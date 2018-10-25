Week 9: High school football games of the week, predictions

Three high school football games to watch this week in the South Sound and beyond. Plus, the state game of the week.
4A SPSL
NO. 5 GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN EAGLES (7-1) VS. SUMNER SPARTANS (6-2)
7 p.m. Friday, Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner
About the Eagles: Puyallup already has the league’s No. 1 seed sewed up, and an overtime win over the Eagles in Week 4 was a big piece of that. But, G-K can lock up the No. 2 seed, and a home playoff game with a win, in what has become an intense league rivalry contest since the Spartans made the jump to 4A. The Eagles won last year, 34-28, with UW commit QB Dylan Morris (119 of 190, 1,658 yards, 18 TDs), league-leading WR Malaki Roberson (58 catches, 859 yards, seven TDs) and a rotating backfield looking for a repeat.
About the Spartans: Sumner’s blowout loss to Puyallup in Week 3 and another loss to Rogers in Week 5 raised some questions, but the Spartans rallied with a win over always-tough Camas to show they’re still a 4A contender. And, certainly never count Sumner out in this matchup.Two years ago, the Eagles seemingly had Sumner beat when Connor Wedington, now at Stanford, ripped off an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with two minutes to play. The Spartans took the lead, and went on to win 34-27.
TNT pick: Graham-Kapowsin, 31-28
3A PCL
NO. 7 LINCOLN ABES (6-2) VS. BETHEL BRAVES (6-2)
7 p.m. Friday, Art Crate Field, Spanaway
About the Abes: Lakes came into Lincoln Bowl last week and handed the Abes just their second league loss since the 3A PCL was created in 2016, and ending Lincoln’s chances for a third consecutive league title. Expect the Abes to remember that as they fight Bethel on the road for the league’s No. 2 seed and a home playoff game. QB Caden Filer (113 of 194, 2,180 yards, 28 TDs) leads an offensive attack that features leading receivers Mykel Campbell (24 catches, 628 yards, eight TDs) and Romere Williams (20 catches, 481 yards, seven TDs).
About the Braves: Bethel is back in business. Senior QB Nate Hughes is back from an early-season shoulder injury that completely shuffled the Braves’ offense for four weeks. Hughes returned last week during a shutout win over Bonney Lake, finishing 12 of 17 for 160 yards and three touchdowns, and has had the Abes marked on his calendar all season. With Hughes back behind center, backup QB Puka Sokimi is available at his true wide receiver position again to balance out Cameron Parker (27 catches, 716 yards, six TDs), who leads the team in receptions.
TNT pick: Lincoln, 35-24
2A SPSL Mountain
FIFE TROJANS (7-1) VS. NO. 3 STEILACOOM SENTINELS (8-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Steilacoom High School
About the Trojans: Fife is coming off of back-to-back undefeated 2A SPSL Mountain titles after topping White River, 35-17, last week. The Trojans’ reward? A meeting with the only undefeated team remaining in Pierce County, which also ousted them, 52-27, for the 2A SPSL title a season ago. But Fife hasn’t lost since its opener against Rainier Beach, and is averaging 33.4 points per game. QB Gannon Ginnis (25 of 55, 423 yards; 91 carries, 650 yards; 21 total TDs) leads the Trojans in passing and rushing.
About the Sentinels: In the past decade, Steilacoom is 6-4 against the Trojans, including back-to-back wins the past two seasons. Much like Fife, the Sentinels wrapped up consecutive undefeated 2A SPSL Sound titles last week with a 51-7 drubbing of Clover Park. Steilacoom now looks to defend its 2A SPSL title from a year ago behind a trio of stars in QB J.J. Lemming (103 of 195, 1,906 yards, 31 TDs), RB/LB Jaymason Willingham (90 carries, 828 yards, 10 TDs; 83 tackles, 19 for losses, 11 sacks) and WR/DB Emeka Egbuka (38 catches, 835 yards; 159.3 all-purpose yards per game; seven INT; 21 total TDs).
TNT pick: Steilacoom, 45-27
STATE GAME OF THE WEEK
CAMAS PAPERMAKERS (5-3) VS. NO. 1 UNION TITANS (8-0)
7 p.m. Friday, McKenzie Stadium, Vancouver
Skinny: Union won a 14-13 thriller last year to top Camas for the 4A GSHL title, and the stakes are the same this year. Both teams are undefeated in league play, and, again, the final game of the regular season will decide who gets the crown. The undefeated Titans have spent most of the season atop the Associated Press poll, and have key wins over Mountain View, Chiawana and Puyallup. Camas has had less statistical success, but each of its losses are to traditional powers Lincoln, Bellevue and Sumner. Union is paced by Nebraska commit Darien Chase (40 catches, 475 yards, 8 TDs) and Division I prospects Lincoln Victor (88 of 129, 997 yards; 34 carries, 286 yards; 13 total TDs) and JoJo Siofele (61 carries, 544 yards; 27 catches, 321 yards; 10 total TDs). Camas will play third-string QB Blake Ascuitto in place of injured starters Andrew Boyle (knee) and Jake Blair (foot). Before Union’s narrow win in 2017, Camas handily won each of the past five meetings.
TNT pick: Union, 28-14
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
Comments