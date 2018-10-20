‘This was a shock-the-world game.’ No. 9 Lakes ousts No. 3 Lincoln for 3A PCL title

Lakes High School RB/DB Khalil Lewis recaps the ninth-ranked Lancers' 42-24 win over third-ranked Lincoln on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma. The Lancers clinched their first 3A PCL title with the win.