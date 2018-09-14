Dylan Paine needed one play to light up Tumwater’s new scoreboard as the T-Birds buried Bellarmine Prep

That’s how you break in a stadium’s new video scoreboard.
Tumwater High School opened the football season with back-to-back road games. Friday’s nonleague contest against visiting Bellarmine Prep was the top-ranked T-Birds’ first chance to check out the newest feature at Tumwater District Stadium — a shiny, state-of-the-art scoreboard with plenty of bells and whistles.
Dylan Paine needed just one play to light it up.
Paine scored on a 65-yard touchdown run on the game’s first play, Turner Allen hauled in four catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, and Tumwater remained undefeated with a 35-14 victory over Lions.
“We hadn’t ran that play yet this year. We were going to try it out this game,” Paine said of his touchdown run. “I saw the corner and he was the only guy out there. I gave him a little move and the line did a great job blocking. Score. That’s our goal every play.”
Paine finished with 237 yards on 24 carries, while teammate Dylan Loftis rushed for 105 yards on 11 carries, scoring on second half touchdown runs of 2 and 62 yards.
Paine came up with a 72-yard run on his final carry, taking the ball down to the Bellarmine 3 before Tumwater (3-0) took its foot off the gas, electing to kneel three consecutive plays once the victory was assured.
“I was just really happy with our kids. They just keep working hard,” Tumwater coach Bill Beattie said. “Our coaches did a nice job this week getting the kids prepared because I really think Bellarmine is a very good football team, and a very good program year after year. The kids just worked their tails off this week.”
Derrion Summers was the Lions’ top offensive weapon, rushing for 138 yards on 19 carries with 53 of his yards coming on the first play of the third quarter, which set up Marcus Stowers’ short touchdown run that got Bellarmine (0-3) on the board.
Tumwater led 21-0 at the intermission, as the T-Birds opened and closed the first half with touchdowns.
Paine’s big touchdown run came first. Allen bookended things by pulling down a 6-yard touchdown pass from fellow sophomore Cody Whalen on the final play of the second quarter.
Sandwiched between those two scoring plays was Zane Murphy’s 2-yard touchdown run, which was set up by Allen’s 60-yard reception, with more than 10 minutes remaining in the first half.
Kyle Mancillas’ interception at the Tumwater 5 turned away Bellarmine’s lone first half scoring threat. The pick came with 98 seconds left on the clock.
It was all the time the T-Birds needed, as they handed the ball over to Paine and Loftis. Both running backs were able to come up with several big runs in a short amount of time to set up Allen’s touchdown reception.
Paine had 126 rushing yards on 15 carriers in the first half as Tumwater held a sizable 272-92 advantage in total offense.
The T-Birds took a 28-7 lead into the final frame. Two fourth quarter turnovers gave the Lions some brief hope.
Bellarmine was able to cut the deficit in half following a Tumwater fumble after Stowers hit Charles Elzie on a 37-yard scoring strike.
The T-Birds coughed the ball up on their ensuing possession with Diego Garcia intercepting a Whalen pass attempt.
Mancillas’ second interception gave the ball back to Tumwater. Four plays later Loftis ripped off his 62-yard scoring scamper to put the game out of reach.
-
NO. 1 TUMWATER 7 14 7 7_35
BELLARMINE PREP 0 0 7 7_14
SCORING
T - Dylan Paine 65 run (Reid Little kick)
T - Zane Murphy 2 run (Little kick)
T - Turner Allen 6 pass from Cody Wallen (Little kick)
BP - Marcus Stowers 1 run (Nicholas Kokich kick)
T - Dylan Loftis 1 run (Little kick)
BP - Charles Elzie 37 pass from Stowers (Kokich kick)
T - Loftis 62 run (Little kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Passing: T - Cody Whalen 7-9-1-153. BP - Marcus Stowers 9-25-2-83.
Rushing: T - Dylan Paine 24-237, Dylan Loftis 11-105, Zane Murphy 8-64, Thomas Drayton 1-3. BP – Derrion Summers 19-138, Stowers 9-21.
Receiving: T –Turner Allen 4-117, Loftis 1-17, Drayton 1-10, Paine 1-9. BP – Charles Elzie 3-44, Daniel Lovejoy 2-12, Sean Smith 1-11, Wendell Davis 1-6, Mike Hearon 1-6, Hayden Wisner-Sadler 1-4.
