Fife clinches second straight undefeated 2A SPSL Mountain title with win over White River

The Fife High School Trojans own the Class 2A SPSL Mountain — again.
After defeating White River, 35-17, on Friday night in Fife, the Trojans secured a second consecutive undefeated division title. Fife (7-1) has not lost a division game since 2016, and will play third-ranked Steilacoom for the league title next week.
“It means a lot to us to win back-to-back championships,” Trojans quarterback Gannon Ginnis said.
But, this win took patience. White River (6-2) has not defeated Fife since 2013, but in the first half, appeared determined to end the rut.
The Hornets opened scoring with a 33-yard field goal by Chris Dominguez, which was set up by a 35-yard connection between quarterback T.J. Stroschein and Hunter Smith.
But, Ginnis and Fife had a quick answer. After marching down the field to the White River 36, Ginnis found a hole, and scampered in for a touchdown.
White River regained momentum just before the first quarter expired, pushing the ball to the 5-yard line before the Trojans forced a fourth-and-1. Stroschein plowing forward on a keeper to give the Hornets a fresh set of downs. Jacob Selander then punched in the 4-yard score to give White River a 10-7 lead early in the second.
The Hornets scored again just before the break. Stroschein hit Selander on a 41-yard pass to move White River into Fife territory. Stroschein later tossed a quick shovel pass to Riley Thomas for a 14-yard score, giving White River a 17-7 halftime lead.
But, the Hornets were held scoreless in the second half, and Ginnis propeled the Trojans to four second-half touchdowns.
But, the Hornets were held scoreless in the second half, and Ginnis propeled the Trojans to four second-half touchdowns.
Two fourth-down conversions on the Trojans’ first drive of the second half started to shift momentum. After leading Fife to the 27, Ginnis rushed on three consecutive plays, eventually punching in a 6-yard touchdown.
White River responded by marching to the 5-yard line, but Stroschein was intercepted at the goal line to end the threat.
“We went down and turned the ball over. That was the end of the game,” White River coach Jeff Zenisek said.
Fife took the lead back in the final period, and never lost it, scoring three unanswered touchdowns.
Ginnis hit Sekai Samuelu on a 9-yard touchdown pass to give the Trojans the lead. After the Trojans forced a three-and-out, Ginnis again capitalized, eventually rushing for a 1-yard score.
Fife picked off Stroschein again in the fourth, nearly returning it for a touchdown. Kacey Koehn puched in the eventual 1-yard score.
WR – Chris Dominguez 33 field goal
F – Gannon Ginnis 36 run (Gabriel Duenas kick)
WR – Jacob Selander 4 run (Dominguez kick)
WR – Riley Thompson 14 pass from T.J. Stroschein (Dominguez kick)
F – Ginnis 6 run (Duenas kick)
F – Sekai Samuelu 9 pass from Ginnis (Duenas kick)
F – Ginnis 1 run (Duenas kick)
F – Koehn 1 run (Duenas kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Passing: WR – Stroschein 10-22-2-153. F – Ginnis 5-9-0-59.
Rushing: WR – Stroschein 4-5; Jack Ervien 12-39; Hunter Smith 2-17; Sekai Selander 3-10. F – Ginnis 18-133; Malakai Samuelu 10-27; Dom Hernandez 6-33; Pita Teaupa 1-(-11); Elias Faitala 2-4; Junior Faualo 3-42; Kacey Koehn 1-1.
Receiving: WR – Smith 3-40; Isaac Morris 2-12; Jacob Selander 3-57; Thompson 1-14; Cam Davis 1-30. F – Malakai Samuelu 1-6; Teaupa 1-39; Faitala 2-5; Sekai Samuelu 1-9.
