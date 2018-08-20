Small schools football preview: Top teams, players for 2018

ON THE THRONE
Cascade Christian has won nine 1A Nisqually League titles in the past decade and lost just two league games during that span. The Cougars also went on to appear in five state championship games, including winning two titles in 2010 and 2014, in that time. Despite graduating nine seniors, the perennial powerhouse look to continue its winning ways with league rival Charles Wright on its heels.
5 PLAYERS TO WATCH
DL Easton Holmes, Rainier, sr.: 2B Pacific Mountain co-defensive MVP had 72 tackles (25 for losses) last year, and was an honorable mention all-state pick.
QB Dane Jacobson, Charles Wright, jr.: First-team 1A Niqually selection threw for 2,137 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore.
QB Parker Johnson, Cascade Christian, jr.: Was the co-offensive player of the year in the 1A Nisqually as a sophomore, throwing for 2,276 yards and 26 TDs. Added another two rushing TDs.
QB/DB Zach Lofgren, Rainier, sr.: Finished with 910 rushing yards and 450 passing yards for 25 total TDs, and had six picks on defense. Was a first-team 2B Pacific Mountain selection at QB, first-team all-state selection at safety.
LB Donavon Scott, Cascade Christian, sr.: Second-team 1A Nisqually pick tallied 108 tackles and three sacks in 2017 and returned an interception for a TD.
PROJECTED FINISH
1A Nisqually — Cascade Christian, Charles Wright, Bellevue Christian, Port Townsend, Klahowya, Vashon Island, Chimacum
1A Evergreen — Montesano, Hoquiam, Elma, Forks, Tenino
2B Pacific Coastal — Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, Raymond, South Bend, Ilwaco, Ocosta, North Beach, Chief Leschi
2B Pacific Mountain — Napavine, Adna, Rainier, Onalaska, Morton-White Pass, Life Christian
1B SeaTac — Quilcene, Tacoma Baptist, Rainier Christian, Muckleshoot Tribal, Evergreen Lutheran, Seattle Lutheran
TEAM CAPSULES
1A NISQUALLY
CASCADE CHRISTIAN COUGARS
Coach: Devin Snyder, first year
2017: 10-2, 1A Nisqually champion, lost in state quarterfinals
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Evan Bratz (multiple). Returning starters — 5. Top players — QB Parker Johnson, 6-4, 220, jr.; RB Toretto Magalei, 6-0, 215, jr.; WR Conner Zetterburg, 6-2, 175, jr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Devin Snyder (3-3 stack). Returning starters — 5. Top players — DB Michael Gurr, 6-2, 190, sr.; LB Donavon Scott, 6-2, 195, sr.; LB Adam Whitaker, 6-0, 180, sr.
CHARLES WRIGHT TARRIERS
Coach: Brian Burdick, third year
2017: 8-3, 1A Nisqually runner-up, lost in first round of state playoffs
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Corydon Weyerhaeuser (spread). Returning starters — 4. Top players — OL Cade Cochran, 6-0, 195, sr.; OL Max Failla, 6-5, 250, sr.; QB Dane Jacobson, 6-1, 170, jr.; RB Asher Shakoor-Asadi, 6-0, 195, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Brian Burdick (3-4). Returning starters — 4. Top players — LB Cade Cochran, 6-0, 195, sr.; DL Max Failla, 6-5, 250, sr.; DB Jon Mayer, 5-8, 140, jr.; DB Asher Shakoor-Asadi, 6-0, 195, sr.
VASHON ISLAND PIRATES
Coach: Clay Eastly, third year
2017: 2-8, sixth in 1A Nisqually
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Eastly (spread). Returning starters — 7. Top players — QB/WR Sol Dehnert, 6-1, 170, sr.; OL Joe Ghigleri, 6-3, 180, sr.; WR Jonathan Quintans, 6-0, 165, sr.; OL Richard Rivas, 5-8, 235, jr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Eastly (4-2-5). Returning starters — 8. Top players — DB Sol Dehnert, 6-1, 170, sr.; LB Martin Ellison, 5-10, 180, soph.; DL Joe Ghigleri, 6-3, 180, sr.; DL Will Hennessey, 6-2, 175, sr.; LB Jess Leysath, 5-10, 160, sr.; DB Jonathan Quintans, 6-0, 165, sr.
