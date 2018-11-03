No. 5 Graham-Kapowsin combines for 575 yards of offense to advance to 4A state playoffs

Graham-Kapowsin High School football is headed to the Class 4A state playoffs for the fifth consecutive season — and fourth in a row with Washington Huskies commit Dylan Morris running the offense.
Saturday afternoon in Spanaway, the trusted senior quarterback and the fifth-ranked Eagles piled up 575 yards to knock off Monroe, 59-20, in a district playoff game at Art Crate Field.
“It’s really exciting,” Morris said. “All of the guys are excited, and we’re just ready to move on each week, and take it as far as we can.”
Graham-Kapowsin (9-1) enters the state playoffs with one overtime loss to 4A SPSL rival Puyallup and, like the other teams that advance, will wait until Sunday afternoon to learn their first-round opponent.
The inaugural WIAA state football seeding committees meet Sunday at the organization’s headquarters in Renton to set the 16-team bracket.
But, the Eagles certainly made a statement in their most recent win against the Bearcats, scoring on nine consecutive drives before pulling their starters late in the third quarter.
Morris finished a modest 8 of 18 for 121 yards and three touchdowns. His top target Malaki Roberson saw limited snaps as a precaution because of an ankle injury.
“We’re going to miss him when he’s gone,” Eagles coach Eric Kurle said of Morris. “He’s just so good. He makes the right calls. He gets us in the right situations in the run game and pass game.
“If he’s not having a great night, it doesn’t matter, he’s still going to get us (in the right position) in the run game. When he’s having great nights, that’s even better.”
Morris connected with three different receivers for touchdowns, including Seth Olmos (27 yards), Jake Porter (13) and Michael Kelley Jr. (15).
But it was the rushing attack that again shined. Thirteen different players carried the ball, combining for 454 yards on 51 attempts — an 8.9 yards per carry average — and eight rushing touchdowns.
“We’re a gap-scheme team, and we’re trying to get the best gap and our best play against what the defense is giving us,” Kurle said. “And our (offensive) line is making the right calls.”
Despite losing running backs Aaron Olmos and Tommy Loa to season-ending leg injuries, the Eagles continue to churn up yards on the ground.
“Our offensive line has done an awesome job, and they’re healthy,” Kurle said. “We have seven or eight kids that I feel can play there. We’ve mixed and matched a little bit there, but for the most part, these guys have been doing it. They get things done.”
Shabro Johnson, who has become the main carrier for Graham-Kapowsin the past few weeks, finished with 226 yards and a 45-yard touchdown run on 17 carries against Monroe.
Kelley, who is normally a tight end for the Eagles, added 67 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns on seven carries, in addition to his receiving score.
“Michael used to be a running back, and we’re pretty thin there losing Aaron and Tommy,” Kurle said. “So, he’s been practicing there the last couple of weeks. ... He gives us that bigger running back.”
And Porter, the Eagles’ fullback, pitched in 63 yards and two scores on eight carries, and the one receiving touchdown.
“The push is so good up front, and they do the majority of the work,” Morris said of the Eagles’ offensive line.
Graham-Kapowsin’s lead was never in serious jeopardy. After Porter scored on the opening possession, Olmos picked off Monroe quarterback Gio Fregoso to set up his own 27-yard touchdown connection with Morris.
Monroe scored three times in the first half — twice on long passes from Efton Chism to Fregoso (55 yards) and then Fregoso to Trey Lane (72) — to keep the Eagles’ lead at one possession.
Most of the Bearcats’ 319 yards of offense — 240 yards through the air — came on a handful of big plays, but the Eagles limited Monroe to 2.7 yards per carry on the ground on 29 attempts.
Fregoso finished 11 of 22 for 181 yards, the one passing touchdown, one receiving touchdown and interception.
The Eagles shut out the Bearcats in the second half, and scored five unanswered touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
MONROE
7
|13
|0
|0
—
20
NO. 5 GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN
14
|24
|21
|0
—
59
GK – Jake Porter 1 run (Josh Williams kick)
GK – Seth Olmos 27 pass from Dylan Morris (Williams kick)
M – Gavin Newton 18 run (Caleb Mattern kick)
GK – Michael Kelley Jr. 15 pass from Morris (kick failed)
M – Gio Fregoso 55 pass from Efton Chism (Mattern kick)
GK – Porter 15 run (Olmos pass from Morris)
M – Trey Lane 72 pass from Fregoso (run failed)
GK – Shabro Johnson 45 run (Williams kick)
GK – Williams 32 field goal
GK – Porter 13 pass from Morris (Williams kick)
GK – Kelley 11 run (Williams kick)
GK – Kelley 10 run (Williams kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Passing: M – Fregoso 11-22-1-181; Chism 1-2-0-55; Bryce Blankenship 4-7-0-4. GK – Morris 8-18-0-121.
Rushing: M – Newton 13-58; Daniel Hacking 4-19; Garrett Fuller 2-6; Chism 4-2; Fregoso 6-(-6). GK – Johnson 17-226; Kelley 7-67; Porter 8-63; Valentino Hansen 1-32; Israel Phillips 8-25; Morris 1-18; Trevor Blankenchip 1-16; Ayden Pawley 1-8; Malaki Roberson 1-8; Ayden Culpepper 2-3; Vincent Siaumau 1-1; No. 38 1-1.
Receiving: M – Lane 2-73; Fregoso 1-55; Austin Moyes 2-49; Newton 3-34; Chism 2-20; Josh Harris 1-5; J.R. Little 1-4; Hacking 1-1; Kai Robertson 1-0; Fuller 2-(-1). GK – Olmos 2-34; Hansen 2-31; Kelly 2-28; Eython Daugherty 1-15; Porter 1-13.
