Oregon State tops Washington, 27-24, with last-second field goal

How quickly this game turned in Washington’s favor in the final quarter Saturday night at Reser Stadium.

And how quickly it turned back.

Searching for a second touchdown, three quarters after they scored their first, the Huskies finally found the end zone on their first drive of the fourth quarter. Sixth-year tailback Sean McGrew took a direct snap, slipped through a pair of oncoming defenders, escaped an attempted ankle tackle steps before reaching the goal line, and tied the game with his 39-yard scamper.

He scored again 17 seconds later. On the first play of Oregon State’s ensuing drive, Faatui Tuitele tracked down quarterback Chance Nolan, sacked him for a 6-yard loss and popped the ball out. Sam Taimani picked it up, and set the Huskies up for McGrew’s 6-yard score on the following play. McGrew took a direct snap again, and was pushed into the end zone by Huskies guard Henry Bainivalu, dragging a defender along behind them.

The momentum suddenly belonged to the Huskies. Until, well, it suddenly didn’t anymore.

Oregon State responded with its third rushing touchdown of the night on a 27-yard run by B.J. Baylor, who paced a Beavers rushing attack that piled up 242 yards against a Huskies defense that consistently had trouble containing the run, with less than seven minutes left to tie the game again.

The Beavers defense then stopped UW short on a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak moments later. The Oregon State offense rushed five more times to set up inside the 10, took its final timeout with three seconds remaining, and Everett Hayes chipped in the winning 24-yard field goal as time expired.

The scoreboard updated to show the final — 27-24, favoring a surging Oregon State team that has now bested two teams in two weeks, in the Huskies, and last week USC, that were only a few weeks ago expected to contend atop the Pac-12.

Fans around the stadium, clad in orange, roared as the kick floated through the uprights. Many hopped down to the turf to celebrate at midfield, climbing on shoulders and twirling towels.

The Huskies, many of them with their helmets in their hands, walked up the hill out of the stadium without words. This was a game they were in position to win in the final minutes. They would have extended their streak of victories against Oregon State to a full decade.

Instead, that streak ends at nine games, and the Huskies, which had won a pair of games after their troubling 0-2 start, head back to Seattle with a losing record again at 2-3.

For the first time since their season-opener against Montana, the Huskies did score on their opening drive. They also ended a frustrating streak of three consecutive games that opened with three-and-outs on their first drive.

The first drive was mostly methodical. Morris completed a 14-yard pass to Terrell Bynum to convert a third-and-7 in the game’s opening moments, and completed all four of passes he threw on the drive, including a dart to Terrell Bynum, that the fifth-year receiver hauled in on the run before outstepping the Oregon State secondary on his way to the end zone for a 44-yard score.

The offensive momentum stalled there, though. UW didn’t reach the end zone again in the half, settling only for a field goal as the second quarter ended.

Late in the first quarter, the Huskies ended Oregon State’s second drive, which seemed it would surely end in the tying score, just outside of the red zone. Oregon State had marched down the field, rushing on nine of 10 plays, to push the ball to the UW 18. Facing a third-and-5, Nolan hustled toward the sideline to escape pressure, and made a jump pass to Tyjon Lindsey which would have resulted in a first down and extended the drive, until Nolan was ruled out of bounds before the pass. The play was ruled non-reviewable, leaving Oregon State to try for a 39-yard field goal, which sailed left.

The Huskies took over, but lost the ball moments later on the first play of the second quarter when Oregon State forced a fumble on Cameron Davis’ first carry of the game, creating a quick red zone opportunity.

The Beavers ran the ball on three consecutive plays with Garfield High School product Tre’Shaun Harrison, leading rusher B.J. Baylor, and then former Camas High School star Jack Colletto, who took a direct snap and barreled forward for the 3-yard score to tie the game moments into the fourth quarter.

After forcing a quick three-and-out — the Huskies had three in the first half — the Beavers grabbed the lead on their next drive, again running through UW’s defense before Baylor eventually strolled in for a 5-yard score.

Given how well Oregon State ran the ball — the Beavers finished with 25 carries for 106 yards in the first half — how its next drive played out was puzzling, but gave the Huskies another opportunity. They had been driving, and reached Oregon State territory on a 16-yard connection between Morris and Jalen McMillan on a third-and-5, but Morris’ next pass, under pressure, was hauled in by Avery Roberts. The Beavers somewhat surprisingly opted to throw on their next two plays, and the second pass by Nolan was intercepted by Asa Turner.

UW didn’t convert that drive, but forced a quick punt on Oregon State’s final drive of the half, and did manage some late points to cut the lead to 14-10 at the break. Kamari Pleasant carried six times for 55 yards on UW’s final drive of the half, eventually helping set up a 20-yard field goal by Peyton Henry after the Huskies came up short on three tries to convert a first-and-goal from the 6.

Oregon State extended the lead back to seven midway through the third quarter on Hayes’ 29-yard field goal.

