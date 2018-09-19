Signing day is approaching for 2019 football recruits. Whose stock is on the rise?

Eleven players from Washington in the 2019 class have made verbal commitments to Division I programs, with many more opting to let their senior seasons unfold before they decide.
Three weeks into their final high school season, a handful of seniors across the state are seeing their recruiting stock rise, says Brandon Huffman, the national recruiting editor at 247Sports.com.
The early signing period begins Dec. 19. National signing day is Feb. 6.
Auburn Riverside defensive end Justus Legg, who is listed as three-star recruit by 247Sports composite and was a TNT All-Area pick last year as a junior, is one of the recruits on the rise.
“I would say Justus Legg has really bounced back, which he really needed to do because of the injury last year sidelining him for all of the spring,” Huffman said. “He has had a really good start to the season, he is healthy and he is in the best shape he’s been in.”
Legg (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) is long and athletic, and a talented pass rusher, Huffman said. He projects as a defensive end, but is versatile enough that he could play outside linebacker.
He also plays some tight end and fullback for the Ravens, and scored on an 18-yard pass in a season-opening win over Auburn Mountainview.
All of that helped earn Legg offers from Hawaii, Michigan, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah and Utah State.
“He’s come out and he’s been dominating these first three games, just playing lights out,” Auburn Riverside coach Marcus Yzaguirre said. “He’s causing havoc and disrupting a lot of things on the defensive side.
“He’s definitely the player that everybody thought he was before the injury.”
Legg dislocated his shoulder during his junior season, and played a shortened season, though he still finished with nine sacks. He had surgery in January, and wasn’t cleared for contact until the second week of high school practices in August.
Yzaguirre said much of Legg’s continued success after his injury can be attributed to taking the necessary steps and time to rehabilitate his shoulder. He said Legg was still present at every team workout and practice, and has taken the time to study film, learn assignments and help teach younger teammates.
“He found a way he could still be a part of the game without playing the game,” Yzaguirre said.
Since returning to the field, Legg has posted impressive numbers on defense, and has been key in helping the Ravens to a 3-0 start.
“I think it shows that he’s resilient,” Yzaguirre said. “I think it shows that he’s relentless in his pursuit for excellence, and I think it shows he’s able to dig deep.
“A lot of kids, when they get injured, they fall back. He never fell back, and I think that’s why he’s able to play at such a high level.”
Legg is tied for the team lead in tackles (24), and leads the Ravens in tackles for losses (6.5) and sacks (three).
“He’s showing that same explosiveness that he showed in the spring of his sophomore year, and the beginning of his junior season,” Huffman said. “He looks every bit like the player people thought he was going to be when he got those early offers.”
Huffman said he thinks Rainer Beach’s Orin Patu, a transfer from Sheldon (Ore.), has made the biggest jump.
In his first game since transferring, the three-star linebacker recorded 12 tackles, two sacks and a blocked field goal against Fife. He committed to California in June.
Huffman also pointed to a trio of three-star O’Dea seniors — Mishael Powell, Emonte Scott and Ruperake Fuavai — who should see recruiting pick up as the season progresses.
Powell, a corner who has 11 tackles in the first three games, holds FCS offers from Air Force, Columbia, Cornell, Eastern Washington, Georgetown and Yale.
Scott plays quarterback (11 of 25, 181 yards; 21 carries, 54 yards; five total TDs) and corner (one interception) for the Fighting Irish and has an offer from Portland State.
Fuavai, a transfer from Thomas Jefferson, is averaging 11 tackles per game for O’Dea at linebacker, and has offers from Idaho, New Mexico and Oregon State.
Lakes running back Khalil Lewis is another player in the class who has impressed. Huffman said Lewis is probably the most versatile player in the class — who can play on both sides of the ball — who doesn’t have an offer.
After missing the first two games, Lewis returned with a big performance in a win over Mount Tahoma last week, rushing for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Six of the top 10 players in Washington — as ranked by 247Sports composite — have already made verbal commitments, including Graham-Kapowsin’s Dylan Morris (UW), Rainier Beach’s Nathaniel Kalepo (UW), Mount Si’s Cale Millen (Oregon), Rainier Beach’s Orin Patu (California), Federal Way’s Trey Davis (USC) and Federal Way’s Alphonzo Tuputala (UW).
Five more players in the state have also committed to Division I schools, including Walla Walla’s Patrick Utschinski (WSU), Stadium’s Xavier Mason (Sacramento State), Skyline’s Joe Green (Harvard), Richland’s Aric Davison (Utah State) and Eastside Catholic’s Jason Medeiros (Air Force).
