‘I think the ceiling is high.’ Huskies have young, but talented group of receivers entering 2021

The way the offense ended practice Monday — with three long completions and a touchdown — was worthy of mention.

“How about that ending? That was a good way to end practice,” Washington Huskies wide receivers coach Junior Adams said as he sat down to speak with reporters minutes after the siren sounded.

The final moments played out like this: The offense set up deep in its own territory to run a two-minute drill.

Dylan Morris completed 5-of-7 passes on the seven-play drive, and four consecutive to his receivers — the final three for at least 20 yards apiece — to span the final 80 yards of the field.

Terrell Bynum caught three of them. His first short catch from Morris converted a fourth down. Then, after Rome Odunze hauled in Morris’ longest completion of the day on a 29-yard pass that brought the offense to midfield, Bynum took it the rest of the way. He caught back-to-back passes from Morris, the first for 26 yards and the second for a 20-yard score in the right corner.

Bynum, a junior entering his fifth year with UW’s program, is the most experienced player the Huskies have in their wide receivers room entering the season, appearing in 26 games the past three seasons, including starting the three he played in on his way to eight catches and 130 receiving yards and five rushing attempts and 70 yards during the shortened 2020 season.

Beyond Bynum, Michigan transfer Giles Jackson, who played in 18 games during his two seasons in Ann Arbor, is the only other receiver on the Huskies’ roster who has appeared in games in more than one season in his college career. Ja’Lynn Polk, who transferred from Texas Tech, played in 10 games last season as a true freshman. Odunze (four games) and Jalen McMillan (three) caught passes last season as true freshman for the Huskies, and Sawyer Racanelli is the only other receiver who has been on the field, playing in two games last season.

But, while the Huskies don’t have much experience in this young receivers room, there is talent and potential. Bynum detailed his excitement for the group when he spoke to reporters early on in camp.

“We’re just one step away,” he said. “We’re always making crazy catches over the middle, making diving catches, making spectacular one-handed catches. But, I think for us the next step is just to do that all the time. We always harp on consistency.”

Nearly two weeks into camp, Adams said this group of receivers is “eager and they’re looking to get better.”

“I think this group is very, very talented,” he said. “I think the ceiling is high. We’re young, but we need to grow up quick. So we’ll see. I think they have potential to be really good. But, we’re going to keep working.”

The work started in the offseason. Bynum said the receivers set a goal of catching 10,000 passes apiece. They caught passes from quarterbacks. From JUGS machines. From tennis ball machines. They wore goggles or nets that limited their vision to make catches tougher. There were some long days, Bynum said, but they all eventually reached the mark. Some of those practices have continued in camp.

“They enjoy doing it,” Adams said. “They’re still doing it right now. They’re doing it in camp. They’re doing it on the JUGS (machines). I don’t know if you guys see Rome is out there wearing a laundry net on his head. Just distraction things to throw us off a little bit. Just to disrupt the basic. And that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Bynum, Odunze and McMillan have worked in with the first-team offense most often in camp — though McMillan made an early exit Monday with an apparent hand injury — but others have also made notable catches.

“That’s the great thing about our system,” Adams said. “It’s not just three guys. That room is close. They compete against each other. They help each other out and any day anybody can get hot.”

And, as camp continues, Adams believes the progress this group is making will continue, too.

“We’re having fun right now,” he said. “We’re confident because we put in the work this offseason. I thought those guys really worked hard, and they made a commitment at getting better. They’re really tight. We spent a lot of time around each other. Obviously we have some new guys in that room and they welcomed them.

“I’m excited to see what we can do, and I’m very confident that these guys are going to keep growing because of the work they’ve put in in the offseason.”

HUSKIES CHECK IN AT NO. 20

The Associated Press released its preseason rankings Monday morning, with the Huskies checking it at No. 20.

UW was one of five Pac-12 teams ranked in the poll. Defending Pac-12 champion Oregon was the top-ranked team from the conference at No. 11, while USC was also ranked ahead of the Huskies at No. 15. Utah was No. 24, and Arizona State No. 25. UCLA was among the teams receiving votes.

Defending College Football Playoff champion Alabama topped the poll, and Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia rounded out the top five.

EXTRA POINTS

▪ During the first team period Monday, the offenses run by Morris, O’Brien and Huard each ran two plays to reach field goal range. Peyton Henry was 1-for-2 on his attempts, missing from 50 yards out, but making a 38-yarder. Tim Horn made his attempt from 50 yards.

▪ Linebacker Carson Bruener tallied the one interception of the day when he picked off a pass over the middle from O’Brien during a 7-on-7 drill.

▪ Quarterback Patrick O’Brien and freshman wide receiver Jabez Tinae connected on the longest play of the day. Tinae caught a short pass from O’Brien down the left sideline, hurried into the end zone and touchdown was signaled.

▪ Quarterback Sam Huard rolled to his left and connected with tight end Quentin Moore on a short touchdown pass on his final throw of the day to cap a long drive.