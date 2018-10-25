In 4A SPSL, Puyallup can’t be beat. Vikings are one win away from back-to-back undefeated titles

Puyallup High School senior quarterback Jacob Holcomb remembers when the culture of the Vikings football program shifted.
As a sophomore in 2016 he backed up his brother Nathaniel at quarterback, and played mostly defense. The Vikings finished with a middling 4-6 record, and got blown out by Woodinville in the district playoffs.
The Vikings — 11 years separated from their most recent division title, and in a decade-long state-playoff drought — took a new approach before the 2017 season.
Holcomb credits then-incoming seniors — namely Jonah Auvaa, George Johnston, Landen Neff, Brendon Ngotel and Carson Simmons — for triggering what has become a winning culture.
“They kind of flipped the switch, and their mentality changed from mediocre to want-to-be-great, I think, and that fed into all of the younger guys,” Holcomb said.
The Vikings started an offseason program at RISE Football’s indoor facility in downtown Puyallup, which they continued last winter.
Players started spending more time together in the weight room, Holcomb said, and headed to Sparks Stadium during the summer to run routes.
“I think that kind of changed the culture of our program — of us wanting to be winners, and us (becoming) winners,” Holcomb said.
“All of the players just needed to buy into it, and we did, and it’s brought us a long way,” junior Danny Uluilakepa said.
Puyallup shocked most in 2017, rolling to an undefeated 4A SPSL title, and knocking off league powerhouses Sumner and Graham-Kapowsin in back-to-back weeks.
The Vikings returned to the state playoffs for the first time since 2006, before losing by a touchdown to Monroe in the opening round.
This year, with one regular season game remaining against longtime rival Rogers (5-3) on Friday night, fourth-ranked Puyallup (7-1) is on the verge of repeating its undefeated title, and joining a small club of 4A SPSL teams that have accomplished that feat since the league was created in 1968.
“It takes a lot of focus and dedication and grit and heart in order to be back-to-back champs, and we’re really excited about it,” Holcomb said. “But, we have to come ready to play on Friday.
“We’re hungry for it, and we’re going to be ready. It’s a special feeling knowing it’s possible, so we’re excited.”
Puyallup is the only team that has remained in the 4A SPSL since it was created, with Rogers as the second-longest member, joining in 1969.
During the past 50 years, sometimes when the league was one entity, sometimes when it was split into divisions, the Vikings have won 15 titles — either outright or shared — in the 4A SPSL.
The Vikings (1996-97 and 2004-05) and Federal Way (1975-76 and 2011-12) are the only teams in the league’s history to complete back-to-back undefeated titles more than once. And Puyallup has a chance this week to become the only program that has done it three times.
Though, Kentridge (1996-98) and Bethel (2001-03) have each strung together three consecutive undefeated division titles in one stint.
“I think it was certainly one of our goals, and that’s what we hoped to accomplish,” Puyallup coach Gary Jeffers said of Puyallup’s unexpected undefeated run through the 4A SPSL a season ago.
“I think we knew it was a lofty goal. We have the utmost respect for our league, and it’s a battle week in and week out. It’s not indicative of what people’s records are. Everybody shows up every week to play each other.”
The 4A SPSL is widely considered the toughest league in its classification statewide. To win one undefeated title is tough, but two in a row?
“It’s certainly a testament to our kids, and we’re super proud of them,” Jeffers said. “(In 2017), maybe we snuck up on some people.
“This year, they knew we were coming and knew we were talented, so I think we felt that (other teams) were more prepared and kind of gunning for us. It’s definitely been a great challenge.”
Jeffers said the two years working with RISE during the winter has made a big impact, and the Vikings have had 50-60 kids working out together three days per week in January.
“From building better athletes, to building better kids who are healthier and safer on the field, we’ve had much fewer injuries,” Jeffers said. “I really feel that our offseason preparation, more than anything, has catapulted us to the success we’re having right now.”
Puyallup’s work returned it to prominence, Holcomb said, and how polished the Vikings had become visible with the upset wins over Sumner and Graham-Kapowsin last year.
“The thought of losing six games in a season just didn’t hit me well,” Holcomb said. “When I took over as quarterback, I took pride in that — that we’re not going to back down from anyone.
“We kind of shocked some people I guess last year, but from our work ethic, we knew what we were capable of. I wouldn’t say we surprised ourselves. ... We believed in ourselves, and we believe in ourselves this year.”
The Vikings have gone from chasing teams to being chased, and are in good position for another sweep.
After routing Sumner (37-7) in Week 3 and edging Graham-Kapowsin (41-34) in overtime in Week 4, the Vikings have already locked up the 4A SPSL’s top seed entering next week’s district playoffs, and need just one more win in this looming rivalry game to keep their league record perfect.
Puyallup’s only loss this season so far is a one-touchdown defeat against top-ranked Union (8-0) in Vancouver.
“Every single game we play in this league is going to be a grinder, no matter who we’re playing, because on any given night, someone can surprise you,” Holcomb said.
“Rivalry games are always super tough, no matter what their record is,” he added. “They’re going to come at us with their best shot, and we have to be ready for it.”
