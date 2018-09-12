Tumwater running back Dylan Loftis looks for a hole in the Yelm defense during Friday night’s football game at Yelm High School on Sept. 7, 2018.
AP high school football poll, Week 3

By Lauren Smith

September 12, 2018 01:17 PM

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Graham-Kapowsin

2. Union

2 (tie). Mount Si

4. Chiawana

4 (tie). Lake Stevens

6. Sumner

7. Woodinville

8. Puyallup

9. Bothell

10. Central Valley

Receiving votes: Camas, Gonzaga Prep

CLASS 3A

1. O’Dea

2. Eastside Catholic

3. Bellevue

4. Rainier Beach

5. Lincoln

6. Mount Spokane

7. Hermiston (Ore.)

8. Bethel

9. Kamiakin

10. Garfield

Receiving votes: Mountain View

CLASS 2A

1. Tumwater

2. Hockinson

3. Lynden

4. Liberty of Issaquah

5. Archbishop Murphy

6. Steilacoom

7. West Valley of Spokane

8. Selah

9. North Kitsap

10. Pullman

Receiving votes: None

CLASS 1A

1. Royal

2. Montesano

3. Cascade Christian

4. Zillah

5. Connell

6. Okanogan

7. Meridian

8. Newport

9. Mount Baker

10. Lynden Christian

Receiving votes: La Salle

CLASS 2B

1. Adna

2. Kalama

3. Tri-Cities Prep

4. Napavine

5. Rainier

6. Northwest Christian of Colbert

7. Asotin

8. Toledo

9. Onalaska

9 (tie). Liberty of Spangle

Receiving votes: DeSales 9. Wahkiakum 7

CLASS 1B

1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

2. Odessa

3. Garfield-Paulouse

4. Sunnyside Christian

5. Lummi

Receiving votes: Entiat, Republic

HOW THE NEWS TRIBUNE VOTED

How did The News Tribune vote in this week’s poll? The following are the Week 3 votes submitted in order for all six classifications by high school sports reporter Lauren Smith.

Class 4A — Union, Mount Si, Graham-Kapowsin, Lake Stevens, Puyallup, Bothell, Camas, Chiawana, Woodinville, Central Valley

Class 3A — Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Lincoln, Bellevue, Garfield, Rainier Beach, Bethel, Mountain View, Hermiston, Squalicum

Class 2A — Hockinson, Tumwater, Lynden, Liberty of Issaquah, West Valley of Spokane, Steilacoom, Archbishop Murphy, North Kitsap, Selah, Woodland

Class 1A — Royal, Mount Baker, Okanogan, Montesano, Cascade Christian, Meridian, La Salle, Zillah, Colville, Connell

Class 2B — Adna, Kalama, Tri-Cities Prep, Napavine, NWC, Asotin, Rainier, Toledo, Wahkiakum, DeSales

Class 1B — ACH, Odessa, Lummi, Garfield-Palouse, Entiat



