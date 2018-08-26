High school football: Who are the top players in Washington in 2018?

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S 2018 PRESEASON ALL-STATE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAM
OFFENSE
QB — Dylan Morris, Graham-Kapowsin, 6-1, 195, sr.: UW commit completed 199 of 302 passes for 3,086 yards and 31 touchdowns (10 interceptions) in 2017. Was the 4A SPSL offensive player of the year, and TNT All-Area and all-state pick, and an AP all-state honorable mention selection. Considered the top player in Washington in the 2019 class.
RB — Dontae McMillan, Chief Sealth, 5-11, 185, sr.: Rushed for 1,586 yards and scored 19 total touchdowns last season. Was the 3A Metro League Valley offensive co-MVP and has four Division I offers.
WR — Darien Chase, Union, 6-1, 185, sr.: 4A GSHL first-team at wide receiver and defensive led the Titans in receiving with 1,095 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per catch, and added 33 tackles and four interceptions. First-team AP all-state pick at receiver, and has six Division I offers.
WR — Sawyer Racanelli, Hockinson, 6-3, 200, jr.: Led the state with 1,766 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns as a sophomore. First-team 2A GSHL selection, and all-state pick by TNT, The Seattle Times and AP, has an offer from Oregon State, and interest from several more FBS schools.
WR — Gee Scott, Eastside Catholic, 6-3, 200, jr.: Racked up 810 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, and averaged 21.3 yards per catch, to lead the Crusaders as a sophomore. First-team 3A Metro League Mountain pick has 15 Division I offers from ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC schools.
TE — D.J. Rogers, Eastside Catholic, 6-4, 240, jr.: Averaged 15.3 yards per catch and scored eight touchdowns in 2017. First-team 3A Metro League Mountain pick has nine FBS offers.
OL — Aric Davison, Richland, 6-2, 285, sr.: Two-way lineman for the Bombers was part of last year’s 4A state title team. Utah State commit had eight Division I offers before choosing the Aggies.
OL — Bailey Elder, Stadium, 6-6, 295, sr.: A four-year starter, the tackle has recruiting interest nationwide and 19 Division I offers from Arizona to Virginia. Two-way lineman was a first-team 3A PCL pick on offense in 2017.
OL — Geirean Hatchett, Ferndale, 6-5, 275, jr.: Three-year starter at guard, who also plays defensive end, was a first-team 3A Wesco North pick on both sides of the ball in 2017, and an honorable-mention AP all-state selection on both sides. Has 22 FBS offers.
OL — Nathaniel Kalepo, Rainier Beach, 6-6, 330, sr.: Left tackle is poised to anchor the Vikings’ offensive line in 2018. Had 19 offers before committing to UW prior to his junior season. First-team 3A Metro League Mountain pick, and first-team Seattle Times and AP all-state selection.
OL — Cole Thomas, Bishop Blanchet, 6-7, 265, sr.: First-team 3A Metro League Mountain pick at tackle has nine Division I offers from schools like Virginia, Georgetown, Eastern Washington and three Ivy League programs.
ATH — Lincoln Victor, Union, 5-10, 165, sr.: 4A GSHL offensive player of the year as a junior did everything for the Titans as a dual-threat QB, throwing for 1,806 yards and 25 touchdowns (nine interceptions) on 120 of 217 passing and adding 494 yards rushing and five scores. Also played special teams and punted, averaging 37 yards per attempt. Has five FCS offers.
ATH — Jaymason Willingham, Steilacoom, 6-2, 220, sr.: 2A SPSL Sound first-teamer at linebacker led 2A with 120 tackles as a junior and added 739 yards and 10 touchdowns at running back. Has offers from seven Division I schools, and several more considering him at multiple positions.
DEFENSE
DL — Justus Legg, Auburn Riverside, 6-3, 220, sr.: 4A NPSL Olympic and TNT All-Area first-team pick led a defense that shut out its first three opponents in 2017 and finished with nine sacks. Has six Division I offers, including Michigan, Oregon and Utah.
DL — J.T. Tuimoloau, Eastside Catholic, 6-4, 280, soph.: Top recruit in the nation for the 2021 class is fast and physical. Has 10 Division I offers from schools like Alabama, USC and UW.
