AP high school football poll, Week 6

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Union
2. Mount Si
3. Lake Stevens
4. Puyallup
5. Graham-Kapowsin
6. Woodinville
7. Lewis and Clark
8. Bothell
9. Camas
10. Enumclaw
Receiving votes: Glacier Peak.
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic
2. O’Dea
3. Bellevue
4. Lincoln
5. Mountain View
6. Mount Spokane
7. Bethel
8. Oak Harbor
9. Hermiston (Ore.)
10. Peninsula
Receiving votes: Mercer Island.
CLASS 2A
1. Hockinson
2. Tumwater
3. Lynden
4. Steilacoom
5. Liberty of Issaquah
6. Prosser
7. West Valley of Spokane
8. Cheney
9. Black Hills
10. Archbishop Murphy
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1A
1. Royal
2. Montesano
3. Zillah
4. Lynden Christian
5. Connell
6. Newport
7. Okanogan
8. Mount Baker
9. Cascade Christian
10. Hoquiam
Receiving votes: La Salle, Meridian.
CLASS 2B
1. Adna
2. Tri-Cities Prep
3. Kalama
4. Rainier
5. Onalaska
6. Northwest Christian of Colbert
7. Napavine
8. Reardan
9. Asotin
10. Toledo
Receiving votes: Liberty Christian.
CLASS 1B
1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
2. Odessa
3. Garfield-Palouse
4. Sunnyside Christian
5. Naselle
Receiving votes: None.
HOW THE NEWS TRIBUNE VOTED
How did The News Tribune vote in this week’s poll? The following are the Week 6 votes submitted in order for all six classifications by high school sports reporter Lauren Smith.
Class 4A — Union, Mount Si, Puyallup, Graham-Kapowsin, Lake Stevens, Woodinville, Bothell, Camas, Lewis and Clark, Enumclaw.
Class 3A — Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Lincoln, Bellevue, Mountain View, Mount Spokane, Mercer Island, Bethel, Peninsula, Garfield.
Class 2A — Hockinson, Tumwater, Lynden, Liberty of Issaquah, Steilacoom, Prosser, Archbishop Murphy, Cheney, Black Hills, West Valley of Spokane.
Class 1A — Royal, Okanogan, Montesano, Zillah, Lynden Christian, Cascade Christian, Mount Baker, La Salle, Connell, Meridian.
Class 2B — Adna, Tri-Cities Prep, Kalama, Napavine, Rainier, Onalaska, Northwest Christian of Colbert, Asotin, Toledo, Reardan.
Class 1B — Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Odessa, Garfield-Palouse, Sunnyside Christian, Quilcene.
