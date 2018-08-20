Tacoma basketball coaching legend Ron Billings dies at 88

Ron Billings, the Tacoma basketball coaching legend whose teams at Lincoln High School and Tacoma Community College were known for their discipline, toughness and defensive prowess, died Monday. He was 88.
Billings, who had colon cancer, died at the Tacoma Lutheran Home, his son confirmed to The News Tribune.
During his 16 seasons coaching boys basketball at Lincoln, Billings posted a 272-79 record and reached the state playoffs 11 times. He led the Abes to their first title in 1975 with a win over Everett in Class AAA.
Lincoln became the second school in Tacoma proper to claim a state championship in boys basketball after Stadium won it all twice — in 1931 under Dave Morris and 1959 under Jack Heinrick.
Lincoln was also a state runner-up twice under Billings, including the year after its championship win, when the Abes lost by one point in the title game to a Cleveland team that is considered by many to be the best team in state history. Lincoln also reached the title game in 1968, losing to Central Valley.
The .775 winning percentage Billings had at Lincoln is fourth-best in state history (for coaches with 250 or more wins in the 4A and 3A classifications) behind Richland’s Frank Tevebaugh (.860), Mount Vernon’s Mac Fraser (.824) and Rainier Beach’s Mike Bethea (.801).
Billings was inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1996.
He alos coached TCC men’s basketball for 11 seasons, leading the Titans to NWAACC titles in 1982, 1983 and 1986.
Billings was a three-sport athlete in high school and college, playing football, basketball and baseball for Lincoln and Pacific Lutheran University. He was inducted into PLU’s Hall of Fame in 1992.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held for Billings at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Lincoln High School gymnasium.
