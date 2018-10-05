No. 4 Lincoln pours it on in the rain, routs Stadium in Tacoma’s oldest football rivalry

Julien Simon figured he wasn’t going to get too many touches on offense this week. Nevertheless, Lincoln High School’s sophomore sensation still managed to find the end zone on multiple occasions.
Simon scored a pair of defensive touchdowns and Abes junior quarterback Caden Filer accounted for six total touchdowns, including five through the air, as fourth-ranked Lincoln ran roughshod through Class 3A Pierce County League rival Stadium, 61-6, on Friday at a rain-soaked Stadium Bowl.
The latest edition of Tacoma’s oldest football rivalry, which dates back to 1922, was decided rather early as Lincoln (4-1) put up 21 points midway through the first quarter before cruising to the lopsided victory.
Filer opened the contest by hitting Romere Williams on a 42-yard scoring strike, the first of two touchdowns the duo would team up to produce in the first half.
Then it was Simon’s turn. The safety intercepted a Tigers pass and returned it 54 yards for his first score of the night.
“I just want to get into the end zone,” said Simon, who despite his underclassman status already has offers from USC, Oregon, Utah, Tennessee and Florida, among others. “I’m a nag. I’m a nag for it. I just want that ball. It doesn’t matter if I’m on offense or defense. I’m looking to score.”
Filer and Williams closed out the first quarter by connecting on a 64-yard touchdown pass.
The Abes guaranteed the second half would feature a running clock after putting up 26 points in the second quarter, beginning with an 18-yard touchdown run by Filer.
Filer also hit Jeddiah Hayes on a 19-yard touchdown and Mykel Campbell on a 24-yard touchdown pass, helping Lincoln enjoy a commanding 47-0 lead at the intermission.
In between both of Filer’s second-half touchdown passes was Simon’s second defensive touchdown. This one occurred less than four minutes into the second quarter, as Simon simply ripped the ball out of a Stadium running back’s hands and raced 32 yards untouched for the score.
After falling to Lake Stevens, an undefeated 4A team, in a nonleague game in Week 2, the Abes have posted four consecutive victories in 3A PCL play, outscoring opponents by a combined 224-23.
“We realized (after the loss) we have to play our hardest every game and we can’t underestimate any opponent,” Simon said. “We just want to turn it up. A lot of teams wait until the playoffs to flip the switch. You have to flip it earlier, and that’s what we’re doing.”
Stadium (1-4) got its lone points on a 62-yard touchdown run by Payden Montgomery during the Tigers’ opening drive in the second half.
Filer added his fifth touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, tossing an 11-yard pass to Jaylen Clark. Lincoln’s Jeremiah Noaese closed out the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run.
NO. 4 LINCOLN
21
26
0
14
—
61
STADIUM
0
0
6
0
—
6
L – Romere Wiliams 42 pass from Caden Filer (Gabriel Foster kick)
L – Julien Simon 54 interception return (Foster kick)
L – Williams 64 pass from Filer (Foster kick)
L – Filer 18 run (kick failed)
L – Jeddiah Hayes 19 pass from Filer (Williams pass from Filer)
L – Julien Simon 32 fumble recovery (kick failed)
L – Mykel Campbell 24 pass from Filer (kick blocked)
L – Payden Montgomery 62 run (pass failed)
L – Jaylen Clark 11 pass from Filer (Foster kick)
L – Jeremiah Noaese 21 run (Foster kick)
