Curtis scores 3 second-half TDs, grinds out win over Bellarmine Prep in downpour

Curtis High School quarterback Kyle Russell had a mantra he stuck to in the second half — keep grinding, no matter what the conditions are.
The Vikings (5-1) traveled to meet Bellarmine Prep (2-4) for a rain-soaked Class 4A SPSL matchup Friday night in Tacoma, in slippery conditions neither program had played in yet this season.
“It was slick,” Russell said. “We haven’t really played in this yet. We got used to it, though, and luckily we made adjustments.”
Paced by three second-half touchdowns, Curtis survived the downpour to remain in a three-way tie for second place in the 4A SPSL, with a 28-7 win over the Lions.
“I think we came out and let the weather affect us a little bit,” Curtis coach Chris Paulson said. “It’s been sunny and nice all week at practice, and you come out and it’s so different. It’s like fall hit us all the sudden.
“I think we let it affect us, and we went into halftime and talked about that. We said you can either make it a big deal, or you can make it not a big deal at all. We came out and kids just finished plays better in the second half.”
Neither team was able to manage much offense early on, swapping possessions 13 times in the first half.
The Lions scored their lone touchdown midway through the first quarter, when Derrion Summers reached the edge for a 9-yard score. Summers, who was Bellarmine’s only significant source of offense, rushed 25 times for 126 yards — with 116 of those yards coming in the first half.
“We were getting a little out-gapped in the first half,” Paulson said. “We were playing a little out of control at times up front. Everybody was trying to make plays. We just talked about staying disciplined and staying gap-sound.
“He’s a heck of a tailback, but to carry the ball that many times and get hit, I thought our guys did a good job.”
Bellarmine held its only lead for seven minutes, before Curtis scored four unanswered touchdowns.
Despite some slippery snaps, the Vikings managed their first score with 7:10 remaining in the first half on a 17-yard pass in the corner of the end zone from Russell to Keyon Corvey, and the teams entered the half knotted at 7-7.
Russell settled in passing in the second half, connecting with Jordan Parker — who led all receivers with 131 yards on six catches — for an 86-yard score on the Vikings’ second drive.
A Lions fumble on the ensuing drive led to another Curtis touchdown four plays later, this time on a 37-yard run by Adrian St. Germain. He led all rushers with 161 yards on 20 carries.
“In the second half we started spreading their defense out a little bit,” Russell said. “We started (running) different plays. We tried different stuff and it ended up working.”
Russell punched in a 1-yard touchdown with 4:39 to go in the fourth to seal the game. He finished 12 of 32 passing for 195 yards and the three total touchdowns.
Bellarmine went three-and-out four times during the contest, and turned the ball over three times in the second half as Curtis crept away. The Lions fumbled twice, Garrett Beard picked off Stowers and Luke Purcella blocked a punt, limiting any scoring threats.
Curtis held Bellarmine to just 164 yards of offense while piling up 324 on the other side. Stowers finished 5 of 17 passing for 54 yards, and Summers was held to 10 yards on nine carries in the second half.
“When we got kind of caught behind the scoreboard a little bit, we had to get away from pounding the rock,” Bellarmine coach Brian Jensen said.
Curtis remains locked with No. 5 Graham-Kapowsin (5-1) and Rogers (4-2) in second in the 4A SPSL, with a key meeting with the Eagles looming next week.
“That’s about as physical of a game as you can play in,” Paulson said. “And we have to go play the best quarterback in the state (Washington commit Dylan Morris). So, we have our hands full.”
Meanwhile, Bellarmine has to play catch-up to get back in the running for one of the league’s four coveted playoff spots.
“We just get back to work on Sunday, and take it one day at a time, and one week at a time, and see what happens at the end,” Jensen said. “I’m proud of the way our kids battled.”
CURTIS
0
7
14
7
—
28
BELLARMINE PREP
7
0
0
0
—
7
BP – Derrion Summers 9 run (Nick Kokich kick)
C – Keyon Corvey 17 pass from Kyle Russell (Russell kick)
C – Jordan Parker 86 pass from Russell (Russell kick)
C – Adrian St. Germain 37 run (Russell kick)
C – Russell 1 run (Russell kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Passing: C – Kyle Russell 12-32-0-195. BP – Marcus Stowers 5-17-1-54.
Rushing: C – St. Germain 20-161; Parker 1-0; Russell 16-(-32). BP – Summers 25-126; Tim Jensen 2-9; Stowers 5-(-25).
Receiving: C – Parker 6-131; Elijah Dockery 2-23; Corvey 2-21; Marlon Jones 1-13; Zack Paulsen 1-7. BP – Daniel Lovejoy 1-34; Michael Hearon 2-21; Charles Elzie 2-(-1).
