Week 1: High school football games of the week, predictions

NONLEAGUE
BELLARMINE PREP LIONS VS. PUYALLUP VIKINGS
7 p.m. Friday, Sparks Stadium, Puyallup
About the Lions: Bellarmine aims to get back among the top 4A SPSL contenders after just missing the playoffs in 2017. The Lions return more than half of their starters, including second-team 4A SPSL selections junior RB Derrion Summers and senior LB Tim Jensen, and four honorable mention picks, including junior QB Marcus Stowers.
About the Vikings: The reigning 4A SPSL champions return plenty of star power at skill positions, led by 2017 first-team all-league selections in senior QB Jacob Holcomb (157 of 264 passing, 2,134 yards; 109 carries, 242 yards; 32 total TDs), junior RB Kyle Cramer (209 carries, 1,107 yards, 15 TDs) and senior WR Darius Morrison (65 catches, 938 yards, 16 TDs).
TNT pick: Puyallup, 35-21
CAMAS PAPERMAKERS VS. LINCOLN ABES
7 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Bowl, Tacoma
About the Papermakers: Will this Camas team reach the level of the Papermakers’ squad that won the 4A state title two seasons ago? Time will tell. Camas returns one 4A GSHL selection in kicker/punter Andrew Boyle, who is also expected to start behind center this season. The Papermakers have a tendency to reload, and haven’t missed the state playoffs since 2009.
About the Abes: Lincoln has made four consecutive trips to the 3A state playoffs, but hasn’t advanced past the quarterfinals. This group of Abes, considered in many preseason polls to be in the same category as Seattle powerhouses Eastside Catholic and O’Dea, wants a Tacoma Dome trip. A pair of two-way linemen in seniors Giovonni White and Jayden Simon are expected to anchor the Abes in the trenches, while QB Caden Filer (71 of 132 passing, 1,096 yards, 13 TDs) will be the sole starter after splitting time in 2017.
TNT pick: Lincoln, 35-31
TUMWATER T-BIRDS VS. TIMBERLINE BLAZERS
5 p.m. Friday, South Sound Stadium, Lacey
About the T-Birds: The most successful program in Thurston County history is coming off of its ninth appearance in a state title game, and travels to meet another county powerhouse to kick off the season. The T-Birds return two of their top backs from last year in junior RB Dylan Paine (312 carries, 1,803 yards, 24 TDs), who was a first-team 2A Evergreen Conference and Olympian All-Area pick, and senior RB Zane Murphy (113 carries, 820 yards, eight TDs).
About the Blazers: Timberline, which advanced to the 3A state quarterfinals a year ago, graduated several players who are on college football rosters now. But, the Blazers have reloaded. Junior Jamin Fa’alogo (74 tackles, 10 for losses, six interceptions, five sacks, three fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns) who primarily played corner in 2017 has shifted to middle linebacker. The hard-hitter was a 3A SSC and Olympian All-Area first-teamer a year ago.
TNT pick: Tumwater, 28-27
STATE GAME OF THE WEEK
GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN EAGLES VS. SHELDON (ORE.) IRISH
7 p.m. Friday, Sheldon High School, Eugene
About the Eagles: UW commit QB Dylan Morris (199 of 302 passing, 3,086 yards, 31 TDs) and company head south to open the 2018 season against a perennial Oregon powerhouse. The Eagles haven’t missed the state playoffs with Morris, a four-year starter, behind center and return the core of their offensive line. Morris was the 4A SPSL offensive player of the year as a junior and is considered the top recruit from Washington in the 2019 class.
About the Irish: Sheldon hosts the Eagles on a pretty big stage. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU, and feature two of the nation’s top QBs in the 2019 class. One is Morris. The other is Sheldon’s dual-threat signal caller Michael Johnson Jr., who committed to Penn State in August, passing up 27 other FBS offers from schools such as Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State.
TNT pick: Sheldon, 27-24
