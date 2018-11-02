Fife’s Elias Faitala (9) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Fife’s Elias Faitala (9) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Fife’s Elias Faitala (9) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

High School Sports

Statewide high school football scores, Week 10

By Lauren Smith, Chase Hutchinson, Jordan Whitford And Jerod Young

lsmith@thenewstribune.com

chase.hutchinson@thenewstribune.com

jordan.whitford@thenewstribune.com

jerod.young@thenewstribune.com

November 02, 2018 12:46 AM

WEEK 10

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The losers of district playoff games are out.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Nov. 1)

SOUTH SOUND

Nonleague

Emerald Ridge 34, Auburn 31

Bellarmine Prep 42, Mount Rainier 0

Highline 48, Lindbergh 16

Stadium vs. Gig Harbor

AROUND THE STATE

Garfield-Palouse 52, Colton 44

Ferris 28, Walla Walla 10

Friday Harbor vs. La Conner, 4:30 p.m.

Napavine 52, Ilwaco 14

Edmonds-Woodway 33, Jackson 13

Meadowdale vs. Marysville-Pilchuck

Kalama 55, Morton-White Pass 0

Adna 49, Ocosta 0

Toledo 35, Onalaska 6

Sunnyside Christian 60, Pomeroy 38

Sunnyside 42, Moses Lake 6

Eastmont 14, Wenatchee 13

Saint John-Endicott-La Crosse 2, Touchet 0 (forfeit)

Southridge 30, Rogers of Spokane 0

University 30, Pasco 23

Wahkiakum 22, Raymond 10

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 46, Winlock 0

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Nov. 2)

SOUTH SOUND

4A district playoffs

Enumclaw vs. Union, 4:30 p.m.

Federal Way vs. Woodinville

Kennedy Catholic vs. Puyallup

Kentlake vs. Lake Stevens

Mount Vernon vs. Auburn Mountainview

Skyline vs. Todd Beamer

Skyview vs. Hazen

3A district playoffs

Bethel vs. Arlington

Oak Harbor vs. Timberline

Prairie vs. Lincoln

Roosevelt vs. Lakes

Seattle Prep vs. Peninsula, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson vs. O’Dea

Yelm vs. Bishop Blanchet

2A district playoffs

Columbia River vs. Black Hills

Franklin Pierce vs. Sequim

Olympic vs. Eatonville

Orting vs. Steilacoom

Port Angeles vs. Fife

River Ridge vs. North Kitsap

Washington vs. White River

1B district playoffs

Evergreen Lutheran vs. Darrington, 6 p.m.

1A Nisqually

Charles Wright vs. Vashon Island

Nonleague

Auburn Riverside vs. Sumner

Bonney Lake vs. Capital

Clover Park vs. North Mason

Kingston vs. Evergreen of Seattle

Life Christian vs. Chief Leschi

North Thurston vs. Spanaway Lake

Shelton vs. Mount Tahoma

AROUND THE STATE

Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. Selkirk

Ballard vs. Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Blaine vs. Lynden

Cascade of Everett vs. Marysville-Getchell

Cascade of Leavenworth vs. Deer Park, 6 p.m.

Cashmere vs. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls, 6 p.m.

Central Valley vs. Hermiston (Ore.)

Chelan vs. Medical Lake

Chief Sealth vs. Ingraham

Clarkston vs. Toppenish

Colfax vs. Chewelah

College Place vs. Grandview

Columbia of White Salmon vs. Montesano

Concrete vs. Chimacum, 6 p.m.

Curlew vs. Cusick, 5 p.m.

Davenport vs. Liberty of Spangle

De Sales vs. Lake Roosevelt

Ephrata vs. West Valley of Spokane

Goldendale vs. Wapato

Granger vs. Connell

Hanford vs. Gonzaga Prep

Highland vs. River View

East Valley of Spokane vs. East Valley of Yakima

Eisenhower vs. Davis

Elma vs. La Center

Ferndale vs. Eastside Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin vs. Nathan Hale, 4 p.m.

Garfield vs. Snohomish

Juanita vs. Redmond

Kamiakin vs. Shadle Park, 7:30 p.m.

Kelso vs. Rainier Beach, 6 p.m.

Kettle Falls vs. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague, 6 p.m.

Kiona-Benton vs. Zillah

Lake Washington vs. Shorewood

Lakewood vs. Burlington-Edison

Lewis and Clark vs. Chiawana

Liberty of Issaquah vs. Sedro-Woolley

Liberty Christian vs. Manson

Lynden Christian vs. King’s

Lynnwood vs. Interlake

Mabton vs. Brewster

Mead vs. Richland, 5 p.m.

Mossyrock vs. Tenino

Mount Spokane vs. Kennewick, 7:30 p.m.

Naches Valley vs. Royal

North Beach vs. Lyle-Wishram, 6 p.m.

North Creek vs. Newport of Bellevue

Northwest Christian of Colbert vs. Asotin

Okanogan vs. Newport, 6 p.m.

Othello vs. Cheney

Pullman vs. Ellensburg

Quincy vs. Wahluke

Republic vs. Entiat

Sammamish vs. West Seattle

Sehome vs. Archbishop Murphy

Selah vs. North Central

South Kitsap vs. Bremerton

South Whidbey vs. Meridian

Stanwood vs. Everett

Taholah vs. Rainier Christian

Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Odessa

Tonasket vs. Tri-Cities Prep

W.F. West vs. Hockinson

Warden vs. La Salle

Wilbur-Creston vs. Reardan

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Nov. 3)

SOUTH SOUND

4A district playoffs

Curtis vs. Kentwood, 6 p.m.

Monroe vs. Graham-Kapowsin, 1 p.m.

Rogers of Puyallup vs. Mount Si, 1 p.m.

3A district playoffs

Central Kitsap vs. Squalicum

2A district playoffs

Woodland vs. Tumwater

1B district playoffs

Mary M. Knight vs. Crescent, 1 p.m.

Oakville vs. Tacoma Baptist

1A Nisqually

Port Townsend vs. Cascade Christian

Nonleague

Kent Meridian vs. Olympia

AROUND THE STATE

Camas vs. Bothell, 3 p.m.

Eastlake vs. Glacier Peak

Klahowya vs. Bellevue Christian, 6 p.m.

Mount Baker vs. Cedar Park Christian, 2 p.m.

Oroville vs. Columbia of Burbank

Riverside vs. Omak, 1:30 p.m.

Shorecrest vs. Bellevue

preps@thenewstribune.com

  Comments  