DL — Giovonni White, Lincoln, 6-2, 295, sr.: 3A PCL lineman of the year plays both ways for the Abes, and finished 2017 with 35 tackles (12 for losses). TNT All-Area, all-state and AP all-state pick has offers from Georgetown and Eastern Washington.
DL — Ethan Tela-Porter, Graham-Kapowsin, 6-2, 285, sr.: 4A SPSL lineman of the year is the Eagles’ top returning tackler, tallying 56 and three sacks in 2017. Has four FCS offers.
LB — Drew Fowler, Bellevue, 6-2, 210, sr.: Top returning tackler for the Wolverines tallied 53 as a junior and added six sacks. Has 16 Division I offers from schools like Oregon State and six Ivy League programs.
LB — Sav’ell Smalls, Garfield, 6-3, 230, jr.: Five-star recruit is considered the No. 2 player nationally in the 2020 class, and has offers from 23 FBS schools, including national champion Alabama. Was the 3A Metro League Mountain defensive co-MVP last season, finishing with 90 tackles and nine sacks, and a TNT, Seattle Times and AP all-state pick.
LB — Alphonzo Tuputala, Federal Way, 6-3, 230, sr.: 4A NPSL Olympic first-teamer led the Eagles in tackles the past two seasons and has been a two-way standout since he was a sophomore, also playing tight end. UW commit had nine Division I offers before choosing the Huskies.
DB — Trey Davis, Federal Way, 6-0, 185, sr.: Versatile enough to play at safety, corner or linebacker for the Eagles, and will line up on offense, too. Committed to USC in the spring over WSU, Portland State and Sacramento State.
DB — Ayden Hector, Eastside Catholic, 6-0, 180, jr.: First-team Metro League Mountain pick was a lockdown corner, finishing with 43 tackles, 25 pass break-ups and five interceptions in 2017. Has eight Division I offers — six from Pac-12 schools.
DB — Mishael Powell, O’Dea, 6-0, 175, sr.: Recorded 48 tackles and six interceptions at cornerback for the 3A state champions. Has six Division I offers from Big Sky, Ivy League and Mountain West schools.
DB — Corbin Walker, Hazen, 6-0, 180, sr.: Had 43 tackles (23 solo) and two picks at corner, adding 870 yards and eight touchdowns as a wide receiver for the Highlanders. 4A NPSL all-purpose player of the year, and first-teamer at receiver and defensive back, has four FCS offers.
BEST OF THE REST
QB — Joe Green, Skyline, sr.; Sam Huard, Kennedy Catholic, soph.; Nate Hughes, Bethel, sr.; Cale Millen, Mount Si, sr.
RB — Sam Adams, Eastside Catholic, jr.; Nazje Briscoe, Stadium, sr.; Khalil Lewis, Lakes, sr.; Dylan Paine, Tumwater, jr.; JoJo Siofele, Union, sr.
WR — Jonny Barrett, Mount Si, sr.; Xavier Guillory, Lewis and Clark, sr.; Xavier Mason, Stadium, sr.; Jabez Tinae, Kennedy Catholic, soph.
TE — Preston Helwege, O’Dea, sr.; Quentin Moore, Inglemoor, sr.
OL — Wyatt Hansen, Kentwood, jr.; Devin Kylany, Lake Stevens, jr.; Jason Medeiros, Eastside Catholic, sr.; Alexx (Bula) Schmidt, O’Dea, sr.; Patrick Utschinski, Walla Walla, sr.;
ATH — Emeka Egbuka, Steilacoom, soph.; Julien Simon, Lincoln, soph.
DL — Antwan Brown, Garfield, soph.; Soli Paleso’o, Fife, sr.; Jayden Simon, Lincoln, sr.; Will Vea, Eastside Catholic, sr.
LB — Jamin Fa’alogo, Timberline, sr.; Ruperake Fuavai, O’Dea, sr.; Peter Latu, Bethel, jr.; Orin Patu, Rainier Beach, sr.; A.J. Vongphachanh, Chiawana, sr.
DB — Javon Forward, Auburn Riverside, jr.; Davion Gaines, Stadium, sr.; Will Latu, Bethel, soph.; Andrew Pederson, Eastside Catholic, jr.
