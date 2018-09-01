Holcomb shines for Puyallup, scoring 5 touchdowns in rout of Bellarmine Prep

Not even two minutes into their season-opener against Bellarmine Prep, the Puyallup High School showed its offense can score early and often.
After receiving the opening kickoff, the Vikings started the 2018 season at their own 20-yard line. Senior quarterback Jacob Holcomb then distributed the ball amongst four receivers on the drive until capping it himself with a 19-yard run.
That set the tone for the Vikings on Friday night at Sparks Stadium, and carried them to a 49-14 rout of their 4A SPSL rivals.
“We were mentally prepared. We just did what we had to do out there,” Holcomb said. “They were giving us easy plays like our zone read and read-play-options. They gave us the cover one so we were able to get the fade routes and posts.”
The Lions’ opening drive started off with the ball in junior running back Derrion Summers’ hands for a 5-yard gain. And junior quarterback Marcus Stowers also found an early rhythm, as he ran and threw for a first down, but the Lions’ couldn’t muster much offense throughout the game.
“Our kids were out there executing,” Puyallup coach Gary Jeffers said. “I think our defense did really well. They had a scoring drive where we shot ourselves in the foot, but I’m real proud.”
Once Holcomb got into his rhythm, he lit up the field.
Holcomb advanced the ball himself for 59 yards on the Vikings’ second possession, followed by Kyle Cramer’s 8-yard touchdown run to give the Vikings an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Bellarmine did get a score back, though.
Stowers led an 83-yard drive that was kept alive by a few runs and timely throws that resulted in first downs. The big help came when he connected with Charles Elzie for a 44-yard pass. That set up a Stowers’ 7-yard touchdown run.
But, Holcomb continued to take over the game.
“He was pretty spectacular out there,” Jeffers said. “He did a nice job with all of his reads, he made stuff happen when it wasn’t there. He’s our guy.”
Holcomb finished 18 of 27 passing for 255 yards and three touchdowns. He also piled up 96 rushing yards and two more scores.
Wide receiver Justin Haase finished with 144 yards, and used his size to overpower the Lions’ corners.
“He was giving me confidence,” Holcomb said. “We were working with each other all offseason. We worked really hard and he’s gained that confidence and trust in me.”
Wide receiver Darrius Morrison also completed a solid outing with three catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns.
Stowers finished 14 of 30 for 124 yards and an interception for Bellarmine.
