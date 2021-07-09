Seattle Kraken to play preseason home games across Washington state

The Kraken’s three preseason home games won’t be played in Climate Pledge Arena.

The team announced on Friday their preseason schedule, which features home and away games against the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. The games will be played between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5, and the three home games will be played in Spokane, Everett and Kent.

“We are so grateful to the men and women who have worked tirelessly to build Climate Pledge Arena in the most extraordinary of circumstances and thank Mortenson and all the sub-contractors,” Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said in a release.

“The arena is on track to host our first regular-season home game in mid-October, but we have made the decision to play our three inaugural preseason games at three outstanding local arenas. This gives us an opportunity to partner with the WHL teams, celebrate hockey across our region and grow this beautiful game. We couldn’t be more excited for these games and then to open Climate Pledge Arena.”

The complete home schedule is as follows:

▪ Sunday, Sept. 26 (6 p.m. PT): Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks @ Spokane (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena)

▪ Friday, Oct. 1 (7 p.m. PT): Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers @ Everett (Angel of the Winds Arena)

▪ Saturday, Oct. 2 (7 p.m.) Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames @ Kent (accesso ShoWare Center)

“We are looking forward to welcome the Seattle Kraken to the accesso ShoWare Center,” Seattle Thunderbirds president Colin Campbell said in a release. “We are already partners with the Kraken and our organizations are committed to developing local hockey players and helping them succeed at the highest levels of the game. This is a unique opportunity for the next generation of Washington hockey talent and being able to host this game in our home arena is an honor.”

Tickets for each game will be sold by each individual WHL team with the Kraken donating a portion of revenue to One Roof Foundation. The teams hope to raise more than $500,000 to expand youth access to hockey.

“These games represent the opportunity to see our roster come together for the first time outside of training camp,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a release. “It will be an honor to play them in hockey communities across the state and I know our players will be excited.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at noon on July 16 via angelofthewindsarena.com for Everett, seattlethunderbirds.com for Kent and ticketswest.com for Spokane. Kraken Season ticket members whose packages previously included preseason games at Climate Pledge Arena will be offered an account credit.

“It’s an amazing testimony to the growth of hockey in the Pacific Northwest that the Seattle Kraken have quickly unified the passion of our fan base and those of fellow WHL franchises for this incredible opportunity,” Silvertips and Consolidated Sports Holdings chief operating officer, Zoran Rajcic, said in a release.

“Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett has become synonymous with the energetic and loyal core values of our fans, and the infancy of future NHL and pro talent. From the moment the Kraken approached us with an opportunity to host NHL preseason hockey in our home, we felt it was a perfect match.”

The Kraken will also play three preseason away games. That schedule is as follows:

▪ Tuesday, Sept. 28: Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers (Rogers Place)

▪ Wednesday, Sept. 29: Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames (Scotiabank Saddledome)

▪ Tuesday, Oct. 5: Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks (Rogers Arena)