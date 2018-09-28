Week 5: High school football games of the week, predictions

Three high school football games to watch this week in the South Sound and beyond. Plus, the state game of the week.
4A NPSL Mountain
ENUMCLAW HORNETS (4-0) VS. KENNEDY CATHOLIC LANCERS (3-1)
5 p.m. Saturday, Highline Memorial Stadium, Burien
About the Hornets: Enumclaw picked up a key win over Auburn Riverside last week to enter an early three-way tie with Kennedy Catholic and Todd Beamer atop the 4A NPSL Mountain — the league’s top tier. QB Kellen Kranc (37 of 58, 612 yards, six TDs) and RB Nicholas Harberts (55 carries, 373 yards, nine TDs) pace a Hornets offense that is averaging 41.8 points per game. Enumclaw’s defense has allowed just one touchdown in its past three games.
About the Lancers: Perhaps the most explosive offense in 4A, the Lancers are averaging 52.5 points per game. QB Sam Huard (103 of 161, 1,828 yards, 21 TDs) is leading the state in passing for the second consecutive season, and has added offers from Tennessee, Texas Tech and California in the past two weeks. Huard has three receivers in Justin Baker (24 catches, 547 yards, seven TDs), Jabez Tinae (24 catches, 495 yards, five TDs) and Junior Alexander (26 catches, 469 yards, four TDs) averaging more than 100 yards per game.
TNT pick: Enumclaw, 42-38
3A SSC
CAPITAL COUGARS (4-0) VS. YELM TORNADOS (2-2)
7 p.m. Friday, Yelm High School
About the Cougars: Capital’s start under first-year coach Terry Rose is one of the biggest surprises in the South Sound, considering the Cougars finished 3-6 in in 2017 and missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade. The Cougars have outscored opponents, 123-28 and haven’t allowed more than one touchdown in any. Capital has opened with two consecutive wins in 3A SSC play over Shelton and North Thurston, but Yelm will be its first big test.
About the Tornados: Yelm rallied from a loss on the road at Central Kitsap in Week 3 with a narrow win over Gig Harbor last Friday. The Tornados are one of several teams vying for one of the 3A SSC’s coveted four playoff spots, and a win over the Cougars could be significant in helping sort out playoff seeding. QB Kyle Robinson (55 of 107, 934, six TDs) leads a balanced Tornados attack, with WR Austen Osso (21 catches, 444 yards, three TDs) as his top target. RB Carson Amendt (92 carries, 402 yards, four TDs) paces Yelm on the ground.
TNT pick: Yelm, 27-24
2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN
LIFE CHRISTIAN EAGLES (4-0) VS. NO. 5 RAINIER MOUNTAINEERS (4-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Rainier High School
About the Eagles: After opening 0-4 a season ago, the Eagles have flipped the script. Life Christian has routed all four of its opponents so far, outscoring them collectively by 100 points. RB Caleb Garrison (49 carries, 379 yards, three TDs) and RB Dai’Shaun Nichols (30 carries, 335 yards, four TDs) lead a rushing attack that has combined for more than half of the Eagles’ touchdowns. Nichols, a freshman, is averaging 142.8 all-purpose yards per game.
About the Mountaineers: QB Zach Lofgren (16 of 33, 314 yards; 49 carries, 392 yards; eight total TDs) is a returning 2B all-state selection and leads Rainier’s attempt to advance to the state playoffs for the second straight season. The Mountaineers picked up a statement win over a ranked Toledo team three weeks ago, and look to contend in a 2B Pacific Mountain that projects to be one of the toughest divisions in the state.
TNT pick: Rainier, 27-21
STATE GAME OF THE WEEK
NO. 3 PUYALLUP VIKINGS (4-0) VS. NO. 1 UNION TITANS (4-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday, McKenzie Stadium, Vancouver
About the Vikings: Puyallup has plenty of momentum after beating 4A SPSL giants Sumner and Graham-Kapowsin in back-to-back weeks for the second consecutive season. The Vikings are in position to reclaim the league’s title, but face a bigger test on the road this week against the top-ranked Titans. RB Kyle Cramer (80 carries, 402 yards, seven TDs) scored the game-winner for the Vikings in last week’s overtime thriller against the Eagles, and QB Jacob Holcomb (72 of 104, 1,171 yards; 43 carries, 219 yards; 15 total TDs) has looked poised and prepared each time he has faced a top opponent this season.
About the Titans: Last week’s 41-9 win over a ranked Chiawana team made a statement to the rest of 4A, and earned the Titans the top spot in this week’s AP poll. Union has another pair of impressive wins over Montain View, now ranked seventh in 3A, and on the road at El Cerrito (Calif.). Veteran QB Lincoln Victor (58 of 88, 662 yards; 24 carries, 207 yards; nine total TDs) is a dual-threat, and WR/DB Darien Chase, a four-star recruit who has offers from Oregon, Washington and four more Division I programs, is averaging 122.3 all-purpose yards per game.
TNT pick: Union, 35-31
