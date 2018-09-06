Week 2: High school football games of the week, predictions

Three high school football games to watch this week in the South Sound and beyond. Plus, the state game of the week.
NONLEAGUE
GIG HARBOR TIDES (1-0) VS. CURTIS VIKINGS (1-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Viking Stadium, University Place
About the Tides: Gig Harbor, after a four-touchdown win over Spanaway Lake in its opener, is expected to contend for a playoff spot in the 3A SSC again this season, and maybe be in the mix for a league title. Traveling across the bridge to play a traditional contender in the 4A SPSL should be a good early-season test Tides got strong performances from three seniors in Week 1: QB Ben Hollenbeck (9 of 18, 154 yards; 7 carries, 53 yards; 3 total TDs), WR Ryan King (7 catches, 129 yards, 2 TDs) and RB Tom Williams (22 carries, 101 yards, 2 TDs).
About the Vikings: The Vikings missed the playoffs the past two seasons but return more than half of their starters. They opened with a 51-21 win over 4A SPSL rival Rogers in the first week, but a win over Gig Harbor could offer a big boost going into the bulk of league play. Stars in Week 1: Sophomore RB Caleb Kwalalon (9 carries, 159 yards, 2 TDs) and QB Kyle Russell (14 of 23, 177 yards, 2 TDs). Russell distributed the ball amongst three receivers in sophomore Elijah Dockery (4 catches, 67 yards), senior Zack Paulsen (5 catches, 55 yards, TD) and senior Marlon Jones (2 catches, 36 yards, TD).
TNT pick: Gig Harbor, 28-24
NO. 2 LINCOLN ABES (1-0) VS. NO. 6 LAKE STEVENS VIKINGS (1-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Lake Stevens High School
About the Abes: A week after holding off Camas — thanks to a late pick by sophomore WR/DB Julien Simon (58 all-purpose yards, 2 total TDs, 2 INT, 7 tackles) on what could have been a game-tying two-point conversion — the Abes get another 4A juggernaut in Lake Stevens. And this time, they have to play on the road. Junior QB Caden Filer (15 of 25, 256 yards, 3 TDs; 12 carries, 52 yards) impressed in the opener, connecting with three different receivers for scores, while seniors OL/DL Jayden Simon and OL/DL Giovonni White anchor the Abes in the trenches.
About the Vikings: Ferndale is expected to be one of the top teams in 3A this year, but Lake Stevens put up six touchdowns against the Golden Eagles in last week’s opener, and beat them by 28. What can the Vikings do against another 3A power in Lincoln? Senior RB Jackson Grafe (18 carries, 123 yards, 2 TDs) led the way as the Vikings piled up 255 rushing yards behind five different backs — four of whom scored. Lake Stevens added another 100 passing yards, led by senior QB Tre Long (6 of 10, 96 yards).
TNT pick: Lake Stevens, 35-31
NO. 3 MOUNT SI WILDCATS (1-0) VS. KENTWOOD CONQUERORS (0-1)
7 p.m. Friday, French Field, Kent
About the Wildcats: Oregon commit Cale Millen (15 of 23, 238 yards, 5 TDs) showed why he’s one of the state’s most coveted QBs in Mount Si’s season-opening 52-0 romp of Wenatchee. Millen, a senior who is the son of former NFL QB Hugh Millen, racked up most of his yards in the first half with senior WR Jonny Barrett (6 catches, 149 yards, 4 TDs) as his top target. Barrett is currently considering offers from Georgetown and Montana State.
About the Conquerors: Last week’s narrow loss to Skyline is encouraging, and suggests Kentwood’s heavy graduation after the 2017 season isn’t leaving as big of a gap as might have been expected. The Conquerors tied the game with the traditional 4A power in the second half, and lost by a single touchdown in the final four minutes. Kentwood is paced by its junior class in RB Gabe Johnson (30 carries, 187 yards, TD), QB Nathan LaBorde (11 of 29, 115, rushing TD) and WR Alphonse Oywak (3 catches, 57 yards).
TNT pick: Mount Si, 35-21
STATE GAME OF THE WEEK
CENTRAL CATHOLIC (ORE.) RAMS (0-1) VS. NO. 2 EASTSIDE CATHOLIC CRUSADERS (0-1)
6 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Memorial Stadium
About the Rams: Don’t let the season-opening loss fool you on either side of this matchup. This will be a meeting of two state heavyweights. The Rams are coming off of a 6A state quarterfinals appearance in Oregon, and narrowly lost their opener last week to West Linn — another 6A powerhouse — in overtime. Four-star junior WR Silas Starr (29 catches, 559 yards, 10 TDs in 2017) who led Central Catholic in every receiving category as a sophomore, is the player to watch. He has Division I offers from Arizona State, California, Oregon and Oregon State.
About the Crusaders: The only program in Washington mentioned on MaxPreps’ list of the preseason top 100 high school football programs in the nation — Eastside Catholic was No. 56 — lost their opening tilt to Oaks Christian (Calif.) last week, 35-12, but it was played in San Diego. Back at home, the Crusaders are expected to make a run at their third 3A state title since 2014 behind a load of college prospects. Eastside Catholic currently has seven recruits with Division I offers.
TNT pick: Eastside Catholic, 24-21
