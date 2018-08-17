As part of newly created top tier in 4A NPSL, Todd Beamer has sights on playoffs

In a new year with a new alignment in the Class 4A North Puget Sound League, one thing the Todd Beamer High School football team wants to keep constant is its playoff appearances.
Along with Auburn Riverside, Enumclaw, Kennedy Catholic, Kentwood and Tahoma, the Titans are placed in the newly created Mountain Division — which is part of a three-tier system in the league. The Mountain Division is the top tier.
But whomever the Titans face off against, coach Darren McKay says his squad will show up to play.
“We’ve had 10 scrimmages since June, and nine of those were against playoff teams. Five of them were top teams out of 3A and 4A,” he said. “We feel like we are going to be competitive because we were going against perennial playoff teams.”
Leading the way for the Titans is senior quarterback Brandon Niksich and senior running back Billy Vann.
According to McKay, Niksich is the best quarterback he has had in his seven years coaching at Todd Beamer. And he credits that to the extra work Niksich puts in all year round.
“I got a lot of good guys around me, they make plays for me,” Niksich said. “I got some guys out a couple weeks ago, started throwing and got that connection back.”
In his second full year of starting, Niksich is looking to best his 1,000-yard, eight-touchdown performance from last year.
Running behind Niksich is Vann, who had a majority of his season cut short last year after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 1.
Vann will bring an athleticism to the Titans’ spread offense, as he moves quickly laterally and provides some sure hands catching the ball out of the backfield.
“My goal is to perform the best I know I can perform and just go far as a team,” Vann said. “I feel like we have a good team. Before, we just had a base line-up. This year, we have a lot of rotations and a lot of people that can play.”
The Titans have always been a predominant running team, but this year, they are moving to a spread offense. Vann is the type of quick runner that can flourish in that system with his athleticism.
Defensively, the Titans are led by senior defensive lineman Daddee Matila and sophomore Kiko Vaimaaga.
“(My favorite part of playing football) is tackling, communicating and friends,” Vaimaaga, who is deaf, said through interpreter Barb Braden. “The spirit and determination (makes us a good team).”
Through his talent and physicality, Vaimaaga started all last season for the Titans at nose tackle. Along with Matila, the two interior lineman use their size to wreak havoc on opponents’ offenses.
Being as big and gifted of a player as Matila is, he has gotten some notice from colleges like Oregon State.
“I’ve talked to a bunch of colleges, but no offers yet,” he said. “I got letters from Oregon State and I’ve been to the Oregon camp in Eugene.”
The Titans open their season against the Decatur at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Federal Way Memorial Stadium.
