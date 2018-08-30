3A PCL football preview: Top teams, players for 2018

ON THE THRONE
Lincoln is the two-time defending 3A PCL champion, and the Abes are stacked again, returning nationally recognized talent. But, Bethel and Lakes project to be right on Lincoln’s heels.
5 PLAYERS TO WATCH
OL/DL Bailey Elder, Stadium, sr.: Four-year starter has 19 Division I offers and was a first-team 3A PCL selection on offense in 2017.
QB Nate Hughes, Bethel, sr.: Last year’s 3A PCL offensive player of the year threw for 2,605 yards and 34 touchdowns, completing 67 percent of his passes.
RB/LB Khalil Lewis, Lakes, sr.: 3A PCL first-teamer as a junior rushed for 1,275 yards and 13 touchdowns. Also led the Lancers in tackles with 52 (10 for losses).
OL/DL Jayden Simon, Lincoln, sr.: The older of the Simon brothers is a returning first-team 3A PCL pick on defense, and had 25 tackles (five for losses, five batted balls and two sacks) as a junior. Has three FCS offers.
OL/DL Giovonni White, Lincoln, sr.: Reigning 3A PCL lineman of the year had 35 tackles (12 for losses in 2017). Has offers from Georgetown and Eastern Washington.
PROJECTED FINISH
Lincoln, Bethel, Lakes, Bonney Lake, Stadium, Spanaway Lake, Wilson, Mount Tahoma
BETHEL BRAVES
Coach: Mark Iddins, fifth year
2017: 9-2, 3A PCL runner-up, lost in first round of state playoffs
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Mark Iddins (spread). Returning starters — 6. Top players — RB Solomon Danny, 5-10, 220, sr.; QB Nate Hughes, 6-2, 180, sr.; WR Peter Latu, 6-4, 190, jr.; RB/WR Will Latu, 6-1, 205, soph.; WR Cameron Parker, 6-0, 175, jr.; WR Puka Sokimi, 6-1, 175, jr.; RB Josh Walker, 5-10, 195, sr.;
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Josh Wise (4-2-5). Returning starters — 6. Top players — DL Robert Cooper, 6-4, 230, jr.; LB Solomon Danny, 5-10, 220, sr.; LB Peter Latu, 6-4, 190, jr.; LB Will Latu, 6-1, 205, soph.; LB David Shaulis, 5-11, 170, sr.; LB Josh Walker, 5-10, 195, sr.
BONNEY LAKE PANTHERS
Coach: Jason Silbaugh, seventh year
2017: 4-6, fifth in 3A PCL
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Dean Peck (2 back gun). Returning starters — 6. Top players — WR Amitri Allen, 6-1, 175, sr.; OL Orrin Brateang, 6-1, 265, sr.; QB Roman Casey, 6-3, 195, sr.; RB Cody Coffey, 5-10, 185, sr.; OL Bull Richardson, 6-2, 295, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Jason Silbaugh (4-2-5). Returning starters — 7. Top players — DB Roman Casey, 6-3, 195, sr.; LB Cody Coffey, 5-10, 185, sr.; DL Jakob Huko, 6-5, 265, jr.; DL Aron Oliva, 6-3, 335, jr.; LB Andrew Romano, 5-10, 185, jr.
LAKES LANCERS
Coach: Dave Miller, 19th year
2017: 6-4, third in 3A PCL, lost in district playoffs
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Matt Johnson (pro style multiple). Returning starters — 6. Top players — QB Liam Bladow, 6-4, 220, sr.; OL Alan Fischer, 6-5, 235, sr.; WR Jaedon Hall, 6-3, 185, soph.; RB Khalil Lewis, 5-10, 180, sr.; OL Reese Martinez, 6-3, 270, sr.; WR Daeshawn Matthews-Wayne, 5-10, 170, sr.; WR Philip Riley, 6-0, 180, soph.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Caleb Kellcy (3-4). Returning starters — 7. Top players — DL Jackson Bland-Klein, 6-3, 280, soph.; DL Alan Fischer, 6-5, 235, sr.; LB Camyron Gaulke, 6-2, 215, sr.; DB Jaedon Hall, 6-3, 185, soph.; DL Reese Martinez, 6-3, 270, sr.; LB Rafi Mbuja, 5-10, 200, jr.; LB Jaydon McMillon, 5-11, 205, jr.; DB Bronson Pe’a, 6-1, 200, sr. DB Philip Riley, 6-0, 180, soph.
