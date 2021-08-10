‘It’s the most stacked room we’ve had.’ Huskies have experience, depth in backfield in 2021

Huskies running back Kamari Pleasant. Photo taken at University of Washington Huskies’ fall training camp in Seattle on August, 9, 2021. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

Richard Newton opened a drive during a scrimmage period on the fourth day of fall camp Monday morning by leaving the defense behind him.

When the ball was snapped, the Washington Huskies’ sophomore tailback took the quick handoff from graduate transfer Patrick O’Brien, cut back to his left to avoid an attempted tackle, and then he took off.

Newton let out a yell as he crossed the goal line 65 yards later, and the siren sounded in the distance. It was the longest run of camp to this point, and a reminder of the talent and depth the Huskies have in the backfield this fall.

Even during the shortened four-game 2020 season, several of the players in the program’s running backs room tallied significant carries.

Sean McGrew, now in his sixth year with the program, led the Huskies with 227 yards and four touchdowns on 43 attempts in four games played, while another sixth-year tailback in Kamari Pleasant collected 144 yards and three scores on 34 carries in two games. Newton added 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 23 attempts in two games, and third-year redshirt freshman Cameron Davis added 67 yards on 15 carries.

In 2019, Newton trailed only Salvon Ahmed, currently with the Miami Dolphins, in carries and yardage, piling up 498 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 117 carries. McGrew was third with 342 yards and a score on 55 carries. McGrew and Pleasant also logged time in the backfield their first two seasons.

The Huskies’ already established running backs have rotated in with the first-team offense plenty so far in camp, as have some of the younger additions.

“I love having depth at every single position, and we definitely have a lot of depth in our running back room,” UW coach Jimmy Lake said when camp opened last week.

Beyond the four tailbacks who played last season, second-year freshmen Sam Adams II and Jay’Veon Sunday, as well as 2021 three-star recruit Caleb Berry and sophomore Capassio Cherry are the others listed on the fall roster.

Both of the Huskies’ sixth-year tailbacks had similar assessments Monday afternoon when asked about the depth of the room.

“This is the best room I’ve been in the whole time I’ve been at Washington,” Pleasant said. “I feel like we’re all great players, all have a lot of skill sets and could put a lot of pressure on defenses in different areas.”

“Just like K.P. said, it’s the most stacked room we’ve had, the most talented room, and it’s just awesome to be a part of,” McGrew said. “We come in and compete every day. We want to be the strongest group on the team, and just uplift the team. That’s our goal, and that’s our job and it’s just awesome to be a part of it.”

EXTRA POINTS

▪ Left tackle Jaxson Kirkland, a first-team All-Pac-12 pick last season, was not at Monday’s practice, but offensive line coach Scott Huff indicated there are no concerns. “He’s fine,” Huff said. “We’re just being careful with him. … Not worried at all.” Redshirt freshman Troy Fautanu, who appeared in all four games last season, took the first-team reps in place of Kirkland.

▪ Quarterback Dylan Morris guided the first-team offense on a long touchdown drive during the final team period. The Huskies rushed six times, while Morris connected with Jalen McMillan, Newton and Terrell Bynum before finding tight end Cade Otton for a short score.

▪ In one of the final drives of practice, sophomore safety Dominique Hampton made an impressive leaping interception on a Sam Huard pass intended for Sawyer Racanelli.

▪ Sophomore receiver Giles Jackson, a Michigan transfer, hauled in a pair of catches from freshman walk-on quarterback Camden Sirmon during a team period, including leaping up and snagging a pass over his head down the left sideline.

▪ Two of the state’s former high school stars connected during a team period when Kennedy Catholic product Huard found Hockinson product Racanelli on a pass. Racanelli made an impressive grab, tipping the ball and making a one-handed catch near the left sideline. Huard also connected with Racanelli for a long touchdown on the second day of camp Saturday.

▪ Sophomore tight end Jack Westover, a Mount Si product, also secured a one-handed catch on a pass over the middle from Huard.