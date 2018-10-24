Timberline’s Hunter Campau (10) stiff arms Peninsula’s Ben Goins during a run in the third quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
High School Sports

Statewide high school football scores, Week 9

By Lauren Smith, Chase Hutchinson, Jordan Whitford And Jerod Young

October 24, 2018 11:09 PM

WEEK 9

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 25)

SOUTH SOUND

4A SPSL

Bellarmine Prep vs. Emerald Ridge

2A SPSL crossovers

Foster vs. Clover Park

Washington vs. River Ridge

Nonleague

Cascade Christian vs. Klahowya, 7:15 p.m.

Ingraham vs. Auburn

Kent Meridian vs. Nathan Hale

West Seattle vs. Thomas Jefferson

AROUND THE STATE

Cascade of Leavenworth vs. Cashmere

Cedar Park Christian vs. Sultan

Granite Falls vs. Coupeville

Fort Vancouver vs. Mountain View

Marysville-Pilchuck vs. Edmonds-Woodway, 8 p.m.

Lynden Christian vs. Meridian

Mead vs. Central Valley

Nooksack Valley vs. Mount Baker

North Central vs. Rogers of Spokane, 7:30 p.m.

Omak vs. Okanogan

Riverside vs. Chelan

Stanwood vs. Lynnwood, 5 p.m.

Taholah vs. Washington School for the Deaf, 3 p.m.

University vs. Ferris, 5 p.m.

Wapato vs. Quincy, 6 p.m.

Woodinville vs. Mount Si

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 26)

SOUTH SOUND

4A NPSL crossovers

Auburn Mountainview vs. Todd Beamer

Federal Way vs. Auburn Riverside

Hazen vs. Enumclaw

Kentlake vs. Tahoma

Mount Rainier vs. Kentwood

4A SPSL

Graham-Kapowsin vs. Sumner

Olympia vs. Curtis

Puyallup vs. Rogers of Puyallup

3A PCL

Bonney Lake vs. Mount Tahoma

Lincoln vs. Bethel

Spanaway Lake vs. Stadium

Wilson vs. Lakes

3A SSC

Capital vs. Peninsula

Gig Harbor vs. Central Kitsap

Shelton vs. North Thurston

Timberline vs. Yelm

2A SPSL crossovers

Evergreen of Seattle vs. Lindbergh

Franklin Pierce vs. Orting

Fife vs. Steilacoom

Renton vs. Highline

White River vs. Eatonville

2A EvCo

Black Hills vs. Rochester

Centralia vs. Tumwater

1A Nisqually

Bellevue Christian vs. Charles Wright

2B Pacific Coastal

Ocosta vs. Chief Leschi

Nonleague

Decatur vs. Franklin

Raymond vs. Vashon Island, 6 p.m.

South Kitsap vs. Battle Ground

AROUND THE STATE

Aberdeen vs. W.F. West

Adna vs. Morton-White Pass

Lakewood 2, Anacortes 0 (forfeit)

Arlington vs. Shorewood, 5 p.m.

Bainbridge vs. Garfield, 7:45 p.m.

Bellevue vs. Mercer Island

Blaine vs. Mountlake Terrace, 5 p.m.

Bothell vs. Issaquah

Brewster vs. Lake Roosevelt

Bridgeport vs. Entiat

Camas vs. Union, 7:30 p.m.

Cascade of Everett vs. Monroe

Castle Rock vs. La Center

Cedarcrest vs. Liberty of Issaquah

Cheney vs. Pullman

Chewelah vs. Davenport

Clarkston vs. Columbia River, 6 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Seattle Prep, 5 p.m.

Colton vs. Touchet, 3 p.m.

Columbia of Hunters vs. Tekoa-Rosalia

Columbia of White Salmon vs. Stevenson

Colville vs. Freeman

Connell vs. River View

Curlew vs. Selkirk

Cusick vs. Tekoa-Rosalia

Davis vs. Sunnyside

Dayton-Waitsburg vs. Tri-Cities Prep

Deer Park vs. Medical Lake

East Valley of Spokane vs. West Valley of Spokane

Eastmont vs. Moses Lake

Elma vs. Montesano

Ferndale vs. Meadowdale, 8 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse vs. Pomeroy

Glacier Peak vs. Mount Vernon

Grandview vs. East Valley of Yakima

Gonzaga Prep vs. Lewis and Clark, 7:30 p.m.

Granger vs. Goldendale

Heritage vs. Skyview, 8 p.m.

Highland vs. Wahluke

Hockinson vs. Ridgefield

Hoquiam vs. Forks

Ilwaco vs. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

Inglemoor vs. Skyline

Juanita vs. Lake Washington

Kalama vs. Toutle Lake

Kamiak vs. Jackson, 5 p.m.

Kamiakin vs. Hermiston (Ore.)

Kelso vs. Hudson’s Bay, 5 p.m.

Kennewick vs. Southridge

Kettle Falls vs. Northwest Christian of Colbert

King’s vs. South Whidbey

La Conner vs. Concrete

La Salle vs. Naches Valley

Lake Stevens vs. Mariner

Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls vs. Newport

Liberty of Spangle vs. Reardan

Liberty Christian vs. Kittitas-Thorp

Lind-Ritzville-Sprague vs. Asotin

Lummi vs. Darrington

Mabton vs. DeSales

Manson vs. Liberty Bell

Mark Morris vs. Woodland

Mary Walker vs. Wilbur-Creston

Marysville-Getchell vs. Everett, 8 p.m.

Naselle vs. Neah Bay, 6 p.m.

North Beach vs. South Bend

North Creek vs. Eastlake

North Mason vs. Port Angeles

Northport vs. Republic

Oak Harbor vs. Shorecrest, 8 p.m.

Olympic vs. North Kitsap

Pasco vs. Chiawana

Pateros vs. Wellpinit, 2 p.m.

Port Townsend vs. Chimacum

Prairie vs. Evergreen of Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.

Rainier vs. Napavine

Redmond vs. Newport of Bellevue

Richland vs. Hanford

Royal vs. College Place

Sehome vs. Bellingham

Selah vs. Othello

Sequim vs. Bremerton

Shadle Park vs. Mount Spokane, 5 p.m.

Squalicum vs. Snohomish

Sunnyside Christian vs. Saint John-Endicott-La Crosse

Tenino vs. Kingston

Toledo vs. Mossyrock

Tonasket vs. Soap Lake

Wahkiakum vs. Winlock

Walla Walla vs. Wenatchee

Washougal vs. R.A. Long

Warden vs. Kiona-Benton

Waterville vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

West Valley of Yakima vs. Eisenhower

White Swan vs. Columbia of Burbank

Yakama Tribal vs. Odessa

Zillah vs. Cle Elum-Roslyn

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 27)

SOUTH SOUND

4A NPSL crossovers

Kentridge vs. Kennedy Catholic

2B Pacific Mountain

Onalaska vs. Life Christian

1B SeaTac

Evergreen Lutheran vs. Quilcene, 1 p.m.

Rainier Christian vs. Tacoma Baptist

AROUND THE STATE

Ballard vs. Lakeside of Seattle, 3 p.m.

Crescent vs. Mary M. Knight, 1 p.m.

King’s Way Christian vs. Seton Catholic, 1 p.m.

Muckleshoot Tribal vs. Seattle Lutheran, 1 p.m.

Oakville vs. Wishkah Valley, 1 p.m.

Prosser vs. Ellensburg

Roosevelt vs. Chief Sealth, 5:45 p.m.

Toppenish vs. Ephrata, 4 p.m.

