Statewide high school football scores, Week 7

WEEK 6
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 11)
SOUTH SOUND
4A NPSL Valley
Hazen vs. Federal Way
Kentlake vs. Auburn Mountainview
3A SSC
North Thurston vs. Central Kitsap, 7:15 p.m.
2A SPSL Sound
Clover Park vs. River Ridge
Nonleague
AROUND THE STATE
Battle Ground vs. Camas
Columbia River vs. R.A. Long
Evergreen of Vancouver vs. Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.
Gonzaga Prep vs. Mead, 7:30 p.m.
Highland vs. Naches Valley
Union vs. Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
University vs. Lewis and Clark, 4:45 p.m.
Woodinville vs. Inglemoor
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 12)
SOUTH SOUND
4A NPSL Mountain
Kennedy Catholic vs. Auburn Riverside
Kentwood vs. Tahoma
Todd Beamer vs. Enumclaw
4A NPSL Sound
Mount Rainier vs. Decatur
4A SPSL
Bellarmine Prep vs. Rogers of Puyallup
Emerald Ridge vs. Sumner
Graham-Kapowsin vs. Curtis
Puyallup vs. South Kitsap
3A PCL
Bonney Lake vs. Wilson
Mount Tahoma vs. Lincoln
Spanaway Lake vs. Lakes
Stadium vs. Bethel
3A SSC
Capital vs. Timberline
Peninsula vs. Yelm
Shelton vs. Gig Harbor
2A SPSL Mountain
Fife vs. Renton
Foss vs. Washington
Franklin Pierce vs. White River
Lindbergh vs. Foster
2A SPSL Sound
Highline vs. Evergreen of Seattle
Steilacoom vs. Eatonville
2A EvCo
Black Hills vs. Aberdeen
W.F. West vs. Tumwater
2B Pacific Coastal
South Bend vs. Chief Leschi
2B Pacific Mountain
Life Christian vs. Morton-White Pass
Nonleague
Auburn vs. Kentridge
Charles Wright vs. Klahowya, 7:15 p.m.
Olympia vs. Skyview
Orting vs. Lakewood
AROUND THE STATE
Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. Pateros
Archbishop Murphy vs. Burlington-Edison
Bainbridge vs. Franklin, 5 p.m.
Bellevue vs. Liberty of Issaquah
Bellevue Christian vs. Chimacum
Bellingham vs. Mountlake Terrace, 8 p.m.
Bridgeport vs. Odessa
Cascade of Leavenworth vs. Chelan
Cashmere vs. Okanogan
Cedarcrest vs. Blaine
Cheney vs. Clarkston
Chiawana vs. Southridge
Cleveland vs. Ballard, 7:45 p.m.
Colfax vs. Asotin
Columbia of Burbank vs. DeSales
Columbia of Hunters vs. Republic
Columbia of White Salmon vs. King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.
Coupeville vs. South Whidbey
Dayton-Waitsburg vs. Kittitas-Thorp
Eastlake vs. Newport of Bellevue
Eisenhower vs. Hermiston (Ore.)
Elma vs. Tenino
Entiat vs. Waterville-Mansfield
Ephrata vs. Selah
Everett vs. Arlington
Ferris vs. Central Valley
Freeman vs. Deer Park
Garfield vs. Bishop Blanchet
Garfield-Palouse vs. Sunnyside Christian
Glacier Peak vs. Mariner
Granger vs. Cle Elum-Roslyn
Granite Falls vs. Sultan
Hanford vs. Pasco
Hudson’s Bay vs. Prairie
Interlake vs. Juanita
Kalama vs. Mossyrock
Kamiak vs. Monroe
Kamiakin vs. Richland
Kelso vs. Fort Vancouver
Kennewick vs. Walla Walla
Kettle Falls vs. Chewelah
King’s vs. Cedar Park Christian
Kingston vs. Bremerton
La Conner vs. Friday Harbor, 6:30 p.m.
La Salle vs. Zillah
Lake Roosevelt vs. Manson
Lake Stevens vs. Cascade of Everett, 5 p.m.
Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls vs. Freeman
Lakeside of Seattle vs. Roosevelt
Liberty of Spangle vs. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague
LIberty Christian vs. Mabton
Lynden vs. Sedro-Woolley
Lynnwood vs. Snohomish
Mark Morris vs. Washougal
Mary M. Knight vs. Oakville
Mary Walker vs. Davenport
Marysville-Pilchuck vs. Ferndale
Meadowdale vs. Shorecrest
Mercer Island vs. Lake Washington
Montesano vs. Hoquiam
Moses Lake vs. West Valley of Yakima
Mount Baker vs. Lynden Christian
Mount Si vs. Skyline
Mount Spokane vs. Rogers of Spokane, 5 p.m.
Mount Vernon vs. Jackson, 8 p.m.
Muckleshoot Tribal vs. Rainier Christian
Naselle vs. Darrington, 6 p.m.
Nathan Hale vs. Ingraham
Neah Bay vs. Lummi
Newport vs. Colville
Nooksack Valley vs. Meridian
North Beach vs. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley
North Central vs. Shadle Park, 7:30 p.m.
North Creek vs. Issaquah
North Mason vs. North Kitsap
Northport vs. Curlew
Oak Harbor vs. Marysville-Getchell
Ocosta vs. Raymond
Olympic vs. Forks
Omak vs. Reardan
Onalaska vs. Napavine
Oroville vs. Tonasket
Othello vs. Ellensburg
Port Angeles vs. Sequim
Port Townsend vs. Concrete
Pullman vs. West Valley of Spokane
Quincy vs. East Valley of Yakima
Rainier vs. Adna
Rainier Beach vs. O’Dea
Redmond vs. Bothell
Ridgefield vs. Woodland
River View vs. Goldendale
Riverside vs. Medical Lake
Rochester vs. Centralia
Royal vs. Kiona Benton
Saint John-Endicott-La Crosse vs. Colton
Sammamish vs. Chief Sealth
Seattle Prep vs. Eastside Catholic
Seton Catholic vs. La Center
Shorewood vs. Edmonds-Woodway, 5 p.m.
Soap Lake vs. Brewster
Stanwood vs. Squalicum
Stevenson vs. Castle Rock
Sunnyside vs. Eastmont
Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Cusick
Toledo vs. Wahkiakum
Toppenish vs. Prosser
Touchet vs. Pomeroy
Toutle Lake vs. Winlock
Tri-Cities Prep vs. White Swan
Wahluke vs. College Place
Wapato vs. Grandview
Warden vs. Connell
Wellpinit vs. Yakama Tribal
Wenatchee vs. Davis
Wilbur-Creston vs. Northwest Christian of Colbert
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 13)
SOUTH SOUND
4A NPSL Sound
Kent Meridian vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
1A Nisqually
Vashon Island vs. Cascade Christian
1B SeaTac
Tacoma Baptist vs. Evergreen Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
AROUND THE STATE
Anacortes vs. Sehome
Lyle-Wishram vs. Adrian-Jordan Valley (Ore.), 1 p.m.
New Mexico School for the Deaf vs. Washington School for the Deaf, 2 p.m.
Seattle Lutheran vs. Quilcene, 1 p.m.
Taholah vs. Wishkah Valley, 1 p.m.
West Seattle vs. Liberty Bell, 3 p.m.
