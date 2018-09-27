Lincoln’s Caden Filer (6) scrambles in the third quarter. Lincoln High School played Camas High School in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
South Sound football stat leaders through Week 4

September 27, 2018 09:15 AM

High school football stat leaders in the South Sound after Week 4. Based on available stats.

TOP PERFORMERS

PASSING

Isaac Cordova, Kent Meridian – 24 of 45, 422 yards, 4 TDs in win over Decatur.

Kyle Russell, Curtis – 15 of 34, 319 yards, 2 TDs; 7 carries, 24 yards, 2 TDs in loss to Sumner.

Sam Huard, Kennedy Catholic 30 of 42, 314 yards, 3 TDs in win over Tahoma.

Caden Filer, Lincoln – 12 of 25, 293, 3 TDs in win over Bonney Lake.

Jacob Holcomb, Puyallup – 16 of 22, 251 yards, 3 TDs in win over Graham-Kapowsin.

RUSHING

Hunter Campau, Timberline – 21 carries, 209 yards, 2 TDs; 15 of 19, 166 yards, 4 TDs in win over Central Kitsap.

Dylan Loftis, Tumwater – 10 carries, 226 yards, 4 TDs in win over McNary (Ore.).

Dylan Paine, Tumwater – 10 carries, 219 yards, 3 TDs in win over McNary (Ore.).

Dashaun Leon, Kentlake – 23 carries, 189 yards, 2 TDs in win over Auburn.

Tre McDaniel, Clover Park – 15 carries, 154 yards, 3 TDs; 1 of 2, 60 yards, TD; 5 tackles in loss to Eatonville.

RECEIVING

Emeka Egbuka, Steilacoom – 6 catches, 127 yards, 2 TDs; 205 all-purpose yards in win over Cascade Christian.

Cameron Parker, Bethel – 4 catches, 162 yards, 2 TDs in win over Wilson.

Xavier Mason, Stadium – 10 catches, 146 yards, TD in loss to Lakes.

Justin Haase, Puyallup – 6 catches, 139 yards, TD in win over Graham-Kapowsin.

Marlon Jones Jr., Curtis – 4 catches, 114 yards, TD in loss to Sumner.

MULTI-PURPOSE

Khalil Lewis, Lakes – 9 carries, 189 yards, 2 TDs; 3 catches, 66 yards, 2 TDs; 307 all-purpose yards in win over Stadium.

Ethan Loveless, Black Hills – 11 of 17, 125 yards, TD; 6 carries, 33 yards, 2 TDs; two fumble recoveries; interception in win over Pullman.

Hudson Potts, Kentlake – 8 of 16, 102 yards; 10 carries, 143 yards, 3 TDs in win over Auburn.

Jeremy Banks, Kentridge – 9 catches, 80 yards, 2 TDs; 36-yard interception return TD in win over Thomas Jefferson.

Julien Simon, Lincoln – 2 catches, 34 yards, 2 TDs; 45-yard interception return TD; 6 tackles in win over Bonney Lake.

PASSING LEADERS

NAME

SCHOOL

COMP-ATT

YARDS

TDs

1. Sam Huard

Kennedy Catholic

103-161

1,828

21

2. Isaac Cordova

Kent Meridian

90-168

1,458

14

3. Jacob Holcomb

Puyallup

72-104

1,171

12

4. Corry Sanders

Stadium

74-131

1,053

7

5. Natano Woods

Kentridge

54-79

1,048

12

6. J.J. Lemming

Steilacoom

59-117

1,030

15

7. Dylan Morris

Graham-Kapowsin

67-103

1,020

10

8. Caden Filer

Lincoln

50-97

993

11

9. Kyle Robinson

Yelm

55-107

934

6

10. Liam Bladow

Lakes

60-100

856

9

RUSHING LEADERS

NAME

SCHOOL

CARRIES

YARDS

TDs

1. Alex Refilong

Central Kitsap

88

758

7

2. Dylan Paine

Tumwater

72

692

9

3. Caleb Kwalalon

Curtis

52

682

10

4. Aaron Olmos

Graham-Kapowsin

89

618

9

5. Nazje Briscoe

Stadium

61

573

5

6. Dashaun Leon

Kentlake

73

538

4

7. Javon Forward

Auburn Riverside

73

533

8

8. Hunter Campau

Timberline

76

514

5

9. Josh Camacho

Washington

60

483

4

10. Gabe Johnson

Kentwood

81

473

2

RECEIVING LEADERS

NAME

SCHOOL

CATCHES

YARDS

TDs

1. Malaki Roberson

Graham-Kapowsin

37

568

5

2. Justin Baker

Kennedy Catholic

24

547

7

3. Emeka Egbuka

Steilacoom

20

523

10

4. Justin Haase

Puyallup

23

496

3

5. Jabez Tinae

Kennedy Catholic

24

495

5

6. Junior Alexander

Kennedy Catholic

26

469

4

7. Austin Osso

Yelm

21

444

3

8. Jeremy Banks

Kentridge

22

442

4

9. Xavier Mason

Stadium

39

424

4

10. Ronald Wilson III

Kent Meridian

16

401

2

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

