Quarterback Cale Millen of Mount Si High School throws in a football game against Kentwood at French Field in Kent, September 7, 2018. Mount Si dominated Kentwood.
High School Sports

AP high school football poll, Week 8

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@thenewstribune.com

October 17, 2018 12:11 PM

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Union

2. Mount Si

3. Lake Stevens

4. Puyallup

5. Graham-Kapowsin

6. Woodinville

7. Lewis and Clark

8. Hanford

9. Bothell

10. Gonzaga Prep

10 (tie). Glacier Peak

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic

2. Bellevue

3. Lincoln

4. O’Dea

5. Mount Spokane

6. Mountain View

7. Oak Harbor

8. Kelso

9. Lakes

10. Yelm

Receiving votes: Squalicum.

CLASS 2A

1. Hockinson

2. Tumwater

3. Steilacoom

4. Lynden

5. West Valley of Spokane

6. Liberty of Issaquah

7. Black Hills

8. Woodland

9. Archbishop Murphy

10. Cheney

Receiving votes: Sequim.

CLASS 1A

1. Royal

2. Zillah

3. Okanogan

4. Hoquiam

5. Connell

6. Mount Baker

7. Cascade Christian

8. Montesano

8 (tie). Newport

10. Meridian

Receiving votes: Lynden Christian, La Salle, Omak, Colville.

CLASS 2B

1. Adna

2. Tri-Cities Prep

3. Kalama

4. Northwest Christian of Colbert

5. Napavine

6. Onalaska

7. Asotin

8. Rainier

8 (tie). Reardan

10. Lake Roosevelt

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1B

1. Odessa

2. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

3. Sunnyside-Christian

4. Naselle

5. Garfield-Palouse

Receiving votes: None.

HOW THE NEWS TRIBUNE VOTED

How did The News Tribune vote in this week’s poll? The following are the Week 8 votes submitted in order for all six classifications by high school sports reporter Lauren Smith.

Class 4A — Union, Mount Si, Puyallup, Lake Stevens, Graham-Kapowsin, Woodinville, Lewis and Clark, Glacier Peak, Bothell, Gonzaga Prep

Class 3A — Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Lincoln, Bellevue, Mountain View, Mount Spokane, Lakes, Yelm, Peninsula, Oak Harbor

Class 2A — Hockinson, Tumwater, Lynden, Liberty of Issaquah, Steilacoom, Black Hills, West Valley of Spokane, Cheney, Archbishop Murphy, Sequim

Class 1A — Royal, Okanogan, Zillah, Cascade Christian, Mount Baker, Meridian, Lynden Christian, La Salle, Hoquiam, Montesano

Class 2B — Adna, Tri-Cities Prep, Kalama, Napavine, Onalaska, Northwest Christian of Colbert, Rainier, Reardan, Asotin, Lake Roosevelt

Class 1B — Odessa, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Sunnyside Christian, Garfield-Palouse, Naselle

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

