Lancers running back Khalil Lewis (5) gets a first down early in the Lakes High School Lancers vs. Stadium High School Tigers football game at Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

3A PCL football preview: Top teams, players for 2018

By Lauren Smith

August 30, 2018 08:05 AM

ON THE THRONE

Lincoln is the two-time defending 3A PCL champion, and the Abes are stacked again, returning nationally recognized talent. But, Bethel and Lakes project to be right on Lincoln’s heels.

5 PLAYERS TO WATCH

OL/DL Bailey Elder, Stadium, sr.: Four-year starter has 19 Division I offers and was a first-team 3A PCL selection on offense in 2017.

QB Nate Hughes, Bethel, sr.: Last year’s 3A PCL offensive player of the year threw for 2,605 yards and 34 touchdowns, completing 67 percent of his passes.

RB/LB Khalil Lewis, Lakes, sr.: 3A PCL first-teamer as a junior rushed for 1,275 yards and 13 touchdowns. Also led the Lancers in tackles with 52 (10 for losses).

OL/DL Jayden Simon, Lincoln, sr.: The older of the Simon brothers is a returning first-team 3A PCL pick on defense, and had 25 tackles (five for losses, five batted balls and two sacks) as a junior. Has three FCS offers.

OL/DL Giovonni White, Lincoln, sr.: Reigning 3A PCL lineman of the year had 35 tackles (12 for losses in 2017). Has offers from Georgetown and Eastern Washington.

PROJECTED FINISH

Lincoln, Bethel, Lakes, Bonney Lake, Stadium, Spanaway Lake, Wilson, Mount Tahoma

BETHEL BRAVES

Coach: Mark Iddins, fifth year

2017: 9-2, 3A PCL runner-up, lost in first round of state playoffs

Offense: Coordinator (set) — Mark Iddins (spread). Returning starters — 6. Top players — RB Solomon Danny, 5-10, 220, sr.; QB Nate Hughes, 6-2, 180, sr.; WR Peter Latu, 6-4, 190, jr.; RB/WR Will Latu, 6-1, 205, soph.; WR Cameron Parker, 6-0, 175, jr.; WR Puka Sokimi, 6-1, 175, jr.; RB Josh Walker, 5-10, 195, sr.;

Defense: Coordinator (set) — Josh Wise (4-2-5). Returning starters — 6. Top players — DL Robert Cooper, 6-4, 230, jr.; LB Solomon Danny, 5-10, 220, sr.; LB Peter Latu, 6-4, 190, jr.; LB Will Latu, 6-1, 205, soph.; LB David Shaulis, 5-11, 170, sr.; LB Josh Walker, 5-10, 195, sr.

BONNEY LAKE PANTHERS

Coach: Jason Silbaugh, seventh year

2017: 4-6, fifth in 3A PCL

Offense: Coordinator (set) — Dean Peck (2 back gun). Returning starters — 6. Top players — WR Amitri Allen, 6-1, 175, sr.; OL Orrin Brateang, 6-1, 265, sr.; QB Roman Casey, 6-3, 195, sr.; RB Cody Coffey, 5-10, 185, sr.; OL Bull Richardson, 6-2, 295, sr.

Defense: Coordinator (set) — Jason Silbaugh (4-2-5). Returning starters — 7. Top players — DB Roman Casey, 6-3, 195, sr.; LB Cody Coffey, 5-10, 185, sr.; DL Jakob Huko, 6-5, 265, jr.; DL Aron Oliva, 6-3, 335, jr.; LB Andrew Romano, 5-10, 185, jr.

LAKES LANCERS

Coach: Dave Miller, 19th year

2017: 6-4, third in 3A PCL, lost in district playoffs

Offense: Coordinator (set) — Matt Johnson (pro style multiple). Returning starters — 6. Top players — QB Liam Bladow, 6-4, 220, sr.; OL Alan Fischer, 6-5, 235, sr.; WR Jaedon Hall, 6-3, 185, soph.; RB Khalil Lewis, 5-10, 180, sr.; OL Reese Martinez, 6-3, 270, sr.; WR Daeshawn Matthews-Wayne, 5-10, 170, sr.; WR Philip Riley, 6-0, 180, soph.

Defense: Coordinator (set) — Caleb Kellcy (3-4). Returning starters — 7. Top players — DL Jackson Bland-Klein, 6-3, 280, soph.; DL Alan Fischer, 6-5, 235, sr.; LB Camyron Gaulke, 6-2, 215, sr.; DB Jaedon Hall, 6-3, 185, soph.; DL Reese Martinez, 6-3, 270, sr.; LB Rafi Mbuja, 5-10, 200, jr.; LB Jaydon McMillon, 5-11, 205, jr.; DB Bronson Pe’a, 6-1, 200, sr. DB Philip Riley, 6-0, 180, soph.

