Puyallup’s Angel Sanchez stands in the tunnel before the game. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Puyallup’s Angel Sanchez stands in the tunnel before the game. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Angel Sanchez stands in the tunnel before the game. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

High School Sports

Opening round statewide high school football pairings

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@thenewstribune.com

November 04, 2018 08:05 AM

The three WIAA high school football seeding committees, which were implemented this year in an attempt to more accurately rank state-qualifying teams, meet Sunday morning at the organization’s headquarters in Renton to decide who plays who in the opening round.

Each committee is responsible for two classifications — 4A/3A, 2A/1A and 2B/1B — and completing each 16-team bracket. Brackets for the five biggest classifications will be released by WIAA on its website early Sunday afternoon.

The 1B bracket, which features eight teams, will be released next week after the field has narrowed.

The seeding pairings for each classification are listed below. Check back early Sunday afternoon for updates.

CLASS 4A

Full bracket

No. 11 vs. No. 6

No. 14 vs. No. 3

No. 10 vs. No. 7

No. 15 vs. No. 2

No. 12 vs. No. 5

No. 13 vs. No. 4

No. 9 vs. No. 8

No. 16 vs. No. 1

CLASS 3A

Full bracket

No. 11 vs. No. 6

No. 14 vs. No. 3

No. 10 vs. No. 7

No. 15 vs. No. 2

No. 12 vs. No. 5

No. 13 vs. No. 4

No. 9 vs. No. 8

No. 16 vs. No. 1

CLASS 2A

Full bracket

No. 11 vs. No. 6

No. 14 vs. No. 3

No. 10 vs. No. 7

No. 15 vs. No. 2

No. 12 vs. No. 5

No. 13 vs. No. 4

No. 9 vs. No. 8

No. 16 vs. No. 1

CLASS 1A

Full bracket

No. 11 vs. No. 6

No. 14 vs. No. 3

No. 10 vs. No. 7

No. 15 vs. No. 2

No. 12 vs. No. 5

No. 13 vs. No. 4

No. 9 vs. No. 8

No. 16 vs. No. 1

CLASS 2B

Full bracket

No. 11 vs. No. 6

No. 14 vs. No. 3

No. 10 vs. No. 7

No. 15 vs. No. 2

No. 12 vs. No. 5

No. 13 vs. No. 4

No. 9 vs. No. 8

No. 16 vs. No. 1

CLASS 1B

The eight-team field will be released next week.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473@smithlm12

  Comments  