Join us for a live Huskies Talk Q&A to kick off the season Sept. 3. Submit questions here

McClatchy sports reporter Lauren Smith will preview the University of Washington Huskies 2021-22 season with a live, virtual Q&A. McClatchy

Panelists

Lauren covers University of Washington athletics for The News Tribune. She previously covered high school sports for TNT and The Olympian, beginning in 2015, before moving to the Seattle Mariners beat ahead of the 2019 season. She is a graduate of UW.

About this event

Join TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith as she answers questions about the Washington Huskies’ upcoming season and the season-opener against the Montana Grizzlies.

You can ask Lauren questions live at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3 as she previews Saturday’s game and looks ahead. .

Watch live

What: Live Huskies Talk Q&A with Lauren Smith

When: 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 3

Where: On all Northwest McClatchy news sites.TheNewsTribune.com, TheOlympian.com, BellinghamHerald.com, Tri-CityHerald.com.

RSVP here to submit your questions in advance.

Lauren Smith, sports writer for The News Tribune, photographed on Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. Drew Perine Staff photographer

Huskies reporter Lauren Smith