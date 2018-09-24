Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniels names top 5 schools

Federal Way High School power forward Jaden McDaniels, a five-star recruit, trimmed his list of potential college programs to five Monday night.
McDaniels announced on his Twitter account that he has narrowed his choices to Kentucky, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA and Washington.
The Federal Way senior, who is 6-foot-11, 185 pounds, is considered the No. 4 player in the nation in the 2019 class by 247sports.com, and is the top-ranked power forward.
McDaniels averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.3 blocks last season as a junior, leading the Eagles to a runner-up finish in Class 4A. He was an all-state selection by The News Tribune, The Seattle Times and the Associated Press last season, and a TNT All-Area pick.
McDaniels has three more offers beyond his top five, including Arizona, Kansas and Oklahoma.
He visited with UW earlier this month, according to Eagles coach Jerome Collins, and Kentucky coach John Calipari flew in to visit McDaniels two weeks ago.
McDaniels’ older brother, Jalen, is entering his redshirt sophomore season at San Diego State.