LINCOLN ABES

Coach: Masaki Matsumoto, fourth year

2017: 10-3, 3A PCL champion, lost in first round of state playoffs

Offense: Coordinator (set) — Shalls Jacome (air raid). Returning starters — 6. Top players — WR Mykel Campbell, 6-4, 190, sr.; QB Caden Filer, 6-1, 180, jr.; OL Jayden Simon, 6-4, 300, sr.; WR Julien Simon, 6-2, 215, soph.; OL Giovonni White, 6-3, 300, sr.

Defense: Coordinator (set) — Masaki Matsumoto (4-2-5). Returning starters — 5. Top players — DB Jeddiah Hayes, 5-10, jr.; DL Jayden Simon, 6-4, 300, sr.; DB Julien Simon, 6-2, 215, soph.; LB Janoah Thomas, 5-10, sr.; DL Giovonni White, 6-3, 300, sr.

MOUNT TAHOMA THUNDERBIRDS

Coach: Leon Hatch, first year (sixth overall)

2017: 1-9, eighth in 3A PCL

Offense: Coordinator (set) — Leon Hatch (multiple). Returning starters — 6. Top players — WR Kolby Cavar, 5-11, 180, sr.; OL Taliese Fuaga, 6-5, 310, jr.; OL Austin Kolowwitz, 6-2, 260, sr.; RB Trevino Lewis, 5-6, 160, sr.; WR Thomas Washington, 5-7, 170, sr.

Defense: Coordinator (set) — Evan Cook (4-2-5). Returning starters — 3. Top players — LB Isiah Choun, 5-10, 185, sr.; LB Manuia Fuaga, 6-0, 210, sr.; DL Losi Siolo, 6-2, 305, sr.; DL Chase Su, 6-3, 290, sr.; DB Darrell Wilson, 6-2, 185, sr.

SPANAWAY LAKE SENTINELS

Coach: Cameron Robak, first year

2017: 2-8, sixth in 3A PCL

Offense: Coordinator (set) — Steven Easterly (spread). Returning starters — 4. Top players — WR Jordan Ebio, 5-8, 140, sr.; QB Jordan Etter, 6-1, 175, sr.; OL Kaleo Sablan, 5-11, 245, sr.; OL Jaiden Thomas-Fuertes, 6-2, 280, sr.

Defense: Coordinator (set) — Cameron Robak (3-4). Returning starters — 3. Top players — DB Cory Butler, 5-10, 150, sr.; DB Frankie Lugo, 5-10, 145, sr.; DL Tony Pierson, 5-9, 290, jr.

STADIUM TIGERS

Coach: Ronnie Allen, first year

2017: 4-6, fourth in 3A PCL, lost in district playoffs

Offense: Coordinator (set) — Ronnie Allen (pro style). Returning starters — 6. Top players — OL Jeremiah Beach, 5-11, 250, jr.; RB Nazje Briscoe, 5-11, 190, sr.; OL Bailey Elder, 6-6, 300, sr.; WR Farrance Harris, 5-5, 125, sr.; WR Xavier Mason, 6-0, 190, sr.; QB Corry Sanders, 6-0, 160, sr.

Defense: Coordinator (set) — Josh Jetton (3-4). Returning starters — 5. Top players — DB Davion Gaines, 6-1, 185, sr.; DB David Kotyash, 6-0, 190, sr.; LB Joel Sourichanh-Fajardo, 5-8, 205, sr.; DB JonKirk St. Johns, 5-11, 140, sr.; LB Cameron Stolhand, 5-9, 175, soph.

WILSON RAMS

Coach: Amad Robinson, second year

2017: 2-8, seventh in 3A PCL

Offense: Coordinator (set) — Adam Lovelady (west coast). Returning starters — 4. Top players — WR Kaleb Arthur, sr.; OL Julian Kloby, jr.; WR Javion Crenna, sr.; QB Jack Hanisch, jr.; OL Thomas Jacobs, sr.

Defense: Coordinator (set) — Jeremy Houston (multiple). Returning starters — 5. Top players — LB Max Arneklev, jr.; DB Kaleb Arthur, sr.; DB Manny Croskey, sr.; DL Dominique Ellison, jr.; LB Ryan Muliufi, sr.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

