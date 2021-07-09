Three-star recruit Lance Holtzclaw commits to Huskies

Head coach Jimmy Lake runs through the purple smoke before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a PAC-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Three-star defensive end Lance Holtzclaw is the latest recruit to commit to Washington’s 2022 class of.

Holtzclaw, who is considered the No. 10 recruit in Arizona in the class, and No. 37 edge rusher in the nation by 247Sports.com, announced his verbal commitment to the Huskies on social media Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound junior played both defensive end and wide receiver for Mesa’s Desert Ridge High School during a shortened season last fall, collecting 27 total tackles, including nine for losses, two sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two passes defensed, an interception returned for a touchdown and a fumble recovery across five games, and added 186 receiving yards on 13 catches on offense, per MaxPreps.

Holtzclaw chose the Huskies over reported offers from 12 more Division I programs. He took official visits to Vanderbilt, Boise State, Oregon State and Boston College before landing at UW after visiting Seattle in late June.

He becomes the eighth commit to join UW’s 2022 class, joining four-star recruits in Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) wide receiver Germie Bernard and Timber Creek (Keller, Texas) athlete Emeka Megwa, and three-star recruits in East (Salt Lake City) defensive lineman Ben Roberts, Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.) offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, Lincoln tight end Chance Bogan, Graham-Kapowsin offensive lineman Vega Ioane, and La Jolla (La Jolla, Calif.) quarterback Jackson Stratton.

The Huskies’ 2022 class is currently ranked seventh in the Pac-12 by 247Sports Composite.