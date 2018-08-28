4A SPSL football preview: Top teams, players for 2018

ON THE THRONE
Puyallup shocked the 4A SPSL in 2017, beating favorites Graham-Kapowsin and Sumner in back-to-back weeks to claim the crown. Those three programs project to contend for the league title again this season, with each coming off of state-playoff appearances.
5 PLAYERS TO WATCH
OL Riley Clark, Sumner, sr.: Right guard is the Spartans’ top returning lineman. Was a first-team 4A SPSL pick, blocking for an offense that rushed for more than 2,000 yards.
QB Jacob Holcomb, Puyallup, sr.: Dual-threat QB was a first-team 4A SPSL pick as a junior, throwing for 2,134 yards and 27 touchdowns. Also rushed for 242 yards and five scores.
QB Dylan Morris, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.: Reigning offensive player of the year in the 4A SPSL threw for 3,086 yards and 31 touchdowns as a junior. UW commit is the state’s top recruit in the 2019 class.
WR Darius Morrison, Puyallup, sr.: 4A SPSL first-team pick last year hauled in 65 passes for 938 yards and 16 touchdowns.
OL/DL Ethan Tela-Porter, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.: Was the 4A SPSL lineman of year in 2017 after tallying 56 tackles and three sacks. Has four FCS offers.
PROJECTED FINISH
Graham-Kapowsin, Puyallup, Sumner, Bellarmine Prep, Curtis, Olympia, Rogers, South Kitsap, Emerald Ridge
BELLARMINE PREP LIONS
Coach: Brian Jensen, fourth year
2017: 6-4, fifth in 4A SPSL
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Brian Jensen (multiple). Returning starters — 7. Top players — TE Mike Hearon, 5-11, 180, sr.; K Nick Kokich, 6-0, 200, sr.; OL Reese Lawrence, 6-2, 235, sr.; QB Marcus Stowers, 6-0, 185, jr.; RB Derrion Summers, 5-7, 180, jr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Dan Shaw (multiple). Returning starters — 5. Top players — LB Nick Brown, 6-0, 210, sr.; LB Tim Jensen, 5-8, 175, sr.; DL Josiah Nikolao, 6-1, 270, jr.; LB Luke Weller, 6-0, 225, sr.
CURTIS VIKINGS
Coach: Chris Paulson, fourth year
2017: 5-5, sixth in 4A SPSL
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Chris Paulson (spread option). Returning starters — 7. Top players — OL Brett Clemensen, 6-2, 295, sr.; OL Miles Cooney, 6-2, 225, sr.; WR Marlon Jones, 6-1, 175, sr.; OL Tupu LiLio, 5-11, 265, sr.; WR Zack Paulsen, 6-4, 180, sr.; OL Luke Purcella, 6-0, 245, sr.; QB Kyle Russell, 6-2,190, jr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Javid Shoemaker (3-4). Top players — DB Garrett Beard, 6-0, 175, jr.; LB Jaden Bond, 6-0, 230, soph.; DL Miles Cooney, 6-2, 225, sr.; DB Marlon Jones, 6-1, 175, sr.; DL Tupu LiLio, 5-11, 265, sr.; DL Luke Purcella, 6-0, 245, sr.
EMERALD RIDGE JAGUARS
Coach: Troy Halfaday, 10th year
2017: 2-8, eighth in 4A SPSL
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Torey Donovan and Adam Schakel (spread). Returning starters — 8. Top players — TE Paul Langston, 6-3, 190, sr.; RB Donovan Lukas, 5-11, 205, jr.; OL Jonah Mains, 6-0, 295, jr.; RB Kaden Martin, 5-10, 175, jr.; QB Tyler Martin, 6-0, 180, jr.; WR Cade McGuire, 5-10, 180, sr.; TE Justin Stoll, 6-0, 210, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Jeremy Tvedt (4-2-5). Returning starters — 9. Top players — DL Paul Langston, 6-3, 190, sr.; LB Donovan Lukas, 5-11, 205, jr.; DL Jonah Mains, 6-0, 295, jr.; DB Kaden Martin, 5-10, 175, jr.; DB Tyler Martin, 6-0, 180, jr.; DB Cade McGuire, 5-10, 180, sr.; LB Justin Stoll, 6-0, 210, sr.
GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN EAGLES
Coach: Eric Kurle, 14th year
2017: 10-2, 4A SPSL runner-up, lost in state quarterfinals
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Eric Kurle and Jeff Logan (multiple pro). Returning starters — 8. Top players — OL Kyle Bushman, 6-4, 290, sr.; WR Eython Daugherty, 6-1, 190, jr.; RB Tommy Loa, 6-4, 260, sr.; QB Dylan Morris, 6-1, 195, sr.; WR Malaki Roberson, 5-8, 165, jr.; OL Ethan Tela-Porter, 6-3, 285, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Travis Robinson and Muckie Foreman (4-2-5). Returning starters — 2. Top players — DL Kyle Bushman, 6-4, 290, sr.; DB Eython Daugherty, 6-1, 190, jr.; DE Tommy Loa, 6-4, 260, sr.; DB Malaki Roberson, 5-8, 165, jr.; DL Ethan Tela-Porter, 6-3, 285, sr.
OLYMPIA BEARS
Coach: Steve Davis, second year
2017: 5-5, fourth in 4A SPSL, lost in district playoffs
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Steve Davis (multiple/spread). Returning starters — 2. Top players — WR Will Anderson, 5-11, 180, jr.; OL Carter Carlson, 6-2, 230, jr.; RB Garrett Iyall, 5-10, 180, sr.; RB Tyler Woods, 5-11, 205, jr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Dennis Graham (multiple). Returning starters — 2. Top players — DB Garrett Iyall, 5-10, 180, sr.; DB Peter Lang, 6-4, 200, jr.; LB Creed Leonard, 5-11, 190, soph.; DL Randy Naegle, 6-3, 205, jr.; LB Tyler Woods, 5-11, 205, jr.
PUYALLUP VIKINGS
Coach: Gary Jeffers, ninth year
2017: 9-2, 4A SPSL champion, lost in first round of state playoffs
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Ray Brassard (multiple). Returning starters — 5. Top players — RB Kyle Cramer, 5-9, 175, sr.; WR Justin Haase, 6-3, 210, sr.; QB Jacob Holcomb, 5-10, 185, sr.; WR Darius Morrison, 6-3, 180, sr.; WR Ethan Steward, 5-9, 175, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Spencer Boyes (3-4). Returning starters — 5. Top players — DB Cohen Cleek, 5-10, 185, sr.; DB Ben Rodriguez, 6-3, 185, sr.; DL Jason Sayavong, 6-0, 240, sr.; LB Danny Uluilakepa, 6-0, 210, jr.
ROGERS RAMS
Coach: Gene Bowen, 15th year
2017: 3-6, seventh in 4A SPSL
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Dane Looker (spread). Returning starters — 5. Top players — OL Kevonte Boose, 5-9, 210, sr.; OL Aidan Fernando, 6-2, 220, sr.; RB Alema Gago, 5-9, 175, sr.; OL Dylan Puhrmann, 5-9, 230, sr.; WR Tyrese Rios-Trapp, 6-1, 180, jr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Gene Bowen (4-4). Returning starters — 8. Top players — DL Kevonte Boose, 5-9, 210, sr.; DB Michael Dougher, 5-8, 170, sr.; DL Josiah Drain, 6-1, 180, sr.; DB Blake English, 5-9, 175, sr.; DL Aidan Fernando, 6-2, 220, sr.; DB Alema Gago, 5-9, 175, sr.; DB Gillespie Makalo, 5-10, 170, sr.; LB Kyle Peter, 5-8, 205, sr.
SOUTH KITSAP WOLVES
Coach: Cory Vartanian, second year
2017: 0-10, ninth in 4A SPSL
Offense: Coordinator — Cory Vartanian. Returning starters — 4. Top players — RB Tyson Carter, 5-9, 170, jr.; WR Alec Johnson, 5-10, 170, jr.; WR Deshon Keel, 6-3, 185, sr.
Defense: Coordinator — Sean Banks. Returning starters — 5. Top players — LB Mathew Burns, 6-0, 185, sr.; LB Ethan Fragoso, 6-0, 230, sr.; DL Zoei Pangelinan, 5-9, 260, jr.
SUMNER SPARTANS
Coach: Keith Ross, 18th year
2017: 11-3, third in 4A SPSL, lost in state semifinals
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Alec Simmons (West Coast Veer). Returning starters — 6. Top players — OL Riley Clark, 6-1, 255, sr.; RB Bryan Falk, 5-11, 190, jr.; QB Austin Grondahl, 6-2, 190, sr.; TE John Hopkins, 6-2, 250, sr.; OL Niko Skinner, 6-2, 265, sr.; WR Deontrea Stoudemire, 5-9, 160, jr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Keith Ross (4-4 Black Flag). Returning starters — 7. Top players — DB Donovan Clark, 6-3, 180, jr.; DB Mason Donovan, 6-2, 180, jr.; DB Jackson Metcalf, 5-11, 180, sr.; DL Preslee Nuri, 5-11, 230, sr.; LB Tyler Ruch, 5-11, 215, sr.; DB Blake Tannehill, 5-11, 185, jr.
