‘They fly around and they’re physical.’ Lakes defense hauls in 5 interceptions as Lancers rout No. 7 Bethel

Forget the two uncharacteristic losses in back-to-back weeks to begin the season. Lakes High School football is back to doing what it always does in the Class 3A Pierce County League — contending.
Thursday night in Spanaway, the Lancers — who are averaging 46.5 points per game in league play so far — picked up their fourth consecutive win, routing seventh-ranked Bethel, 41-14, at Art Crate Field.
So, leave those two early losses to Capital and Central Kitsap in the past. This Lakes team may be young, but it is as dangerous as ever.
“I think we’re playing Lakes football the past two or three weeks,” Lancers coach Dave Miller said. “I knew it was going to take us a little while because we have a lot of sophomores and freshman playing.”
Lakes also returned several key players in the past few weeks that missed playing time at the beginning of the season, which has bolstered its roster.
“I think we’re going to do what we always do — try to be a factor before the season is over, and be in the mix,” Miller said.
Thursday night’s showing was certainly an indicator that the Lancers could be.
Lakes caused six turnovers — five interceptions and a fumble — against a Bethel offense that was missing veteran quarterback Nate Hughes (shoulder) for the fourth straight week. Hughes was injured against Spanaway Lake in September, and isn’t expected to return until the end of the regular season.
The Lancers converted three of those turnovers into touchdowns, and picked off backup Bethel quarterback Puka Sokimi — who has been a standout receiver for the Braves when Hughes has been healthy — four times.
“It was just gap sound,” said Lakes wide receiver and defensive back Philip Riley, who finished with two interceptions and a touchdown. “Everybody was doing their job. It gave us a chance to get those plays. It was a team effort.”
The Lancers defense capitalized early. On Bethel’s first possession, with the Braves pinned deep in their own territory, Rafi Mbuja intercepted Sokimi’s pass from his own end zone on third-and-9, and returned it 14 yards for a touchdown.
Mbuja scored his second touchdown of the game on Lakes’ next drive, on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Liam Bladow.
Riley hauled in his two interceptions, and the Lancers caused and recovered a fumble on Bethel’s next two drives. Riley’s second pick set up an eventual 6-yard Camyron Gaulke touchdown run just before the half, giving the Lancers a 20-0 lead.
Daeshawn Wayne had a pair of interceptions on Bethel’s first two possessions of the second half, with the second pick setting up Gaulke’s second touchdown on a 2-yard plunge. Gaulke led the Lancers in rushing with 79 yards on 12 carries.
Bethel finally broke through with one minute, 13 seconds remaining in the third, when Sokimi broke free on a quarterback keeper for a 65-yard touchdown that accounted for much of Bethel’s offensive production.
The Braves managed 293 yards of offense in the contest to Lakes’ 383. Josh Walker was the only player for Bethel to approach triple digits, rushing for 98 yards on 16 carries.
Sokimi had eight carries for 83 yards, but was limited to 10 of 17 passing for 90 yards, one passing touchdown and the four interceptions.
“They fly around and they’re physical,” Miller said of his defense. “We have speed, we have some ball hawks in the secondary, and we have some guys who can put pressure on the quarterback. It’s a good combination.”
After Sokimi’s long touchdown run, Lakes scored on its next two drives — on a 10-yard run by Devon Nofoa-Masoe and an 38-yard pass from Bladow to Riley — to seal the win.
Bladow finished 12 of 20 for 191 yards, the two touchdowns and an interception with Bronson Pe’a (three catches, 79 yards) and Riley (five catches, 68 yards, TD) as his top targets.
Sokimi connected for a 4-yard touchdown with Peter Latu with 2:43 remaining in the fourth, but it was far too late for a comeback bid.
“I like the way we’re playing with confidence,” Miller said. “We’re aggressive, we’ve been physical the past couple weeks with physical teams.”
And, it seems the Lakes program that has advanced to the state playoffs seven times in the past decade, is back in fine form.
“Lakes is coming back,” Wayne said.
“Oh, we’re here. We’re definitely here,” Riley interjected.
“We were underdogs at the beginning of the season,” Wayne continued. “But, now we’re back on the map.”
LAKES
14
6
7
14
—
41
BETHEL
0
0
7
7
—
14
L – Rafi Mbuja 14 interception return (Liam Bladow kick)
L – Mbuja 10 pass from Bladow (Bladow kick)
L – Camyron Gaulke 6 run (kick failed)
L – Gaulke 2 run (Bladow kick)
B – Puka Sokimi 65 run (Cameron Schweyen kick)
L – Devon Nofoa-Masoe 10 run (Francisco Ojeda kick)
L – Philip Riley 38 pass from Bladow (Ojeda kick)
B – Peter Latu 4 pass from Sokimi (Schweyen kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Passing: L – Bladow 12-20-1-191. B – Sokimi 10-17-4-90. Will Latu 0-1-1-0.
Rushing: L – Gaulke 12-79; Khalil Lewis 15-62; Nofoa-Masoe 3-29; Josh Henry 3-13; Daeshawn Wayne 1-8. B – Josh Walker 16-98; Sokimi 8-83; Will Latu 7-21; Quincy Etienne 1-1.
Receiving: L – Bronson Pe’a 3-79; Riley 5-68; Mbuja 2-18; Jaedon Hall 1-14; Gaulke 1-12. B – Will Latu 2-44; Peter Latu 4-26; Cameron Parker 3-22; Walker 1-(-2).