LINCOLN ABES
Coach: Masaki Matsumoto, fourth year
2017: 10-3, 3A PCL champion, lost in first round of state playoffs
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Shalls Jacome (air raid). Returning starters — 6. Top players — WR Mykel Campbell, 6-4, 190, sr.; QB Caden Filer, 6-1, 180, jr.; OL Jayden Simon, 6-4, 300, sr.; WR Julien Simon, 6-2, 215, soph.; OL Giovonni White, 6-3, 300, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Masaki Matsumoto (4-2-5). Returning starters — 5. Top players — DB Jeddiah Hayes, 5-10, jr.; DL Jayden Simon, 6-4, 300, sr.; DB Julien Simon, 6-2, 215, soph.; LB Janoah Thomas, 5-10, sr.; DL Giovonni White, 6-3, 300, sr.
MOUNT TAHOMA THUNDERBIRDS
Coach: Leon Hatch, first year (sixth overall)
2017: 1-9, eighth in 3A PCL
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Leon Hatch (multiple). Returning starters — 6. Top players — WR Kolby Cavar, 5-11, 180, sr.; OL Taliese Fuaga, 6-5, 310, jr.; OL Austin Kolowwitz, 6-2, 260, sr.; RB Trevino Lewis, 5-6, 160, sr.; WR Thomas Washington, 5-7, 170, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Evan Cook (4-2-5). Returning starters — 3. Top players — LB Isiah Choun, 5-10, 185, sr.; LB Manuia Fuaga, 6-0, 210, sr.; DL Losi Siolo, 6-2, 305, sr.; DL Chase Su, 6-3, 290, sr.; DB Darrell Wilson, 6-2, 185, sr.
SPANAWAY LAKE SENTINELS
Coach: Cameron Robak, first year
2017: 2-8, sixth in 3A PCL
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Steven Easterly (spread). Returning starters — 4. Top players — WR Jordan Ebio, 5-8, 140, sr.; QB Jordan Etter, 6-1, 175, sr.; OL Kaleo Sablan, 5-11, 245, sr.; OL Jaiden Thomas-Fuertes, 6-2, 280, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Cameron Robak (3-4). Returning starters — 3. Top players — DB Cory Butler, 5-10, 150, sr.; DB Frankie Lugo, 5-10, 145, sr.; DL Tony Pierson, 5-9, 290, jr.
STADIUM TIGERS
Coach: Ronnie Allen, first year
2017: 4-6, fourth in 3A PCL, lost in district playoffs
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Ronnie Allen (pro style). Returning starters — 6. Top players — OL Jeremiah Beach, 5-11, 250, jr.; RB Nazje Briscoe, 5-11, 190, sr.; OL Bailey Elder, 6-6, 300, sr.; WR Farrance Harris, 5-5, 125, sr.; WR Xavier Mason, 6-0, 190, sr.; QB Corry Sanders, 6-0, 160, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Josh Jetton (3-4). Returning starters — 5. Top players — DB Davion Gaines, 6-1, 185, sr.; DB David Kotyash, 6-0, 190, sr.; LB Joel Sourichanh-Fajardo, 5-8, 205, sr.; DB JonKirk St. Johns, 5-11, 140, sr.; LB Cameron Stolhand, 5-9, 175, soph.
WILSON RAMS
Coach: Amad Robinson, second year
2017: 2-8, seventh in 3A PCL
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Adam Lovelady (west coast). Returning starters — 4. Top players — WR Kaleb Arthur, sr.; OL Julian Kloby, jr.; WR Javion Crenna, sr.; QB Jack Hanisch, jr.; OL Thomas Jacobs, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Jeremy Houston (multiple). Returning starters — 5. Top players — LB Max Arneklev, jr.; DB Kaleb Arthur, sr.; DB Manny Croskey, sr.; DL Dominique Ellison, jr.; LB Ryan Muliufi, sr.
