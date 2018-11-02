Week 10: High school football games of the week, predictions

Three high school football games to watch this week in the South Sound and beyond. Plus, the state game of the week.
4A DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
KENNEDY CATHOLIC LANCERS (6-3) VS. NO. 3 PUYALLUP VIKINGS (8-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Sparks Stadium, Puyallup
About the Lancers: For the first time since 1997, a Huard will step onto the field at Sparks Stadium for a Friday night football game. Kennedy Catholic QB Sam Huard — son of former Puyallup QB Damon Huard, nephew of two more Vikings signal callers, and grandson of legendary Puyallup coach Mike Huard — and the Lancers travel south after topping Kentridge in a 4A NPSL crossover game last week. Huard (214 of 341, 3,639 yards, 37 TDs) leads the state in passing through the first nine weeks.
About the Vikings: Don’t expect Puyallup to be too intimidated by Kennedy’s vaunted air attack. The Vikings’ sturdy defense is allowing just 13.7 points per game. And, while Puyallup has a balanced attack on offense, the Vikings can air it out, too, behind veteran QB Jacob Holcomb (144 of 209, 2,191 yards; 77 carries, 433 yards; 38 total TDs), who led the 4A SPSL in passing and total offense this season. WR Justin Haase (42 catches, 819 yards, nine TDs) leads a consistent receiving corps and RB Kyle Cramer (179 carries, 961, yards, 12 TDs) is the workhorse on the ground.
TNT pick: Puyallup, 42-31
MONROE BEARCATS (4-5) VS. NO. 5 GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN EAGLES (8-1)
1 p.m. Saturday, Art Crate Field, Spanaway
About the Bearcats: Monroe has advanced to the state playoffs each of the past two seasons, both times running into another 4A SPSL power — Sumner. The Spartans knocked the Bearcats out in the opening round in 2016, and the quarterfinals last year. Before that, Monroe had a 15-year state playoff drought. Will the Eagles have the same success against the Bearcats? QB Gio Fregoso (131 of 183, 1,828 yards, 18 TDs) leads Monroe’s passing attack, with WR Efton Chism III (47 catches, 748 yards, 11 TDs) as his top target.
About the Eagles: UW-bound QB Dylan Morris (134 of 211, 1,869 yards, 20 TDs) has led the Eagles to the state playoffs — twice to the quarterfinals — each of the past three seasons, and looks to go a perfect four-for-four this week against the Bearcats. Morris has the top receiver in the 4A SPSL to throw to in Malaki Roberson (63 catches, 895 yards, eight TDs). The Eagles continue to run the ball effectively despite backfield injuries. Graham-Kapowsin’s only loss this season was in an overtime tilt against league rival Puyallup in Week 4.
TNT pick: Graham-Kapowsin, 31-24
CURTIS VIKINGS (6-3) VS. KENTWOOD CONQUERORS (4-5)
6 p.m. Saturday, French Field, Kent
About the Vikings: Facing elimination earlier this week as one of three 4A SPSL teams involved in a multi-drive Kansas tiebreaker, Curtis emerged with the best possible result — the league’s No. 3 seed, and a short trip up to Kent this week for a chance to return to the state playoffs for the first time since 2010. QB Kyle Russell (107 of 215, 1,919 yards; 81 carries, 507 yards; 26 total TDs), an Oregon baseball commit who doubles as a dual-threat signal caller for the Vikings, leads the offense.
About the Conquerors: Kentwood is still in jeopardy of finishing with the first losing season in program history — the Conquerors have been even or better every year since 1981 — but are coming off of a big three-game winning streak. A narrow win over Kennedy Catholic two weeks ago set the Conquerors up to grab the 4A NPSL’s No. 4 seed and a home playoff game. RB Gabe Johnson (177 carries, 1,107 yards, seven TDs) carries most of the load for Kentwood.
TNT pick: Curtis, 28-24
STATE GAME OF THE WEEK
ENUMCLAW HORNETS (7-2) VS. NO. 1 UNION TITANS (9-0)
4:30 p.m. Friday, McKenzie Stadium, Vancouver
Skinny: After finishing with the No. 2 seed out of the 4A NPSL Mountain — the league’s top tier — the Hornets appeared in good position to make a run at the state playoffs for the first time since 1995. Instead, after an untimely loss to Hazen in last week’s 4A NPSL crossovers, the Hornets head to Vancouver, and will try to snap their 23-year state playoff drought against the state’s top program. Union has plenty of Division I-bound star power, including WR/DB Darien Chase (43 catches, 508 yards, 10 total TDs), who recently committed to Nebraska, dual-threat QB Lincoln Victor (97 of 145 passing, 1,109 yards; 44 carries, 357 yards; 13 total TDs in seven games) who is considering several FCS offers and RB JoJo Siofele (averaging 143.1 all-purpose yards per game, 11 total TDs), who is considered one of the state’s top backs. The Hornets are led by hard-nosed RB Nicholas Harberts (144 carries, 1,097 yards, 20 total TDs) and veteran QB Kellen Kranc (101 of 170, 1,328 yards, 15 total TDs).
TNT pick: Union, 30-21
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
Comments