Huard throws for 500-plus yards as Kennedy Catholic outshoots Todd Beamer

Each of Kennedy Catholic High School’s past two games has been decided in the final minute.
Last week, the Lancers scored late, but a two-point conversion try which would have given them the lead fell incomplete, Enumclaw ran back the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, and the result was a heartbreaking loss at home.
But, in a similar situation Saturday afternoon, sophomore quarterback Sam Huard methodically led the Lancers — who were trailing by three — down the field late in the fourth quarter, converted four crucial third downs, and watched Jahvius Leui punch in the decisive 1-yard touchdown with 27 seconds to play.
Kennedy sophomore Nate Ardales hauled in the game-sealing interception on the ensuing drive, and the Lancers’ (4-2) sideline emptied as they held on for a 49-45 win at Highline Memorial Stadium.
“We gave it all we had at the end there,” Huard said. “Our line fought so hard on that final drive. They were gassed. But, we all just stuck together and played for each other like we knew we would coming into the game, and we just got it done.”
The game quickly turned into a shootout after Beamer (4-2) scored on the game’s opening drive, with the Titans racking up 533 yards of offense and six touchdowns, and the Lancers piling up 556 yards of offense and seven touchdowns.
Huard, who is leading the state in passing for the second consecutive year, recorded his third game of the season with 500-plus yards through the air, throwing for 504 and four touchdowns on 38 of 59 passing.
His season total in the first six games is 167 of 244 for 2,882 yards and 28 touchdowns, and is rapidly approaching the state record for passing yards in a season (4,600) set by Prosser’s Kellen Moore in 2015.
But, Huard was only one of the impressive offensive stars in Saturday’s 4A NPSL Mountain tilt.
“That was a heck of a high school football game,” Beamer coach Darren McKay said. “From a defensive standpoint I don’t like it, but he’s an exceptional talent over there, very accurate, and they had some nice catches by those kids.”
Huard’s top target, Junior Alexander, finished with 234 yards and two touchdowns on 14 catches. Another Kennedy receiver, Justin Baker, had 11 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown.
And running back Jahvius Leui rushed for three touchdowns, and opened scoring for the Lancers midway through the second quarter on a 7-yard touchdown reception from Huard.
Before that, though, the Titans appeared in control. Two early touchdowns — on a 32-yard pass from Niksich to bruising running back Prince Fa’amalele, and later on a fake punt that Denny Tiumalu ran in for a 40-yard score — gave Beamer a 14-0 lead.
And the Titans’ defense held Kennedy scoreless in the first quarter for just the second time this season.
But, the Lancers came firing back, beginning with Huard’s connection with Leui, followed by Leui’s first of three rushing touchdowns — a 3-yard plunge — with 1:09 remaining in the opening half.
The 14-14 score at the break was the first of four ties during the contest, though McKay pointed to offensive miscues that prevented Beamer from widening the gap early on.
“They’re going to get their possessions. They’re going to move the football,” he said. “We left points off the board in the first half, and that probably put us in this position.”
Kennedy took its first lead on the opening drive of the second half on a 14-yard pass from Huard to Alexander.
But, Beamer running back Billy Vann — who finished with a game-high 190 rushing yards on 25 carries — answered immediately with his first of four rushing touchdowns.
Vann pushed kept the Titans in front for much of the second half with scoring runs of 1, 17, 12 and 54 yards, and consistently had the Lancers playing catch-up.
Huard connected for a second time with Alexander (73 yards), once with Baker (36 yards) and Leui punched in his second rushing touchdown (1 yard) to knot the game at 42-42 with 6:57 remaining.
The Lancers defense stalled the Titans’ next drive at the 4-yard line, forcing a 21-yard field goal by Nate Clow. That’s when Huard led the Lancers on the game-winning drive.
“Our defense did a great job of stopping them,” Huard said. “All we had to do was drive down the field and get a touchdown. ... Shout out to them. They got a huge stop at the goal line.”
With Kennedy’s leading receiver Jabez Tinae in a sling on the sideline after injuring his left shoulder on a play early in the fourth quarter, Huard looked to Alexander four times on the decisive drive.
“I knew Sam was going to come to me that last drive, and I was like, ‘I have to step up. I have to be the leader on this team and put everyone on my back,’ ” Alexander said.
Each of Alexander’s catches of 11, 10, 14 and 11 yards came on third down, and Huard found him with pinpoint accuracy to set up Leui’s final touchdown.
“You talk about some clutch sideline plays,” Kennedy Catholic coach Sheldon Cross said. “I don’t see a lot of college guys making those throws.”
“The safety was kind of over him, doubling the deep threat, so I couldn’t really get him on a go (route) or anything,” Huard said. “I knew we had to win on the sideline.
“I’m taking Junior over any corner out there. We get so many reps in, we have been over the years, and we have a great connection. I knew when to get it to him and where, and he just caught it and made plays.”
Each of the 4A NPSL Mountain teams is guaranteed a Week 9 crossover berth, but the Lancers sit behind undefeated No. 10 Enumclaw with Auburn Riverside and Kentwood to play.
“We’re in a tough league, and every week we’re getting tested,” Cross said. “And I think we’re getting better every week.”
Beamer, which is tied with Kennedy, though the Lancers now have the tiebreaker, also remains in the running for a division title with a showdown at Enumclaw looming next week, and Auburn Riverside scheduled the week after.
“We’re still in this thing if we can go get a win next week,” McKay said.
TODD BEAMER
7
7
21
10
—
45
KENNEDY CATHOLIC
0
14
14
21
—
49
TB – Prince Fa’amalele 32 pass from Brandon Niksich (Nate Clow kick)
TB – Denny Tiumalu 40 run (Clow kick)
KC – Jahvius Leui 7 pass from Sam Huard (Michael Snyder kick)
KC – Leui 3 run (Snyder kick)
KC – Junior Alexander 14 pass from Huard (kick failed)
TB – Billy Vann 1 run (Clow kick)
TB – Vann 17 run (Clow kick)
KC – Alexander 73 pass from Huard (Alexander pass from Huard)
TB – Vann 12 run (Clow kick)
KC – Justin Baker 36 pass from Huard (Snyder kick)
TB – Vann 54 run (Clow kick)
KC – Leui 1 run (Snyder kick)
TB – Clow 21 field goal
KC – Leui 1 run (Snyder kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Passing: TB – Niksich 9-19-3-223. KC – Huard 38-59-1-504.
Rushing: TB – Vann 25-190; Tiumalu 10-82; Xavier Watson 4-22; Demarcus Simpson 5-22; Fa’amalele 2-8; Niksich 5-(-14). KC – Leui 12-39; Zaire Lozolo 9-41; Huard 5-(-28).
Receiving: TB – Blake Stafford 2-58; Ar’Tavious Magee 2-53; Vann 3-47; Brycen Dillworth 1-33; Fa’amalele 1-32. KC – Alexander 14-234; Baker 11-185; Reed Shumpert 2-28; Jabez Tinae 6-27; Lozolo 4-23; Leui 1-7.
