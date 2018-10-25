What can’t Kieran Hunkin do? River Ridge star has shown patience, versatility and hard running

Kieran Hunkin is a quick study.
Blocked behind a quartet of college-bound defensive backs his first two seasons at River Ridge High School, he finally got the chance to play cornerback against Orting last season as a junior.
He promptly intercepted a pass and ran it back for a 45-yard touchdown, helping the Hawks to a 34-7 win.
“That’s my favorite moment playing for River Ridge so far,” Hunkin said.
This season, he switched his offensive position from wide receiver to running back and has averaged more than 100 yards rushing per game.
He had 805 yards and 17 touchdowns on 118 carries this season entering Thursday night’s Class 2A SPSL seeding game against Washington.
“The coaches saw that I like running hard,” Hunkin said of the change, which he said was seamless. “I like it a lot. I just like carrying the rock.”
“Kieran’s incredible when he has the ball in his hands in space,” said River Ridge coach Steve Schultz, now in his 15th season with the Hawks.
“He’s sees the field so well. He sees his cuts before they happen. He’ll lower his shoulder and play without fear.”
From the stands, Hunkin, at 6-foot, 180 pounds, can appear to be a pure power back, often running between the tackles. Schultz says that can be misleading.
“His power comes from his determination,” Schultz said. “We have reads in our inside plays. It takes a lot of agility to succeed in our power plays. A guy who just ran straight ahead wouldn’t do well.”
With a swarm of potential college lineman in front of him — including Herb Polu, Joel Mellin, Carlo Cook, Tolai Sauvao and Tyrese Thrower — as well as center Ryan Adamson, fullback Max Eder and tight end Keianu Trinidad, Hunkin finds it rewarding to follow his blockers.
“The defense can’t even see me when I’m running behind Herb and Joel,” he said.
Hunkin’s ability to play in space has paid dividends on defense as well. He tied the River Ridge single-season record for interceptions this season with eight, and has had several in key situations.
During a heartbreaking loss to Eatonville three weeks ago, the Hawks erased a 20-0 Cruisers lead before falling 23-20 on a last minute field goal.
Hunkin kept the potential comeback in order, intercepting what might have been another Tristan Schoepf touchdown pass at the goal line.
Of the Hawks three losses, the Eatonville game and a come-from-ahead nonleague loss at W.F. West in their season opener, were imminently winnable.
Only a 45-31 loss to fourth-ranked Steilacoom in the 2A SPSL opener seemed predictable, though the Hawks lost all-league lineman Mika Faaitu before the season began, and strong safety Ryley Larson five games in.
“It’s been a challenging season in a lot of ways,” Schultz said. “The last couple of weeks have been the first time we had most everybody healthy and eligible. The bottom line is this team has not won a big game over a top-notch opponent.”
Hunkin thinks that will change during the playoffs.
“We had some issues to work on offensively, but we’re starting to get there,” he said.
After the high school postseason, Hunkin is assured of playing college football, having a scholarship offer in hand from Cincinnati Christian, an NAIA school that has another Washington player, former Lindbergh quarterback Tyrell Shavers.
Schultz would like to see Hunkin’s options expand.
“He’s a guy I’ll hand my team over to, say, ‘Take it and make it yours,’ ” Schultz said. “He needs a college to fall in love with him the way I have.”
With most Pac-12 schools already focused on a narrow list of recruits, both coach and player know the highest echelon of NCAA Division I is likely out but Schultz says, “Big Sky schools should be knocking on this guy’s door.”
Hunkin knows the key to that door is probably in a weight room.
“I need to get bigger,” he said. “I went on a campus visit to Washington State and it was a (different) world. Those guys are huge.”
Comments