AP high school football poll, Week 8

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Union
2. Mount Si
3. Lake Stevens
4. Puyallup
5. Graham-Kapowsin
6. Woodinville
7. Lewis and Clark
8. Hanford
9. Bothell
10. Gonzaga Prep
10 (tie). Glacier Peak
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic
2. Bellevue
3. Lincoln
4. O’Dea
5. Mount Spokane
6. Mountain View
7. Oak Harbor
8. Kelso
9. Lakes
10. Yelm
Receiving votes: Squalicum.
CLASS 2A
1. Hockinson
2. Tumwater
3. Steilacoom
4. Lynden
5. West Valley of Spokane
6. Liberty of Issaquah
7. Black Hills
8. Woodland
9. Archbishop Murphy
10. Cheney
Receiving votes: Sequim.
CLASS 1A
1. Royal
2. Zillah
3. Okanogan
4. Hoquiam
5. Connell
6. Mount Baker
7. Cascade Christian
8. Montesano
8 (tie). Newport
10. Meridian
Receiving votes: Lynden Christian, La Salle, Omak, Colville.
CLASS 2B
1. Adna
2. Tri-Cities Prep
3. Kalama
4. Northwest Christian of Colbert
5. Napavine
6. Onalaska
7. Asotin
8. Rainier
8 (tie). Reardan
10. Lake Roosevelt
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1B
1. Odessa
2. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
3. Sunnyside-Christian
4. Naselle
5. Garfield-Palouse
Receiving votes: None.
HOW THE NEWS TRIBUNE VOTED
How did The News Tribune vote in this week’s poll? The following are the Week 8 votes submitted in order for all six classifications by high school sports reporter Lauren Smith.
Class 4A — Union, Mount Si, Puyallup, Lake Stevens, Graham-Kapowsin, Woodinville, Lewis and Clark, Glacier Peak, Bothell, Gonzaga Prep
Class 3A — Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Lincoln, Bellevue, Mountain View, Mount Spokane, Lakes, Yelm, Peninsula, Oak Harbor
Class 2A — Hockinson, Tumwater, Lynden, Liberty of Issaquah, Steilacoom, Black Hills, West Valley of Spokane, Cheney, Archbishop Murphy, Sequim
Class 1A — Royal, Okanogan, Zillah, Cascade Christian, Mount Baker, Meridian, Lynden Christian, La Salle, Hoquiam, Montesano
Class 2B — Adna, Tri-Cities Prep, Kalama, Napavine, Onalaska, Northwest Christian of Colbert, Rainier, Reardan, Asotin, Lake Roosevelt
Class 1B — Odessa, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Sunnyside Christian, Garfield-Palouse, Naselle
