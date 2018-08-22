2A SPSL Sound football preview: Top teams, players for 2018

ON THE THRONE
Steilacoom went undefeated in division play to swipe the 2A SPSL Sound title from River Ridge, and advanced to the state quarterfinals before losing to Tumwater. The Sentinels return three Division I recruits at skill positions for their 2018 campaign. The division swapped Renton for Evergreen of Seattle this season.
5 PLAYERS TO WATCH
WR/DB Emeka Egbuka, Steilacoom, soph.: First-team 2A SPSL Sound selection compiled 956 all-purpose yards and 13 TDs as a freshman. Has offers from Florida State, Oregon and Oregon State.
RB/LB Caden Jumper, Eatonville, soph.: Racked up 802 all-purpose yards as a freshman, and added 41 tackles and six interceptions. 2A SPSL Sound offensive player of the year and an honorable mention AP all-state pick.
QB J.J. Lemming, Steilacoom, sr.: Reigning 2A SPSL Sound MVP is back after throwing for 2,422 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2017.
OL/DL Herbert Polu, River Ridge, sr.: Two-way starter for the Hawks was a 2A SPSL Sound first-teamer on defense in 2017, chipping in 38 tackles (five for losses).
RB/LB Jaymason Willingham, Steilacoom, sr.: First-team 2A SPSL Sound pick led the Sentinels with 120 tackles and 739 rushing yards last season, and added 10 TDs. Has seven Division I offers.
PROJECTED FINISH
Steilacoom, River Ridge, Eatonville, Orting, Clover Park, Highline, Evergreen of Seattle
CLOVER PARK
Coach: Jonathan “Taz” Randall, 16th year
2017: 2-8, sixth in 2A SPSL Sound
Offense: Coordinator (set) — David Pritchard (spread zone). Returning starters — 7. Top players — OL Fili Fata, 6-2, 240, jr.; OL Vincent Fefe, 6-4, 270, sr.; WR Hezekiah Lauano, 5-10, 170, sr.; WR Dylan Mabry, 6-2, 220, sr.; RB Tre McDaniel, 5-8, 190, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Michael Lauritzen (3-4). Returning starters — 6. Top players — DL Fili Fata, 6-2, 240, jr.; DL Vincent Fefe, 6-4, 270, sr.; DB Hezekiah Lauano, 5-10, 170, sr.; LB Dylan Mabry, 6-2, 220, sr.; DB Tre McDaniel, 5-8, 190, sr.; LB Derrick McWilliams, 6-0, 170, sr.
EATONVILLE
Coach: Gavin Kralik, second year
2017: 6-3, third in 2A SPSL Sound, lost in district playoffs
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Gavin Kralik (multiple). Returning starters — 5. Top players — WR Dylan Antonson, 6-0, 185, sr.; RB Alex Brymer, 5-10, 170, jr.; RB Caden Jumper, 6-3, 240, soph.; TE Jackson Roulst, 6-2, 185, sr.; QB Tristan Schoepf, 6-5, 210, sr.; WR Zach Smith, 5-10, 170, jr.; QB/WR Kekoa Visperas, 5-11, 170, soph.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Gavin Kralik (multiple). Returning starters — 6. Top players — DB Dylan Antonson, 6-0, 185, sr.; DB Alex Brymer, 5-10, 170, jr.; LB Caden Jumper, 6-3, 240, soph.; LB Josh Kondra, 5-11, 185, sr.; LB Jackson Roulst, 6-2, 185, sr.; DB Zach Smith, 5-10, 170, jr.
EVERGREEN OF SEATTLE
Coach: Zach Hermsen, first year
2017: 1-9, eighth in 2A SPSL Mountain
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Chris Maine (double wing). Returning starters — 8. Top players — WR Darrion Hamilton, 5-11, 205, sr.; RB/QB Ty’Quan Holmes, 5-7, 205, sr.; RB/QB Jimmyt Leota, 5-8, 170, sr.; OL Chris Lopez, 6-1, 200, soph.; WR Michael Meslar, 5-10, 160, sr.; RB/WR Keano San, 5-6, 150, jr.; OL Elshaddai Teofilo, 6-4, 300, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Zach Hermsen (3-4). Returning starters — 7. Top players — LB Darrion Hamilton, 5-11, 205, sr.; LB Ty’Quan Holmes, 5-7, 205, sr.; DB JimmyT Leota, 5-8, 170, sr.; LB Michael Meslar, 5-10, 160, sr.; DB Jabari Ramos, 6-0, 160, soph.; LB/DB Chris Taimanu, 5-9, 180, sr.; DL Elshaddai Teofilo, 6-4, 300, sr.
