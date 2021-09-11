Michigan runs over Washington, hands Huskies first 0-2 start since 2008

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) steps over tight end Erick All (83) and past Washington defensive back Cameron Williams (6) to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) AP

The cheers echoed through the tunnel as Michigan’s players returned to their locker room, moments removed from a decisive 31-10 win over their Pac-12 visitors.

The Huskies, meanwhile, walked back up the same tunnel without words, to prepare for a long plane ride home after dropping a second consecutive loss, and starting their season 0-2 for the first time since the winless 2008 season.

For the second straight week, UW’s offense struggled to find much rhythm outside of two scoring drives. And, like last week, eventually its defense relented, and Michigan took advantage, rushing for 343 yards and four touchdowns to secure the victory at Michigan Stadium.

It wasn’t until the final quarter that the Wolverines completely pulled away, scoring two of its four touchdowns in the period, but the scoring gap seemed too overwhelming for UW’s offense to become even in the game’s early moments.

The Huskies opened their first drive with a delay of game, went three-and-out on their first three series, and didn’t cross midfield until the second half, by which point Michigan had already built a 10-0 lead on a Jake Moody field goal and a 67-yard burst by Blake Corum — the first of his three touchdowns.

Corum added his second, a 7-yard score, on Michigan’s opening drive of the second half, which extended the lead to three possessions.

It was at that point that UW dialed up an answer. Four complete quarters — spanning two games — removed from their last scoring drive, the Huskies opened the second half with a 15-play drive that resulted in a 28-yard Peyton Henry Field goal, keeping the game within reach at 17-3.

Michigan scored again on the ensuing drive on a 6-yard rush by Hassan Haskins, but UW again responded.

The Huskies finally connected for their second touchdown of the season on their first drive of the fourth quarter — 119 plays after they scored their first of the season on their opening drive last weekend against Montana.

It was well overdue.

Dylan Morris found Michigan transfer Giles Jackson for the Huskies biggest play to that point on a 33-yard connection over the middle. Two plays later, Morris threw a dart to Terrell Bynum in the end zone for a 22-yard score that cut Michigan’s lead to 24-10.

But, it proved too late for this offense, which has been listless much of the first two games this season, to wake up.

UW’s defense forced a quick three-and-out on Michigan’s next drive, giving the Huskies a chance to make up more ground with more than 10 minutes still remaining, but again, the offense stalled.

Morris — who finished 20-of-37 passing for 293 yards and the tone touchdown — completed five more passes and scrambled to convert a short third down to push the offense across midfield, but the drive fizzled out on four straight incompletions.

Michigan answered by marching down the field and sealing the win with its fourth rushing touchdown of the game on Corum’s 4-yard run.

Morris found Bynum for a 45-yard gain on the first play of UW’s final drive, but he then threw incomplete twice, was sacked — four the fourth time in the game — and threw incomplete once more as the Huskies turned the ball over on downs for the second straight drive.

Both Corum and Haskins finished with more than 150 rushing yards — Corum had a game-high 171 and the three scores on 21 carries, while Haskins had 155 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts.

This story will be updated.