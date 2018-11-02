Sophomore quarterback Sam Huard of Kennedy Catholic High School throws in a football game against Todd Beamer on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien.
High School Sports

South Sound football stat leaders, final

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@thenewstribune.com

November 02, 2018 02:31 PM

High school football stat leaders in the South Sound after Week 9. Based on available stats.

PASSING LEADERS

NAME

SCHOOL

COMP-ATT

YARDS

TDs

1. Sam Huard

Kennedy Catholic214-3403,63937

2. Isaac Cordova

Kent Meridian201-3513,16335

3. Caden Filer

Lincoln136-2272,45330

4. Natano Woods

Kentridge146-2482,35125

5. Jaxon Ingram

Hazen169-2782,32718

6. Corry Sanders

Stadium152-2742,19418

7. Jacob Holcomb

Puyallup144-2092,19132

8. J.J. Lemming

Steilacoom122-2312,16832

9. Parker Johnson

Cascade Christian104-1562,09219

10. Kyle Russell

Curtis107-2151,91917

RUSHING LEADERS

NAME

SCHOOL

CARRIES

YARDS

TDs

1. Alex Refilong

Central Kitsap

2191,71319

2. Hunter Campau

Timberline1801,14918

3. Josh Camacho

Washington1481,13113

4. Alema Gago

Rogers1701,0113

5. Gabe Johnson

Kentwood1751,1077

6. Nicholas Harberts

Enumclaw1441,09717

7. Derrion Summers

Bellarmine Prep1781,08111

8. Nazje Briscoe

Stadium1391,0479

9. Dashaun Leon

Kentlake1761,0137

10. Kyle Cramer

Puyallup17994712

RECEIVING LEADERS

NAME

SCHOOL

CATCHES

YARDS

TDs

1. Jabez Tinae

Kennedy Catholic561,05910

2. Junior Alexander

Kennedy Catholic651,0579

3. Justin Baker

Kennedy Catholic501,00412

4. Emeka Egbuka

Steilacoom4693918

5. Corbin Walker

Hazen619349

6. Malakai Roberson

Graham-Kapowsin638958

7. Ronald Wilson III

Kent Meridian4386810

8. Kodee Gifford

Yelm4684710

9. Chris Penner

Capital3283512

10. Nate Jones

Kent Meridian548358

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473