1A EVERGREEN
ELMA EAGLES
Coach: Ron Clark, third year
2017: 3-6, fourth in 1A Evergreen
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Ron Clark (wing-T). Returning starters — 7. Top players — RB Taitum Brumfield, 5-10, 205, sr.; OL Jake Garcia, 5-7, 210, sr.; QB Cody Vollan, 6-0, 180, jr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Larry Raynes (4-2-5). Returning starters — 9. Top players — LB Niall Baxter, 5-10, 190, sr.; DB Tysen Richardson, 6-0, 170, jr.; LB Brady Shriver, 5-8, 175, jr.
TENINO BEAVERS
Coach: Cary Nagel, second year
2017: 1-7, fifth in 1A Evergreen
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Tim Tsugaway (multiple). Returning starters — 5. Top players — OL Ryan Deoskey, 5-10, 235, sr.; RB/WR Jace Griffis, 6-1, 180, sr.; QB Carl Hisaw, 6-2, 185, sr.; OL Robert Marty, 5-10, 260, soph.; TE Paxton Russell, 6-4, 210, jr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Paul Christensen (4-3). Returning starters — 5. Top players — DL Ryan Deoskey, 5-10, 235, sr.; DB Jace Griffis, 6-1, 180, sr.; DB Carl Hisaw, 6-2, 185, sr.; DL Robert Marty, 5-10, 260, soph.; LB Paxton Russell, 6-4, 210, jr.
2B PACIFIC COASTAL
CHIEF LESCHI WARRIORS
Coach: Joshua Bellinger, second year
2017: 0-9, seventh in 2B Pacific Mountain
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Joshua Bellinger (spread). Returning starters — 6. Top players — QB Kahea Baker, 6-1, 205, sr.; OL Devin Francis, 5-11, 240, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Ahmad Agypong (4-3). Returning starters — 4. Top players — LB Tristan Brown, 5-10, 200, jr.; DL Issiah Horton, 6-3, 190, sr.
2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN
LIFE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
Coach: Bobby Miller, second year
2017: 2-7, sixth in 2B Pacific Mountain
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Dan Coen (pistol). Returning starters — 10. Top players — OL Mikey Clow, 6-1, 195, sr.; OL Seth Donaldson, 6-3, 240, sr.; WR Noah Robinson, 6-2, 190, sr.; RB Aaron Xu, 5-10, 200, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Travis Pine (3-5-3). Returning starters — 9. Top players — LB Mikey Clow, 6-1, 195, sr.; DL Seth Donaldson, 6-3, 240, sr.; LB Jacob Sullivan, 6-2, 190, jr.
RAINIER MOUNTAINEERS
Coach: Terry Shaw, sixth year
2017: 7-3, third in 2B Pacific Mountain, lost in first round of state playoffs
Offense: Coordinator (set) — David Castillo (triple option). Returning starters — 7. Top players — OL Trent Galbraith, 6-5, 225, sr.; RB/WR Brody Klein, 5-11, 175, jr.; QB Zach Lofgren, 6-0, 185, sr.; WR Cole Reise, 5-8, 160, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Terry Shaw (3-4). Returning starters — 8. Top players — DL Easton Holmes, 6-0, 220, sr.; LB Travis Honaker, 6-3, 200, sr.; LB Ted Lester, 5-9, 170, sr.; DB Zach Lofgren, 6-0, 185, sr.
1B SEATAC
EVERGREEN LUTHERAN EAGLES
Coach: Phil Bunkowske, first year
2017: 1-7, fifth in 1B SeaTac
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Phil Bunkowske (double wing). Returning starters — 6. Top players — QB Ethan Hoefler, 5-10, 165, soph.; RB/WR Hunter Stock, 6-0, 165, jr.; OL Grant Werkhoven, 6-2, 230, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Chris Denney (balanced). Returning starters — 2. Top players — DL/LB Jonathan Slater, 6-1, 200, soph.; DL Grant Werkhoven, 6-2, 230, sr.
TACOMA BAPTIST CRUSADERS
Coach: Steve Stone, second year
2017: 8-4, 1B SeaTac runner-up, lost in state quarterfinals
