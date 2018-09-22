Caden Jumper scores 3 TDs in sophomore debut as Eatonville outlasts Clover Park

With less than 11 minutes remaining Friday night at Eatonville High School, Cruisers’ sophomore running back Caden Jumper unstrapped both of his gloves and flung them to the sideline.
He then lined up on the far right at wide receiver, sprinted to the end zone and jumped over two defenders to haul in a 23-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Tristan Schoepf, giving the Cruisers a late lead.
“It was a little wet out, my hands had been on the ground,” Jumper said. “Gloves and wet weather don’t really go together. I always practice without gloves to get used to the feel of the ball in my hands. It turned out well for us.”
Jumper’s score regained the lead, and a Zach Smith touchdown catch added insurance, as the Cruisers (3-1) survived a 28-24 nailbiter against visiting Clover Park (3-1).
This was Jumper’s first game of the season, after injuries kept him out of the first three. And the sophomore wasted no time getting started, piling up 137 yards of offense and three total touchdowns.
Jumper, who was the 2A SPSL Sound offensive player of the year last season as a freshman, rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. He added 43 receiving yards and converted both of his catches for scores.
Schoepf and Smith connected for a 29-yard touchdown less than a minute after Jumper’s go-ahead score.
But the Warriors answered immediately on a 56-yard touchdown run by Tre McDaniel, cutting the Cruisers’ lead back to one possession.
McDaniel, a Dakota Wesleyan commit, led all rushers with 120 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. The senior also completed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Mabry on a trick play to open the game.
The Warriors attempted a similar play on their final series, but it ended with an interception with 26 seconds remaining, sealing the win for the Cruisers.
“It was a great high school football game, hats off to Clover Park,” Cruisers coach Gavin Kralik said. “This game could have gone either way. We made plays down the stretch that were the difference.
“We know Caden’s a very good football player, and has a really bright future. We were proud of his leadership out there, his toughness, his ability to finish a football game.”
Schoepf also made an impact, finishing 9 of 21 passing for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Eatonville finished with 242 yards of total offense.
Clover Park outgained the Cruisers, finishing with 329 yards of offense, but turned the ball over four times, missed two PATs and couldn’t complete two conversion tries.
“Our boys battled, and it’s something that we haven’t seen in a few years,” Warriors coach Taz Randall said. “A few years ago, the game would’ve ended up 60-12. Our guys are learning how to compete and how to stay in it. I believe we shot ourselves in the foot, and that’s what cost us.”
-
EATONVILLE 0 14 0 14_28
CLOVER PARK 6 6 6 6_24
CP – Dylan Mabry 60 pass from Tre McDaniel (kick failed)
CP – McDaniel 1 run (kick failed)
EV – Caden Jumper 21 pass from Tristan Schoepf (Luna kick)
EV – Jumper 3 run (Luna kick)
CP – McDaniel 34 run (pass failed)
EV – Jumper 23 pass from Schoepf (Luna kick)
EV – Zach Smith 29 pass from Schoepf (Luna kick)
CP – McDaniel 56 run (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Passing: EV – Schoepf 9-21-0-170. CP – Derrick McWilliams 7-21-1-113; McDaniel 1-1-60.
Rushing: EV – Jumper 20-94; Schoepf 10-15; Smith 2-26. CP – McDaniel 15-120; McWilliams 11-30; Jamison Earle 2-26.
Receiving: EV – Jumper 2-43; Kekoa Visperas 4-68; Dylan Atonson 1-29; Smith 1-29. CP – Mabry 1-60; Jerry Weah 3-60; Hezekiah Launao 2-36.
