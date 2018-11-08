Everything you need to know about the 2A, 1A, 2B and 1B high school volleyball state championships

2018 WIAA VOLLEYBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tickets (2A): Single day — $11 adults, $8 students/senior citizens. Full tournament — $20 adults, $14 students/senior citizens.
Tickets (1A/2B/1B): Single day — $12 adults, $9 students/senior citizens. Full tournament — $21 adults, $15 students/senior citizens.
CLASS 2A
Friday-Saturday, Saint Martin’s University, Lacey
2017 champion: Burlington-Edison def. Lynden, 3-1
Friday’s first round: 9 a.m. — White River vs. Blaine, court 1; Kingston vs. Columbia River, court 2; Ridgfield vs. Pullman, court 3. 11 a.m. — Burlington-Edison vs. Washington, court 1; Woodland vs. North Kitsap, court 2; Sedro-Woolley vs. Ellensburg, court 3. 1 p.m. — Prosser vs. Fife, court 1; Steilacoom vs. Lynden, court 3.
Rest of schedule: Friday quarterfinals at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday semifinals at 10:30 a.m.; Saturday championship match at 5 p.m.
SOUTH SOUND QUALIFIERS
Fife: The Trojans (19-2) have two losses this season — both to Washington in the 2A SPSL title game and 2A West Central District title game. Fife has advanced to the state playoffs 30 times since 1980, falling short just nine times during that span, and is on a seven-season streak of tournament appearances. The Trojans have won four state titles, most recently in 1999, and took fifth a season ago.
Steilacoom: Led by several underclassmen, the Sentinels (16-7) are making their 10th state tournament appearance in program history. A pair of freshmen in Riley Debiec (192) and Gabrielle Faamausili (181) lead Steilacoom in kills. Debiec is also the leader in aces with 61, and freshman Danielle Faamausili has 810 assists.
Washington: The Patriots (19-0) have posted 14 shutouts this season on their way to 2A SPSL and 2A West Central District titles, including sweeping all three of their district tournament opponents. This is the 10th time the Patriots have advanced to the state playoffs. Washington won its only state title in 1977. Juniors Moeshana Maiava (183) and Eliana Luteru (158) lead the Patriots in kills, while sophomore Noelani Souza has a team-leading 429 assists, 111 digs and 61 aces.
White River: Despite a middling record (12-8), the Hornets are headed to the state tournament for the fifth year in a row. White River placed third in the 2A SPSL tournament behind Washington and Fife, and advanced to the third-place game in the 2A West Central District tournament the following week before losing to North Kitsap.
CLASS 1A
Friday-Saturday, Yakima Valley SunDome
2017 champion: King’s def. Cascade of Leavenworth, 3-1
Friday’s first round: 1:30 p.m. — Bellevue Christian vs. Overlake, court 1. 3:15 p.m. — King’s Way Christian vs. Granger, court 2; Lynden Christian vs. Chelan, court 4; Kiona-Benton vs. Castle Rock, court 5. 5:15 p.m. — Naches Valley vs. Charles Wright, court 1; Nooksack Valley vs. Freeman, court 2; La Center vs. La Salle, court 4; Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls vs. King’s, court 5.
Rest of schedule: Friday quarterfinals at 6:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.; Saturday semifinals at 1 p.m.; Saturday championship match at 5 p.m.
SOUTH SOUND QUALIFIERS
Charles Wright: Houston commit Abbie Jackson, who was a TNT All-Area pick as a junior, has the Tarriers (13-0) in the state playoffs for the fourth time in her career. Jackson is the team leader in kills (236), aces (86) and blocks (18). Charles Wright hasn’t lost a match in classification this season, and has shut out 15 teams on its way to 1A Nisqually League and 1A West Central District titles.
CLASS 2B
Thursday-Friday, Yakima Valley SunDome
2017 champion: Colfax def. Mossyrock, 3-2
Thursday’s first round: 8 a.m. — Kittitas vs. Auburn Adventist, court 1; Morton-White Pass vs. Liberty of Spangle, court 2; Mossyrock vs. Walla Walla Valley, court 4; Northwest Christian of Colbert vs. Kalama, court 5. 9:45 a.m. — Brewster vs. Ocosta, court 1; Manson vs. La Conner, court 2; Asotin vs. Toutle Lake, court 4; Wahkiakum vs. Tri-Cities Prep, court 5.
Rest of schedule: Thursday quarterfinals at 3:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.; Friday semifinals at 9:45 a.m.; Friday championship match at 1:30 p.m.
SOUTH SOUND QUALIFIERS
Auburn Adventist: The Falcons (12-5) finished second behind undefeated Puget Sound Adventist in 2B/1B SeaTac play, and earned a No. 2 seed out of their bidistrict tournament last week with a 3-1 win over Darrington in a loser-out match.
CLASS 1B
Thursday-Friday, Yakima Valley SunDome
2017 champion: Oakesdale def. Pomeroy, 3-1
Thursday’s first round: 11:45 a.m. — Sunnyside Christian vs. Oakesdale, court 1; Neah Bay vs. Pateros, court 2; Selkirk vs. Naselle, court 4; Concordia Christian vs. Puget Sound Adventist, court 5. 1:30 p.m. — Klickitat-Glennwood vs. Providence Classical Christian, court 1; Tacoma Baptist vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline, court 2; Pomeroy vs. Mount Vernon Christian, court 4; Shoreline Christian vs. Firm Foundation Christian, court 5.
Rest of schedule: Friday quarterfinals at 6:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.; Friday semifinals at 11:45 a.m.; Friday championship match at 3:15 p.m.
SOUTH SOUND QUALIFIERS
Tacoma Baptist: Making just their third state playoffs appearance in program history —other appearances were in 2013 and 1998 — the Crusaders (12-6) are looking for their first win at the state level. Tacoma Baptist won a winner-to-state consolation game against Concordia Christian, 3-1, last week to earn the No. 6 seed out of its tridistrict tournament.