Here is a look at the top 10 recruits in Washington in the 2019 class as ranked by 247Sports composite, and what they have done so far during their senior seasons:
1. Dylan Morris, Graham-Kapowsin
Committed to: Washington (July 16, 2017)
Four-star quarterback is the state’s top player in the 2019 class, and considered the No. 5 pro-style passer nationally. Has the top-ranked Eagles (3-0) off to a quick start, including an overtime win over Sheldon (Ore.) in the season opener. Through three games, Morris is 53 of 77 passing for 818 yards and nine TDs.
2. Nathaniel Kalepo, Rainier Beach
Committed to: Washington (Aug. 18, 2017)
Four-star offensive tackle is ranked 36th in the nation at his position for 2019 recruits, and is a towering presence at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds. Also plays defense for the Vikings (2-0), and had 19 offers — including several from schools in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC — before picking the Huskies.
3. Darien Chase, Union
Considering: Boise State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, Washington
The only four-star recruit in Washington in the 2019 class that hasn’t chosen his next destination yet. Considered the No. 20 athlete in the nation, Chase is averaging 106 all-purpose yards per game for the Titans (3-0). He has 14 catches for 169 yards and four TDs and another 151 kick return yards and an 85-yard score that lifted Union to a Week 2 road win over El Cerrito (Calif.).
4. Cale Millen, Mount Si
Committed to: Oregon (May 6, 2018)
The son of former UW and NFL quarterback Hugh Millen, Cale chose the Ducks over Arizona State and Northwestern. The three-star recruit, who is the No. 21 pro-style quarterback in the nation in 2019, has torn apart defenses the first three weeks for the Wildcats (3-0). He is 62 of 80 passing for 1,008 yards and 17 touchdowns, and has another 63 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
5. Orin Patu, Rainier Beach
Committed to: California (June 24, 2018)
Three-star transfer from Sheldon (Ore.) is the No. 51 outside linebacker nationally in the 2019 class, and had offers from Boise State, Virginia and WSU before choosing Cal. In his first game with Rainier Beach (2-0), Patu tallied 12 tackles, two sacks and a blocked field goal in a win over Fife. Last year at Sheldon, he finished with 45 tackles (15 for losses) and 20 quarterback hurries.
6. Justus Legg, Auburn Riverside
Considering: Hawaii, Michigan, Oregon, Oregon State, Portland State, Utah, Utah State
Legg is back to causing fits for offenses after returning from a shoulder surgery he had in January. The three-star defensive end, who is ranked No. 58 nationally at the position in the 2019 class, is tied for the team lead in tackles this season (24) with 2020 linebacker recruit Jayden Solis. Legg leads the Ravens (3-0) in tackles for losses (6.5) and sacks (three).
7. Bailey Elder, Stadium
Considering: Air Force, Arizona, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Fresno State, Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Portland State, Rice, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State, Virginia, Wyoming
Highest ranked two-way lineman from the South Sound in the 2019 class, who is being recruited as an offensive tackle, is in his fourth season starting for the Tigers (1-2). Blocks for a Stadium offense that is averaging 527 yards per game through three weeks — 283.7 through the air, and 243.3 on the ground.
8. Jaymason Willingham, Steilacoom
Considering: Air Force, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Utah State
After leading Class 2A in tackles a season ago, Willingham hasn’t slowed down. Through three weeks, the linebacker has 43 tackles — averaging 14.3 per game — including 10 tackles for losses and five sacks. He has also caused two fumbles for the Sentinels (3-0). Plays offense, too, working as a bruising running back (34 carries, 204 yards, two TDs).
9. Trey Davis, Federal Way
Committed to: USC (May 10, 2018)
Three-star corner had offers from Portland State, Sacramento State and WSU before choosing the Trojans. Davis, a two-way player for the Eagles, opened the season with a 56-yard touchdown reception, but exited Federal Way’s first game against Thomas Jefferson with a knee injury. Coach John Meagher told The News Tribune after a Week 3 win over Todd Beamer he hopes to have Davis back soon.
10. Alphonzo Tuputala, Federal Way
Committed to: Washington (June 11, 2018)
Recruited as an inside linebacker, and is No. 52 in the nation at that position in 2019, but the three-star recruit is valued on both sides of the ball. Last week, Tuputala rushed for the game-winning touchdown with 46 seconds remaining, lifting the Eagles to an upset win over Todd Beamer.
