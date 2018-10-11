Todd Beamer High School running back Billy Vann picks up a big gain in a football game against Kennedy Catholic at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
High School Sports

Statewide high school football scores, Week 7

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@thenewstribune.com

October 11, 2018 12:36 PM

WEEK 6

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 11)

SOUTH SOUND

4A NPSL Valley

Hazen vs. Federal Way

Kentlake vs. Auburn Mountainview

3A SSC

North Thurston vs. Central Kitsap, 7:15 p.m.

2A SPSL Sound

Clover Park vs. River Ridge

Nonleague

AROUND THE STATE

Battle Ground vs. Camas

Columbia River vs. R.A. Long

Evergreen of Vancouver vs. Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.

Gonzaga Prep vs. Mead, 7:30 p.m.

Highland vs. Naches Valley

Union vs. Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

University vs. Lewis and Clark, 4:45 p.m.

Woodinville vs. Inglemoor

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 12)

SOUTH SOUND

4A NPSL Mountain

Kennedy Catholic vs. Auburn Riverside

Kentwood vs. Tahoma

Todd Beamer vs. Enumclaw

4A NPSL Sound

Mount Rainier vs. Decatur

4A SPSL

Bellarmine Prep vs. Rogers of Puyallup

Emerald Ridge vs. Sumner

Graham-Kapowsin vs. Curtis

Puyallup vs. South Kitsap

3A PCL

Bonney Lake vs. Wilson

Mount Tahoma vs. Lincoln

Spanaway Lake vs. Lakes

Stadium vs. Bethel

3A SSC

Capital vs. Timberline

Peninsula vs. Yelm

Shelton vs. Gig Harbor

2A SPSL Mountain

Fife vs. Renton

Foss vs. Washington

Franklin Pierce vs. White River

Lindbergh vs. Foster

2A SPSL Sound

Highline vs. Evergreen of Seattle

Steilacoom vs. Eatonville

2A EvCo

Black Hills vs. Aberdeen

W.F. West vs. Tumwater

2B Pacific Coastal

South Bend vs. Chief Leschi

2B Pacific Mountain

Life Christian vs. Morton-White Pass

Nonleague

Auburn vs. Kentridge

Charles Wright vs. Klahowya, 7:15 p.m.

Olympia vs. Skyview

Orting vs. Lakewood

AROUND THE STATE

Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. Pateros

Archbishop Murphy vs. Burlington-Edison

Bainbridge vs. Franklin, 5 p.m.

Bellevue vs. Liberty of Issaquah

Bellevue Christian vs. Chimacum

Bellingham vs. Mountlake Terrace, 8 p.m.

Bridgeport vs. Odessa

Cascade of Leavenworth vs. Chelan

Cashmere vs. Okanogan

Cedarcrest vs. Blaine

Cheney vs. Clarkston

Chiawana vs. Southridge

Cleveland vs. Ballard, 7:45 p.m.

Colfax vs. Asotin

Columbia of Burbank vs. DeSales

Columbia of Hunters vs. Republic

Columbia of White Salmon vs. King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.

Coupeville vs. South Whidbey

Dayton-Waitsburg vs. Kittitas-Thorp

Eastlake vs. Newport of Bellevue

Eisenhower vs. Hermiston (Ore.)

Elma vs. Tenino

Entiat vs. Waterville-Mansfield

Ephrata vs. Selah

Everett vs. Arlington

Ferris vs. Central Valley

Freeman vs. Deer Park

Garfield vs. Bishop Blanchet

Garfield-Palouse vs. Sunnyside Christian

Glacier Peak vs. Mariner

Granger vs. Cle Elum-Roslyn

Granite Falls vs. Sultan

Hanford vs. Pasco

Hudson’s Bay vs. Prairie

Interlake vs. Juanita

Kalama vs. Mossyrock

Kamiak vs. Monroe

Kamiakin vs. Richland

Kelso vs. Fort Vancouver

Kennewick vs. Walla Walla

Kettle Falls vs. Chewelah

King’s vs. Cedar Park Christian

Kingston vs. Bremerton

La Conner vs. Friday Harbor, 6:30 p.m.

La Salle vs. Zillah

Lake Roosevelt vs. Manson

Lake Stevens vs. Cascade of Everett, 5 p.m.

Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls vs. Freeman

Lakeside of Seattle vs. Roosevelt

Liberty of Spangle vs. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague

LIberty Christian vs. Mabton

Lynden vs. Sedro-Woolley

Lynnwood vs. Snohomish

Mark Morris vs. Washougal

Mary M. Knight vs. Oakville

Mary Walker vs. Davenport

Marysville-Pilchuck vs. Ferndale

Meadowdale vs. Shorecrest

Mercer Island vs. Lake Washington

Montesano vs. Hoquiam

Moses Lake vs. West Valley of Yakima

Mount Baker vs. Lynden Christian

Mount Si vs. Skyline

Mount Spokane vs. Rogers of Spokane, 5 p.m.

Mount Vernon vs. Jackson, 8 p.m.

Muckleshoot Tribal vs. Rainier Christian

Naselle vs. Darrington, 6 p.m.

Nathan Hale vs. Ingraham

Neah Bay vs. Lummi

Newport vs. Colville

Nooksack Valley vs. Meridian

North Beach vs. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

North Central vs. Shadle Park, 7:30 p.m.

North Creek vs. Issaquah

North Mason vs. North Kitsap

Northport vs. Curlew

Oak Harbor vs. Marysville-Getchell

Ocosta vs. Raymond

Olympic vs. Forks

Omak vs. Reardan

Onalaska vs. Napavine

Oroville vs. Tonasket

Othello vs. Ellensburg

Port Angeles vs. Sequim

Port Townsend vs. Concrete

Pullman vs. West Valley of Spokane

Quincy vs. East Valley of Yakima

Rainier vs. Adna

Rainier Beach vs. O’Dea

Redmond vs. Bothell

Ridgefield vs. Woodland

River View vs. Goldendale

Riverside vs. Medical Lake

Rochester vs. Centralia

Royal vs. Kiona Benton

Saint John-Endicott-La Crosse vs. Colton

Sammamish vs. Chief Sealth

Seattle Prep vs. Eastside Catholic

Seton Catholic vs. La Center

Shorewood vs. Edmonds-Woodway, 5 p.m.

Soap Lake vs. Brewster

Stanwood vs. Squalicum

Stevenson vs. Castle Rock

Sunnyside vs. Eastmont

Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Cusick

Toledo vs. Wahkiakum

Toppenish vs. Prosser

Touchet vs. Pomeroy

Toutle Lake vs. Winlock

Tri-Cities Prep vs. White Swan

Wahluke vs. College Place

Wapato vs. Grandview

Warden vs. Connell

Wellpinit vs. Yakama Tribal

Wenatchee vs. Davis

Wilbur-Creston vs. Northwest Christian of Colbert

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 13)

SOUTH SOUND

4A NPSL Sound

Kent Meridian vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

1A Nisqually

Vashon Island vs. Cascade Christian

1B SeaTac

Tacoma Baptist vs. Evergreen Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Anacortes vs. Sehome

Lyle-Wishram vs. Adrian-Jordan Valley (Ore.), 1 p.m.

New Mexico School for the Deaf vs. Washington School for the Deaf, 2 p.m.

Seattle Lutheran vs. Quilcene, 1 p.m.

Taholah vs. Wishkah Valley, 1 p.m.

West Seattle vs. Liberty Bell, 3 p.m.

preps@thenewstribune.com

