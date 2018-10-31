AP high school football poll, final

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Union
2. Lake Stevens
3. Puyallup
4. Woodinville
5. Graham-Kapowsin
6. Mount Si
7. Bothell
8. Gonzaga Prep
9. Glacier Peak
10. Chiawana
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic
2. Bellevue
3. O’Dea
4. Mountain View
5. Lakes
6. Lincoln
7. Oak Harbor
8. Mount Spokane
9. Snohomish
9 (tie). Timberline
Receiving votes: Peninsula, Rainier Beach, Squalicum.
CLASS 2A
1. Hockinson
2. Lynden
3. Liberty of Issaquah
4. Black Hills
5. West Valley of Spokane
6. Tumwater
7. Steilacoom
8. Woodland
9. Archbishop Murphy
10. Prosser
Receiving votes: Fife.
CLASS 1A
1. Royal
2. Zillah
3. Hoquiam
4. Connell
5. Cascade Christian
6. Newport
7. Lynden Christian
8. Meridian
9. Montesano
10. Omak
Receiving votes: Colville, La Salle.
CLASS 2B
1. Adna
2. Tri-Cities Prep
3. Kalama
4. Napavine
5. Asotin
6. Onalaska
7. Reardan
8. Lake Roosevelt
9. Northwest Christian of Colbert
10. Chewelah
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1B
1. Odessa
2. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
3. Sunnyside Christian
4. Garfield-Palouse
5. Naselle
Receiving votes: None.
HOW THE NEWS TRIBUNE VOTED
How did The News Tribune vote in this week’s poll? The following are the Week 9 votes submitted in order for all six classifications by high school sports reporter Lauren Smith.
Class 4A — Union, Puyallup, Lake Stevens, Mount Si, Woodinville, Graham-Kapowsin, Bothell, Gonzaga Prep, Glacier Peak, Lewis and Clark
Class 3A — Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Bellevue, Lakes, Lincoln, Mountain View, Mount Spokane, Peninsula, Timberline, Yelm
Class 2A — Hockinson, Lynden, Liberty of Issaquah, Black Hills, Tumwater, Steilacoom, West Valley of Spokane, Archbishop Murphy, Pullman, Sequim
Class 1A — Royal, Zillah, Hoquiam, Cascade Christian, Meridian, Lynden Christian, Colville, Omak, La Salle, Okanogan
Class 2B — Adna, Tri-Cities, Kalama, Napavine, Onalaska, Reardan, Asotin, Lake Roosevelt, Chewelah, Northwest Christian of Colbert
Class 1B — Odessa, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Sunnyside Christian, Garfield-Palouse, Naselle
Comments