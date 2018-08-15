There’s been some turnover at Auburn Riverside, but there’s plenty left to work with for new head coach

The losses in personnel were many for Auburn Riverside High School football team. Fortunately, the returners are strong.
Bryant Thomas, the head coach for six years who led the Ravens to back-to-back playoff appearances, is now at Kamiak. The Ravens new coach, though, is the team’s former offensive coordinator, Marcus Yzaguirre.
Yzaguirre believes the transition for the Ravens will be smooth consideringhe coached under Bryant for the past 13 years and helped build the Ravens to where they are now.
“To me, it’s more or less a title change because I’ve done a lot of things that a head coach has had to do over the years,” he said.
Making his job a little easier is the presence of Justus Legg, a senior defensive lineman who was wrecking ball last year. A first-team selection to The News Tribune’s all-area team, Legg has scholarship offers from seven schools, including Michigan, Oregon and Utah.
“He’s an amazing player, athletic as all get out,” Yzaguirre said. “He’s going to be able to help us do some things, and we are excited for what he is going to bring to the table.”
Legg is joined by Javon Forward, returning junior safety. He’s one of the Ravens’ top players after being named to the 4A NPSL Olympic All-League team in both his years playing.
“I want people to keep their eye on Javon. He’s one of the best kept secrets, he had five interceptions as a freshman on the varsity level and six as a sophomore,” said Yzaguirre. “I want people to recognize how good he is. He can play multiple positions.”
With big offensive assets in quarterback Tiano Malietufa, Jaden Robinson and Isaiah Prescott now graduated, the Ravens’ are turning over their roster to younger players.
Forward will be playing multiple spots as he is slated to be the starting running back, too.
“I do it for the team. I just want to win every game possible and win a state championship,” he said. “I didn’t play safety all through youth football, but I fell in love with safety during high school. But I’m excited to get back to starting at running back.”
Yzaguirre will lean on another two-player, Jaden Solis. Solis will see time at running back and start at linebacker. Solis holds the same principle at running back as he does linebacker, just hit.
“I like linebacker better. I like to hit people,” Solis said. “Now that I know all the techniques and stuff I need to do, it’s made (the game) easier and more fun for me.”
Senior D’andre Stevens will be the starting quarterback and at cornerback as well.
