South Sound football stat leaders, final

High school football stat leaders in the South Sound after Week 9. Based on available stats.
PASSING LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
COMP-ATT
YARDS
TDs
1. Sam Huard
|Kennedy Catholic
|214-340
|3,639
|37
2. Isaac Cordova
|Kent Meridian
|201-351
|3,163
|35
3. Caden Filer
|Lincoln
|136-227
|2,453
|30
4. Natano Woods
|Kentridge
|146-248
|2,351
|25
5. Jaxon Ingram
|Hazen
|169-278
|2,327
|18
6. Corry Sanders
|Stadium
|152-274
|2,194
|18
7. Jacob Holcomb
|Puyallup
|144-209
|2,191
|32
8. J.J. Lemming
|Steilacoom
|122-231
|2,168
|32
9. Parker Johnson
|Cascade Christian
|104-156
|2,092
|19
10. Kyle Russell
|Curtis
|107-215
|1,919
|17
RUSHING LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
CARRIES
YARDS
TDs
1. Alex Refilong
Central Kitsap
|219
|1,713
|19
2. Hunter Campau
|Timberline
|180
|1,149
|18
3. Josh Camacho
|Washington
|148
|1,131
|13
4. Alema Gago
|Rogers
|170
|1,011
|3
5. Gabe Johnson
|Kentwood
|175
|1,107
|7
6. Nicholas Harberts
|Enumclaw
|144
|1,097
|17
7. Derrion Summers
|Bellarmine Prep
|178
|1,081
|11
8. Nazje Briscoe
|Stadium
|139
|1,047
|9
9. Dashaun Leon
|Kentlake
|176
|1,013
|7
10. Kyle Cramer
|Puyallup
|179
|947
|12
RECEIVING LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
CATCHES
YARDS
TDs
1. Jabez Tinae
|Kennedy Catholic
|56
|1,059
|10
2. Junior Alexander
|Kennedy Catholic
|65
|1,057
|9
3. Justin Baker
|Kennedy Catholic
|50
|1,004
|12
4. Emeka Egbuka
|Steilacoom
|46
|939
|18
5. Corbin Walker
|Hazen
|61
|934
|9
6. Malakai Roberson
|Graham-Kapowsin
|63
|895
|8
7. Ronald Wilson III
|Kent Meridian
|43
|868
|10
8. Kodee Gifford
|Yelm
|46
|847
|10
9. Chris Penner
|Capital
|32
|835
|12
10. Nate Jones
|Kent Meridian
|54
|835
|8
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
Comments