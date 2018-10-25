Who are the best high school running back recruits in Washington? Here are the top 5

Washington has churned out plenty of running backs who have found Division I success during the past several years.
Who’s next?
Per 247Sports rankings, college offers and season statistics to date, here are five of the top running back recruits, and a few more, currently playing high school football in Washington.
Sam Adams, Eastside Catholic
6-foot-2, 205 pounds, junior
Considering: Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, California, Colorado, Florida, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, San Diego State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Washington State, Wisconsin
The son of former Texas A&M and NFL defensive tackle Sam Adams — who played professionally for 14 seasons, and was Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler — has seen his recruitment significantly pick up this year. Many of his 25 offers have come since the high school season kicked off in September. After spending much of his sophomore season injured, Adams, who is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com, impressed recruiters during offseason activities. Hehas continued to produce for the top-ranked Crusaders, leading them in all-purpose yards per game. As one of several scoring threats for Eastside Catholic, Adams has rushed for more than 500 yards through eight games, and nearly 150 receiving yards, and has scored 12 total touchdowns. Brandon Huffman, the National Recruiting Editor for 247Sports.com, says Adams has gained attention because of his versatility — he’s a good receiver out of the backfield, but can also be used as a power back. Adams could also have a high ceiling in college as a strong safety or outside linebacker, Huffman says. Adams’ older brother, Terin, is a defensive back at Arizona State. His sister, Tea, plays basketball at San Diego State.
Dontae McMillan, Chief Sealth
5-foot-11, 195 pounds, senior
Considering: Northern Colorado, Oregon, Sacramento State, Utah State
McMillan is the best senior running back in the state, Huffman says, and the No. 2 prospect regardless of age, behind Adams. “He has good vision,” Huffman said. “He doesn’t get a lot of holes created for him, but still gets to the hole quickly to get into the open field. He has good breakaway speed, runs with power and anger. He’s not necessarily built like a power back, but he runs like a power back. He would rather go through you than around you.” McMillan is considered a three-star recruit, has rushed for more than 1,300 yards this season, averaging more than 8 yards per carry, and has scored 17 touchdowns. Huffman says McMillan could draw in more offers as his senior season comes to a close.
Justin Baker, Kennedy Catholic
5-foot-9, 175 pounds, junior
Considering: Sacramento State
The Lancers primarily use Baker as a receiver in their Air-Raid offense, but Huffman says the three-star recruit could certainly project as a running back in college. Or, Huffman says Baker could be be used in a similar way to former Federal Way star Chico McClatcher, who is now at Washington, as a slot receiver whose speed could beat defenses on fly sweeps or end-arounds. Though he’s had limited rushing attempts this season, Baker averages a team-high 12.6 yards per carry for Kennedy Catholic, including a 93-yard touchdown run against Bishop Blanchet, when he broke up the middle and outran everyone down the sideline. He averages 169.9 all-purpose yards per game for the Lancers, and has 49 catches for 980 yards and 12 touchdowns as a receiver.
JoJo Siofele, Union
5-foot-11, 195 pounds, sr.
Considering: None
Not as heavily recruited as teammates Lincoln Victor (five Division I offers) and Darien Chase (seven), Huffman sees Siofele as a significant piece of the top-ranked Titans’ offense who could produce at a high level in college. “You get the ball in his hands, and he makes it happen,” Huffman said. Siofele is listed as a two-star recruit, but leads the Titans in rushing with 61 carries for 544 yards and six touchdowns in six appearances, and averages 8.9 yards per carry. He has another 321 receiving yards on 27 receptions and four scores, trailing only Chase, who is set to announce his commitment Thursday. Siofele also averages a team-leading 144.2 all-purpose yards per game. Siofele runs with good vision, Huffman says, runs with power through the tackles, and can get to the outside.
Avery Morrow, Garfield
6-foot-1, 210 pounds, junior
Considering: Montana State
Huffman says Morrow, despite spending some of this season injured, projects as the “thunder in a thunder and lightning type of backfield” at the next level. The three-star recruit is a workhorse running back who can carry several times per game, and Huffman says he will likely be at his best running through the tackles, though he can also be used as a receiver.
Who else is out there?
The five running backs listed above are just some from around the state who project well at the next level. Huffman noted several more who could join a college backfield in the coming years.
Eastside Catholic senior Derek Ray, who averages more than 8 yards per carry, and shares the backfield with Adams, is a three-star prospect.
Stadium senior Nazje Briscoe, a three-star recruit, has an offer from Division II Simon Fraser, and leads the Tigers with 908 yards and eight touchdowns on 118 carries.
Lakes senior Khalil Lewis, a three-star prospect, has multiple FCS interests. He has 565 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 79 carries for the sixth-ranked Lancers in six appearances. He has two more receiving touchdowns, averages a team-high 120.7 all-purpose yards per game, and has two interceptions on defense.
Auburn Riverside junior Javon Forward, despite being injured midway through the season, showed flashes of brilliance during the first five weeks, collecting 736 yards and 10 touchdowns on 89 carries. He is considered a three-star recruit with several Division I interests.
Tumwater junior Dylan Paine was having another stellar season before suffering an ACL injury during Week 5, and had collected 774 yards and nine touchdowns on 81 carries.
Skyview junior Jalynnee McGee has FCS interest after rushing for 694 yards and seven touchdowns on 110 carries so far this season.
