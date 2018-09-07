Oregon-bound Cale Millen piles up six TDs as Mount Si rolls Kentwood

Oregon-bound quarterback Cale Millen threw five touchdown passes and ran for another as Mount Si High School piled up 486 yards of offense Friday night in Kent on its way to another statement win.
Millen, a senior, completed 88 percent of his passes for 369 yards to lead the third-ranked Wildcats to a 54-10 win over reigning 4A NPSL Cascade champion Kentwood at French Field.
Division I recruit Jonny Barrett, a senior and Millen’s usual top target, finished with six catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns. The two connected for scores of 39 and 32 yards.
Junior Colby Botten tallied 181 yards on eight catches and a 34-yard score, and senior Andrew Mostofi added two touchdown receptions of 14 and 1 yards.
Running back Cole Norah added a 3-yard score and led the Wildcats with 60 yards on eight carries. Clay Millen, Cale’s younger brother and the Wildcats’ back-up quarterback, scored the final of Mount Si’s eight touchdowns on a 4-yard keeper just before time expired.
The Wildcats kept Kentwood out of the end zone until late in the third quarter, but sophomore quarterback Jalin Church hit Alphonse Oywak for a 26-yard score to end Mount Si’s streak of quarters without a touchdown at six. Mount Si shut out Wenatchee, 52-0, in its opener last week.
This is the second straight week Kentwood has lost to a Class 4A power after dropping its opener to Skyline a week ago.
Gabe Johnson led the Conquerors in rushing for the second consecutive game, finishing with 82 yards on 16 carries. Oywak was Kentwood’s top receiver with six catches for 94 yards and the lone touchdown.
This story will be updated.
NO. 3 MOUNT SI 14 13 13 14_54
KENTWOOD 3 0 7 0_10
MS – Cale Millen 2 run (Reed Paradissis kick)
K – Conner Plett 32 field goal
MS – Cole Norah 3 run (Paradissis kick)
MS – Jonny Barrett 39 pass from Millen (kick failed)
MS – Barrett 36 pass from Millen (Paradissis kick)
MS – Andrew Mostofi 14 pass from Millen (Paradissis kick)
MS – Colby Botten 34 pass from Millen (kick failed)
K – Alphonse Oywak 26 pass from Jalin Church (Plett kick)
MS – Mostofi 1 pass from Millen (Paradissis kick)
MS – Clay Millen 4 run (Paradissis kick)
Comments