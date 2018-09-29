Isaiah Kahana scores 3 TDs as North Kitsap blanks Clover Park in 2A nonleague tilt

Considering where the Clover Park High School football team has been in years past, the Warriors are reaping the rewards of their hard work.
Despite being shut out by North Kitsap in a 35-0 rout Friday night, coach Taz Randall and the Warriors (3-2) are still building confidence, knowing they are a contender in the Class 2A SPSL Sound.
“I think it’s the maturity of the seniors,” Randall said. “They all bought in. They watched their grades and their behavior off the field. They’ve basically done everything we’ve asked on and off for four years.”
North Kitsap pulled away early at Harry E. Lang Stadium in Lakewood behind running back Isaiah Kahana, who piled up 112 rushing yards in the first half.
Kahana was a force to be reckoned with. He finished with zero plays for negative yardage, and collected 146 yards on 16 carries and three total touchdowns.
His first score, on a 33-yard pass from Andrew Blackmore, gave the Vikings a lead they never lost. Kahana later scored on runs of 12 and 8 yards.
Colton Bower hauled in two touchdown passes of 33 and 32 yards from Blackmore.
But, that didn’t stop the Warriors from driving and setting themselves up twice to score late in the first half.
“Deep in the second quarter, it was a one score game,” Randall said. “We had two drives, but we couldn’t put it in. We hit one of those drives and its 14-7, and they don’t have the time score that third one.”
The Clover Park offense struggled to find rhythm, with standout running back senior Tre McDaniel held to 2 yards on just four carries.
Most of the offense came from the three quarterbacks the Warriors used in the game.
“I just feel like everyone was fighting until the end. They never gave up and gave 100 percent every play,” senior quarterback Derrick McWilliams said. “We took it one play at a time.”
McWilliams was the first of three quarterbacks to pilot the Warriors’ backfield during the contest. He was limited to 3 of 10 passing for 36 yards, but chipped in five carries for 40 yards before he was dropped for a 19-yard sack.
Juniors Noah Yarrington and Daniel Salanoa also logged time under center. Yarrington was 4 of 9 for 51 yards, and Salanoa was 4 of 8 for 29 yards, and added eight carries for 23 yards.
“Our (offensive line) has been doing really well, but they were just coming through and not giving us time,” Randall said. “We didn’t seem to have the fire that we had the previous four weeks. We have to play better.”
Randall said the Warriors will make good use of their “24-hour rule,” and will reflect on their play, flush it, and get ready for their next opponent.
NORTH KITSAP
7
13
15
0
—
35
CLOVER PARK
0
0
0
0
—
0
NK – Isaiah Kahana 33 pass from Andrew Blackmore (Colton Bower kick)
NK – Colton Bower 33 pass from Blackmore (Bower kick)
NK – Kahana 12 run (kick failed)
NK – Kahana 8 run (Blackmore run)
NK – Bower 32 pass from Blackmore (Bower kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Passing: NK – Andrew Blackmore 8-16-0-158; Colton Bower 0-2-0-0; Skylar Keilbart 0-0-1-0-0. CP – Derrick McWilliams 3-11-0-36; Noah Yarrington 4-9-0-51; Daniel Salanoa 4-8-0-29.
Rushing: NK – Isaiah Kahana 16-146; Andrew Blackmore 4-11; Clayton Williams 3-18; John Jones 1-11; Noah North 3-23; Kelly Wanzek 6-21; Deville Dickerson 1-20; Blake Shipp 2-(-2); Jesus Guerrero 1-2. CP – Tre McDaniel 4-2; Derrick McWilliams 6-21; Dejen Pritchard 1-(-4); Noah Yarrington 4(-5); Ryan Nelson 5-27; Daniel Salanoa 7-23; Jamison Earle 1-(-7).
Receiving: NK – Blake Wetzsteon 2-29; Isaiah Kahana 1-33; John Jones 1-5; Colton Bower 4-91. CP – Tre McDaniel 2-4; Ziggy Launao 2-29; Vitech Mpeti 2-29; Jamison Earle 1-22 ; Jerry Weah 1-2; Jarom Linton 2-13; Armadeyus Mailoto 1-10; Daniel Salanoa 1-6