HIGHLINE
Coach: Mark Cross, third year
2017: 2-8, fifth in 2A SPSL Sound
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Robert Jones Jr. (power). Returning starters — 4. Top players — WR Frank Evans, 5-7, 165, sr.; RB Loucas Faletogo, 6-2, 225, sr.; OL Angel Haney, 5-10, 280, sr.; OL Jacob Naon, 5-8, 190, sr.; WR Raymond Roberson, 5-8, 175, sr.; RB Jakob Vanderflute, 5-9, 185, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Mark Cross (multi-front 40). Returning starters — 4. Top players — DB Kelvin Adu, 6-0, 180, jr.; LB Frank Evans, 5-7, 165, sr.; DL Loucas Faletogo, 6-2, 225, sr.; DB Ryan Im, 5-9, sr.; LB Jakob Vanderflute, 5-9, 185, sr.; DB Ethan Weets, 5-9, 170, sr.
ORTING
Coach: Randy Davis, first year
2017: 4-5, fourth in 2A SPSL Sound
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Brian Flattum (multiple). Returning starters — 3. Top players — RB Daniel Hobart, 5-9, 150, jr.; OL Dylan Lalone, 5-11, 195, sr.; RB Bryce Meacham, 5-10, 175, sr.; QB Ridge Salazar, 5-9, 145, jr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Randy Davis (3-3 stack). Returning starters — 3. Top players — DB Daniel Hobart, 5-9, 150, jr.; DL Dylan Lalone, 5-11, 195, sr.; DB Hayden Linkem, 5-11, 175, jr.; LB Bryce Meacham, 5-10, 175, sr.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach: Steve Schultz, 17th year
2017: 6-4, 2A SPSL Sound runner-up, lost in first round of state playoffs
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Jack Zilla (2 back). Returning starters — 6. Top players — WR Lamar Campbell, 6-0, 175, jr.; RB Max Edar, 5-9, 185, jr.; QB Tomasi Manu, 5-10, 185, sr.; OL Herbert Polu, 6-2, 230, sr.; OL Tyrese Thrower, 6-2, 225, jr.; TE Kianu Trinidad, 5-10, 220, jr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Steve Schultz (5-2). Returning starters — 0. Top players — DB Lamar Campbell, 6-0, 175, jr.; LB Carlo Cook, 5-10, 230, sr.; DB Kieren Hunkin, 6-0, 175, sr.; DL Ryley Larson, 5-9, 185, sr.; DB Tomasi Manu, 5-10, 185, sr.; DB Jose Nieto, 5-11, 170, sr.; DL Herbert Polu, 6-2, 230, sr.; LB Tyrese Thrower, 6-2, 225, jr.
STEILACOOM
Coach: Colby Davies, second year
2017: 9-3, 2A SPSL Sound champion, lost in state quarterfinals
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Greg Herd (spread). Returning starters — 5. Top players — OL Eric Bernal, 6-0, 250, sr.; WR Jayden Coalson, 5-9, 160, soph.; WR Emeka Egbuka, 6-1, 175, soph.; QB J.J. Lemming, 6-5, 215, sr.; OL Hyrum Stowers, 6-2, 275, sr.; RB Jaymason Willingham, 6-3, 215, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Mike Martin (4-3). Returning starters — 2. Top players — DL Caleb Colbert, 6-2, 230, jr.; DB Emeka Egbuka, 6-1, 175, soph.; LB Lance Garcia, 6-0, 185, soph.; LB Marcus Hoch, 5-10, 175, sr.; DB Nehimiah Shird, 6-0, 180, sr.; LB Jaymason Willingham, 6-3, 215, sr.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
Comments