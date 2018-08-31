Julien Simon saves the day with late interception as Lincoln holds off Camas in opener

Lincoln High School sophomore Julien Simon intercepted a two-point conversion try during the final two minutes of Friday night’s season opener against Camas to hand the Abes a 31-29 win at Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma.
Simon, who is considered one of the top recruits nationally in the 2021 class, made a leaping grab to preserve Lincoln’s lead after the Papermakers scored with 1:25 left to play on a 9-yard reception by Luc Sturbelle.
Lincoln took a timeout after the touchdown to discuss coverage on the conversion try, and Simon snatched the ball out of the sky to send the Abes’ crowd into a frenzy.
The Abes corralled the ensuing onside kick attempt, picked up a first down behind Abner SioFetaui (12 carries, 67 yards) and ran out the clock.
This after Lincoln opened a 31-0 lead in the first half. Junior quarterback Caden Filer finished 15 of 24 passing for 255 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for another 52 yards on eight carries.
Mykel Campbell led the Abes in receiving with four catches for 123 yards and a score, and Romere Williams had four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Simon made one 26-yard touchdown grab, and had another 30-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first half.
Camas didn’t score until the final play of the first half on a 50-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Jake Blair to Shane Jamison.
Blair finished 14 of 26 passing for 239 yards and two touchdowns after taking over for starting quarterback Andrew Boyle, but couldn’t bring the Papermakers all the way back late.
Joey Schnell also had a 13-yard touchdown reception, and Randy Yaacoub had a 21-yard rushing touchdown.
This story will be updated.
