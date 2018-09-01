Huard ties single-game state record with 10 passing TDs in win over Chief Sealth

Kennedy Catholic High School quarterback Sam Huard tied a state record Friday night in Seattle for single-game passing touchdowns with 10.
The sophomore signal caller, who was dubbed the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year a season ago, finished 19 of 31 for 552 yards and the 10 scores in a 72-20 rout of Chief Sealth.
“It was fun,” Huard told The News Tribune following the win. “We got out there and it was a great day for football. We had a great crowd there from our school.
“The first play I threw a touchdown to my receiver Junior Alexander, and from there were all locked in. Our team was playing with great energy.”
Huard, the son of former Washington Huskies quarterback Damon Huard, piled up 520 passing yards before the first half expired, and his night was finished in the third quarter.
The 10 scores ties the record set by Puyallup quarterback Nathanial Holcomb in 2016. Huard also becomes just the ninth high school player in national history (11-man football) to throw for 10 or more touchdowns in a single game. Arthur Smith of Nebraska set the all-time record (15) in 1921.
“It’s definitely a great honor, because the guys up there who have done that — it’s hard to do,” Huard said. “But, it’s also a reflection on my teammates and my coach.
“He’s the best play caller in high school football in the country, there’s no doubt about it. He was giving me opportunity after opportunity tonight to throw touchdowns, and my teammates were making the plays for me.”
Huard’s 552 total passing yards jumps his own mark from 2017 (535) as fourth on Washington’s all-time list for a single game. Shadle Park’s Brett Rypien (613 yards in 2013), who now plays at Boise State, holds the all-time record.
Prosser’s Kellen Moore, who played for the Broncos and two NFL teams, has the all-time season (67 TDs in 2006) and career records (173 TDs from 2003-06).
